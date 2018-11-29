FRIDAY
HOLIDAY TRUNK SHOW: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Museum for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Featuring art, jewelry and handmade items at this show from local artists for purchase. Free gift wrap and refreshments. lsumoa.org.
THE PRE-GAME TAILGATE PARTY: 4 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. A free event featuring food before the Harlem Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals.
BEER MAKING 101: 6 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, Suite 7G. Learn about the ingredients in beer plus the list of homebrewing best practices. This is a two-part class with the second class on Dec. 14. This class is taught in conjunction with the LSU Leisure Course program. For ages 21 and up. $55 at reg.outreach.lsu.edu.
RACE IN CONVERSATION — EX FELONS BACK IN THE ELECTORATE: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha Inc., 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2-A. An open dialogue and meaningful conversation about race. Limited seating. RSVP at dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring amazing feats of Basketball, humor, acts of goodwill and a chance to directly interact with Globetrotters stars. $14-105 at ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FUEGO: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Tropical Lounge, 10455 Reiger Road. Featuring a collection of artists who have mastered the flow of fire and the sounds of salsa, bachata, Cuban classics, merengue, disco and house.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"PETER PAN": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU. CYT presents Broadway's timeless musical featuring Peter and his mischievous sidekick, Tinkerbell. $16-$22 at cytbatonrouge.org.
SATURDAY
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth and Main streets. An open-air market featuring a wide variety of handmade arts.
BATON ROUGE ART CONSORTIUM'S ART EXHIBITION AND SALE: 8 a.m. to noon, The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Featuring the latest works from local artists.
STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring storytelling and craft activities for children ages 3-8. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens
CHAMPAGNE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Featuring Champagne, handmade ornaments and art from local artists.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
AUDITIONS FOR "THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions are by appointment only. Call (225) 924-6496 to sign up. Ages 16 and up. Scripts are available for rent at the box office for $20 (cash only) refundable deposit. theatrebr.org.
DINNER DANCE: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., LSU Faculty Club, LSU Campus. Dining and dancing; black tie optional buffet with music by Rockin' Rouge. $45. Reservations required via cateringclerk@lsu.edu.
SUNDAY
TIGER 10K, 5K AND KIDS MILE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 15 S. Stadium Drive, LSU. A multirace event in and around LSU's campus finishing in Death Valley. Register at tiger10k.com.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS — CHRISTMAS EDITION: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Featuring several local makers and hot cocoa.
GALLERY TALK WITH MALCOLM MCCLAY: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Take a tour of "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel" with the artist in conjunction with Free First Sunday. lsumoa.org.
"ABANDONED BATON ROUGE" BOOK LAUNCH AND PRESENTATION: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Author Colleen Kane will give a presentation about her new book, "Abandoned Baton Rouge." A book signing will also be held at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court.
DRAG QUEEN STORY TIME: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Aveda Institute, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. A family-friendly event featuring storytime with themes on acceptance, inclusivity and anti-bullying. Free. This event is sold out.
MONDAY
INSTANT POT COOKING: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A hands-on cooking class on all things instant-pot. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
SJA DANCE PRESENTS "ALL OF THE LIGHTS": 5:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. SJA Dance Department shows us different ways "light" can be a part of our life through a variety of dance. $13-17 at manshiptheatre.org, or (866) 451-2787.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3613 Perkins Road. A discussion of the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 general admission, $20 students at dialogueonracelouisiana.org. Once a week for six weeks. Ends Dec. 11.
LIP SYNC BR: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Local celebrities battle it out lip sync style benefiting the American Cancer Society. $30-75 at varsitytheatre.com, or (866) 777-8932.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM & WRITING WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Monthly writing workshop, followed by poetry slam and open mic. $5 donation. artsbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
BR SUCCULENT CO. ORNAMENT BAR WORKSHOP: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. A holiday girls night out workshop where you can build an air plant ornament. The Pop-up Shop will be located between Altar'd State and Impeccable Pig.
FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A reception featuring the latest works from Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, Margaret Humphris, and Thomas Neff. On display through Dec. 27. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
MAKE YOUR OWN JAMS & JELLIES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn the differences between jam, jelly and preserves in this hands-on class. $65 at redstickspice.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
"PUPIL" ARTIST RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suite 102 & 103. Featuring the latest works from current LSU School of Art students and graduates.
RED STICK REVELRY CHAMPAGNE STROLL: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Red Stick Revelry, North Blvd. Take a stroll to the downtown hotels, carol on the trolley, see the holiday lights and sip on Champagne. Benefits New Year's Eve celebration. $25 at redstickrevelry.com.
"FOR ART'S SAKE" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Showcasing the artwork created at the Math Science, and Arts Academy in Iberville Parish. artsbr.org.
MEN'S CLUB GUMBO COOK-OFF: 6:30 p.m., MBS Men's Club, 15615 Jefferson Highway. Fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. with judging starting at 7 p.m.
ONGOING
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10, 2019; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10, 2019; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20, 2019. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12, 2019; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm