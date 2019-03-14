FRIDAY
"SINK" BOOK RELEASE SOIREE: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Poet Desireé Dallagiacomo will release her debut collection, "Sink," from Button Poetry. Featuring readings and performances, a book signing and cake. 18 and up. $10 at the door. batonrougegallery.org.
ARCADIA AUTHORS BOOK SIGNING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., LSU Bookstore, 2 Union Square. Featuring Sam Irwin, writer of "It Happens in Louisiana" and "Louisiana Crawfish"; Barry Cowan ("Louisiana State University"); Sylvia Frank Rodrigue ("Baton Rouge"); and more authors. These titles will be available for purchase at the signing.
WHY BLACKFACE IS STILL CONTROVERSIAL: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway. A discussion on the history of and racism behind blackface. Free. facebook.com/dialogueonracelouisiana.
LEPRECHAUN GAME NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Jefferson Highway Park, 8133 Jefferson Highway. Featuring leprechaun games such as Search for your "Pot-O-Gold," Rainbow Races, Shamrock-N-Roller with sit down scooters and Laser Tag with a leprechaun. All ages. recreationevents@brec.org.
ST. PATRICK'S DAY WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Exploring traditional Irish cuisine. Register at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS — MEXICO: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Cooking and tasting dishes from Mexican culture. $15 at eventbrite.com.
BOOSIE BASH COMEDY SHOW: 7 p.m., Belle of Baton Rouge Capitol Atrium, 102 France St. Featuring Michael Blackson, Clutch Williams, Howard Hall, FunnyMike, A.O. and Carissa Cropper. $50. boosiebash.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Views of the Moon, the Orion nebula and other astronomical objects. Free. phys.lsu.edu/newwebsite/news/observatory.html.
JOHN MORGAN: 9 p.m., Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Louisiana's "Rajun Cajun" comedian. $20 at ticketweb.com. Ages 18 and up.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE FREE CLINIC: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, Baton Rouge Airport Multiplex Building, 4400 Airpark Blvd. Hosted by Louisiana Healthcare connections, the free clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical services. No prequalifications, and all ages welcome. Services provided on a first-come, first-served basis. lovehealsfreeclinic.org/batonrougefreeclinic.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (ASL performance), Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescent children vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"OUR TOWN": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Young actors will portray the members of the Webb and Gibbs families as they live, love and die in Thornton Wilder's Pultizer-winning play. Rated G. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
PARISH COOKERY AND POSTER CONTEST DAY: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU Nelson Memorial. A cooking contest for young chefs. Dishes must be prepared at home and brought to the contest for judging. More information and participation sign up can be found by emailing jhayden@agcenter.lsu.edu. There will also be a poster contest. Hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish 4-H.
"SPINNING YARNS AND CRAFTING HISTORY IN 19TH CENTURY AMERICA": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. A talk presented by Bridget May, Professor Emerita at Marymount University and an instructor in the School of Interior Design at LSU. She is an interior design historian who teaches the history of architecture, interiors and furniture. Free.
BIG BIRD'S BIRTHDAY BASH: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about astronomy with Big Bird and Friends, with hands-on astronomy activities in Discovery Depot and the atrium. lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
NAP AT BREC SAIA PARK: Noon to 2 p.m., BREC Saia Park, 855 N. Donmoor Ave. The Neighborhood Arts Project will host free art-making activities for all ages.
STORY TIME WITH TODD-MICHAEL ST. PIERRE: 3 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Author Todd-Michael St. Pierre will read "Chicory & Roux: The Creole Mouse & The Cajun Mouse," illustrator Lee Randall does a puppet show, and David Randall will play guitar. Books will be available for purchase. knockknockmuseum.org.
BAYOU BATTLE LEAGUE'S "FULLY LOADED" RAP BATTLE: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Show starts at 6 p.m. $10 cover. facebook.com/bayoubattleleaguebr.
BOOK TALK WITH SHERRY THOMAS: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Part of the spring One Book One Community program. A book talk led by Sherry Thomas, author of the "Lady Sherlock" series, exploring the notion that the character Sherlock Holmes can be anyone, even a woman. ebrpl.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals ready for adoption.
SUNDAY
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11:30 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" Season 5 encore starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes to be given away during Season 8. No cover.
