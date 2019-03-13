Baton Rouge enthusiastically embraces the belief that "Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day." The popular annual Wearin' of the Green Parade — this year taking place Saturday, March 16, only a week and a half after Mardi Gras — kicks off a day filled with music, green beer and crawfish at parties across the city.
The Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls at 10 a.m. through the Garden District neighborhood. And if you want to keep the St. Patrick's Day celebrations going, there are plenty of events to choose from.
Is there a public St. Patrick's Day party missing from this calendar? Let us know by emailing details to red@theadvocate.com.
WEARIN' OF THE GREEN PARADE: 10 a.m. The 34th annual parade starts at the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Hundred Oaks Avenue rolls through the Garden District neighborhood to its end near the Perkins Road overpass. Streets will close at 8:30 a.m. This year's Grand Marshal is Father Michael J. Moroney. wearinofthegreen.com.
SHAMROCK RUN 5K: 8 a.m. Starts and ends at Moreau Physical Therapy, 3129 Perkins Road. Inaugural Wearin' of the Green 5K. Registration is at capacity, but there is a waiting list for the 2020 run. wearinofthegreen.com.
LA DIVINA ST. PATRICK'S DAY BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road. St. Patrick's Day breakfast menu with unlimited nonalcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages, like Irish coffee and sorbet mimosas also available. Prepurchased ticket also comes with a wristband to allow use of La Divina facilities during the day. $20. facebook.com/ladivinabatonrouge.
IVAR'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION: 8 a.m. to close, Ivar's Sports Bar, 2954 Perkins Road. Featuring music by Pants Party, The Zipties, True Spin and DJ PushPlay. 21 and older. $10 cover. facebook.com/ivars.bar.
VELVET CACTUS GREEN MARGARITAS: 8 a.m. Velvet Cactus, 7655 Old Hammond Highway. The Tex-Mex restaurant opens early and will serve green margaritas all day. facebook.com/velvetcactusbr.
SPRING GREEN AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Celebrate "being green" and learn how you can help wild animals. Features games and crafts. Regular zoo admission applies. brzoo.org.
KALURAH STREET GRILL ST. PATRICK'S DAY: 9:30 a.m. to close, Kalurah Street Grill, 2857 Perkins Road. One complimentary drink, clean restrooms and access to K Street all day. $10. facebook.com/kalurahstreetgrill.
UNCLE EARL'S PARADE AFTER PARTY: 11 a.m. to close, Uncle Earl's Bar, 3753 Perkins Road. Featuring music by Flow Tribe, Chee-Wheez, Parish County Line and 17th Floor. Music starts at 11 a.m. facebook.com/uncleearls.
WHITE STAR PARADE AFTER PARTY: noon to 4 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Food and drink specials from White Star vendors and music by DJ Michael Moss. facebook.com/whitestarbr.
GEORGE'S ST. PATTY'S ON THE PATIO: noon to close, George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. Free food and Jameson, Guinness and car bomb specials. facebook.com/georgesplacebr.
HAPPY'S ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION: noon to close, Happy's Irish Pub, 136 Third St. With music by Chloe Marie, The Anteeks and Ross Hoppe. facebook.com/happysdowntown.
RUM HOUSE POST PARADE PARTY: 12:30 p.m. to close, The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road. Post parade drink specials and music by The Drew Danzy band, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. facebook.com/therumhousebatonrouge.
RADIO BAR PARADE CRAWFISH BOIL: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Post-parade party with boiled crawfish sold by Simple Joe. 21 and older. facebook.com/theradiobar.
TIME OUT LOUNGE ST. PATTY'S DAY PARTY: 1 p.m. to close, Time Out Lounge, 4619 Bennington Ave. With music by Louis & The Mechanics and 3Hrs.2Kill. Boiled crawfish by D'Boilers Cajun Catering. timeoutbr.com.
PHIL BRADY'S PARADE AFTER PARTY: 1:30 p.m. to close, Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. Co-hosted by iHeartRadio. Live music by Lee Ferrington. facebook.com/philbradys.bar.
SUPERIOR GRILL ST. PAT'S PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Superior Grill Mid City, 5435 Government St. With music by Micah Lipsmeyer and The Gunslingers. facebook.com/superiorgrillmidcitybatonrouge.
CADILLAC ST. PATRICK'S AFTER PARTY: 7 p.m. to close, Cadillac Cafe, 5454 Bluebonnet Road. Featuring music by DJ Trashy, Skyhi and DJ Knuckles. facebook.com/cadillaccafebr.
BOTTLE & TAP ST. PAT'S DAY: 7:30 p.m. to close, Bottle & Tap, 11445 Coursey Blvd. With music by The Fugitive Poets. facebook.com/bottleandtapbr.
SPLASH GREEN PARTY: 9 p.m. to close, Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Annual Green Dance Party, featuring performances by Millie Meringue and Josalyn Royale and music by DJ Corey Kling. facebook.com/splashbr.
THE LONDONER GOES GREEN: Saturday and Sunday, The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. For the St. Patrick's weekend, The Londoner will have Irish dishes on the menu and drink specials as well as a brunch menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. facebook.com/londonerbr.
JOLIE PEARL SONGWRITER SUNDAY — ST. PATRICK'S DAY EDITION: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Jolie Pearl, 315 North Blvd. facebook.com/joliepearloysterbar.
In Lafayette
CELTIC BAYOU FESTIVAL: Opens 6 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St. Fourth annual event with live music, food and family-friendly activities. $10 Friday pass, $15 Saturday pass, $20 weekend pass and $100 VIP passes. celticbayoufest.com.
GREEN MILE PUB CRAWL: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, check-in at Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St. Crawl begins at 10 a.m. and moves through downtown Lafayette. $5. celticbayoufest.com.
PATTY IN THE PARC: 5:30 p.m., Parc International, downtown Lafayette. This annual celebration features Irish food and drinks as well as music from Blues Traveler, Wayne Toups and LA ROXX. $20. facebook.com/pattyintheparc.