LET'S GET IT OM: 1 p.m., BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Bring a yoga mat/towel and water. Thirty minutes of basic yoga, 30 minutes of meditative savasana on the lakes. This is a free/donation-based class for all ages.
STORY TIME WITH KAT PIGOTT: 3 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. An afternoon story time with author Kat Pigott, reading her newest book, "I See You Green Dinosaur." Books will be available for purchase.
AUDITIONS "33 VARIATIONS": 5 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sides will be provided at auditions. Callbacks will be Monday, if needed. theatrebr.org/auditions.html.
SUNDAY-TUESDAY
2019 CORNED BEEF SANDWICH SALE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway. Selling Kosher corned beef, tuna salad or egg salad sandwiches. Delivery of at least five sandwiches offered Monday and Tuesday to businesses. $10 at bethshalomsynagogue.org or (225) 924-6773.
MONDAY
THE FUN AND FUNDAMENTALS OF DRAWING: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. A 4-week fundamental drawing and sketching technique course with instructor Michelle Elder. $125 for the 4-week course. Register at artsbr.org/spring-arts-classes.
KEN WELLS BOOK SIGNING: 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2560 Citiplace Court. Ken Wells will sign copies of his latest book "Gumbo Life: Tales from the Roux Bayou."
HEALING FOODS & SPICES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway. Hands-on class about food as medicine. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
NO SHOW COMEDY: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Featuring Geoffrey Gauchet and Isaac Kozell. Hosted by O'mar Finley. $8 cover. BYOB. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME FLAMENCO: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Music about flamenco music and dance for parents and their children ages 6 months to 3 years. Free.
FLAMENCO DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Ages 18 and up. All levels welcome. Character shoes or the like recommended but not required. Free. artsbr.org/spring-arts-classes.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
NAP AT BREC GUS YOUNG PARK: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BREC Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. The Neighborhood Arts Project will host free art-making activities for all ages.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"AIRLINE HIGHWAY": 7:30 p.m. both nights, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. Miss Ruby wants a funeral while she's still alive to enjoy the festivities, but as the stories unfold it isn't all a celebration. Wednesday night is "pay-what-you-can," and Thursday is $12 at swinepalace.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
FOOD TRUCK POP-UP — DATZ ITALIAN!: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Royal Standard, 16016 Perkins Road. Featuring Neapolitan pizzas from Datz Italian with lots of toppings and a crispy crust all fired in a brick oven. The patio will be open with lawn games for the kids, late night shopping and cocktails from The Crown Bistro for the adults.
THE PLOGGING OLYMPICS: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Pick up litter while jogging in Mid City. Meet back at Radio Bar afterwards for mini Olympics-themed games and weigh-in to measure the collective impact. Free to attend. RSVP at aafbr.org/events/campaign-for-community-plogging.
ART AFTER HOURS PANEL DISCUSSION — WHO OWNS MY ART?: 5:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the ins and outs of intellectual property and copyright for creatives in a digital world from LSU professors of law, photography, art history, and media. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. Members free, non-members $10. lasm.org.
"FAUNA" ARTIST RECEPTION: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Healthcare Gallery & Wellness Spa, 3488 Brentwood Drive, Suite 102 & 103.
CAJUN & CREOLE CUISINE ADULT LEARNING CULINARY CLASS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. Register at https://bit.ly/2PPMILd.
BUSINESS, BURGER & BREW WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside — Gourmet Hamburgers, 350 North St. An informal, informative discussion about the first steps of creating a business. Register at neighborsfcu.org.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. View the exhibition "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens"; have a discussion on impressionism, gender and fashion; and make buttons all in celebration of women's history month. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for Contemporaries. lsumoa.org.
EIGHTH ANNUAL BELLA'S BALL: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, 777 Lauberge Ave. Featuring food, drinks and music, as well as a silent auction and live auction. $100 at bellabowman.org.
STARTING THURSDAY
THE TURNER-FISCHER CENTER PRESENTS "ELIZABETH CREE": 7:30 p.m., Shaver Theatre, LSU CMDA. Puts and Campbell's theatrical opera of the trial of Elizabeth Cree for the poisoning of her husband, John. $14-29 at tickets.vendini.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, ... You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Insignificant & Significant: Chao Ding" on display through March 28. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works from Christoper Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith and Tom Richard, through March 27. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," through April 7; "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm