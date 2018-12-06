FRIDAY
PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY: 11:55 a.m. to 1:55 p.m., USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. Honor and pay tribute to the service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
RIVER CENTER ROUND-UP: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The center will open its doors to the public in the first of many River Center Round-Up events. Featuring a DJ, food vendors, cocktail specials and a classic car show. There will also be a show-quality classic car competition and a raffle for two premium tickets to the Lynyrd Skynyrd concert. Free.
FAMILY FRIDAY: 5 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring brews for the adults and entertainment for the kids, including bounce houses, ice cream and face painting. Also featuring live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios, LLC and Rock Paper Taco will be slingin' tacos with Dip N Dots serving sweet treats.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. See The Marine Forces Band while on their 2018 Christmas Concert Tour. Performing classic holiday works, featuring the concert band, brass band and big band. Free and open to the public.
HOLLY JOLLY JAZZY CHRISTMAS!: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 11621 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. The Baton Rouge Symphony and guests Willis Delony and friends perform a "jazzy" holiday performance presented by The St. Francisville Symphony Association. $30-$50 at brso.org.
HOLIDAY PRINTSHOP SOCIAL: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Blackbird Letterpress, 1607 Main St. Learn how to make an icosahedron ornament during the class. Plus, and print a second one to take home and make. All materials provided. $25 at blackbirdletterpress.com.
SPOOF NIGHT! CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An interactive movie experience that pokes fun at your favorite films with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-8727.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, The Church International, Quail Drive (behind Pennington Biomedical Center). A one-act opera written by Gian Carlo Menotti about one boy's selfless gift. After the hourlong performance, stay for cookies and cider with the cast. $11.25-$27 at operalouisiane.com/amahl.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ELF — THE MUSICAL, JR.": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. Based on the holiday film, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. $15.75-$21 at playmakersbr.org.
"CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A timeless Christmas classic featuring Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. $18-$25 at theatrebr.org.
"BLACK NATIVITY": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU. The story of Mary and Joseph's journey surrounding the birth of Christ through song and dance via the African-American perspective. $20-$25 at nvtarts.org.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth and Main streets. An open-air market featuring a wide variety of handmade arts.
PEARL'S SNOW SHOW — TOYS FOR TOTS: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Onsite Audio, 10632 Alco Ave. Accepting donations for Toys for Tots all day during the DB Drag Show. Registration opens at 8 a.m. $20 with toy, $30 without.
HOLIDAY HORSE SHOW: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Kick off the 2018-2019 show year with a holiday horse show.
MOUNT SNEAUX DAY: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., The Backpacker, 7656 Jefferson Highway. An annual event with real snow for kids to play and build snowmen, but also fun and games for the whole family. Featuring hot chocolate, s'mores roasting, a photo booth and giveaways.
YEAR-END PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. A huge year-end plant sale event featuring native trees, seasonal bulbs, shrubs, grasses, and ground covers. Plus a selection of Felco tools, must-have gardening books, and the newest Hodge Podge cookbook "Passalong Recipes From the Podge II 'Digging Deeper.'" View the availability list on the website at lsu.edu/hilltop/events/yearendplantsale.php.
THE PINK ELEPHANT TRUNK SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2648 Government St. The last trunk sale of the year with 20 outside vendors and sales throughout the shop. 7,000 square feet of vintage home decor, jewelry, lighting, furniture, vintage clothing and beyond.
RACE FOR THE CURE KICK-OFF: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge, 6120 Perkins Road, Suite 300. Get all the info you need to get ready for race day.
CHAMPAGNE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Featuring Champagne, handmade ornaments and art from local artists.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BRUSCHETTA POSSIBILITIES — A TASTY SATURDAY: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn about the flexible Italian dried herb-tomato flake mixture. Free.
HOHOHO RUGBY DAY & SANTA PUB CRAWL: Noon to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Play a game of holiday rugby and save some strength for the Santa Pub Crawl in downtown Baton Rouge. Accepting toy donations for the USMC Toys for Tots. For more info, email cajunrugby@hotmail.com.
TOYS FOR TOTS CHALLENGE: Noon to 4 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. This event offers highest ollie and highest BMX bunny hop along with more. Entry to participate is one unopened, unwrapped toy.
SOUTHERN VICE REPEAL DAY PARTY: 1 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing Co., 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Featuring food, live music, and two special beer releases. Wear your best period gear to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition for a chance to win a special prize.
CORTANA KIWANIS CHRISTMAS PARADE: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Parade route starts on River Road and rolls through downtown, ending near the State Capitol. A Battle of the Bands competition also will take place at 4 p.m. in front of the River Center. (225) 424-7085; christmasinbr.com.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP ON THE GREEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring live music by The Anteeks and food trucks galore. For a list of food trucks and a map, visit the event page at facebook.com/perkinsrowebr. Free.
"THE MIND'S EYE": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Presented by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) in order to raise public awareness, provide education about mental illness, and create an opportunity for artists to showcase their work. Admission is free; donations are accepted at the door. artsbr.org.
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY LAND-GRANT CAMPUS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP GALA: 6:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 S. River Road. A fundraising event with all proceeds from the event being used to provide scholarships, assistantships, internships, study abroad, campus-based research and professional development opportunities for students in the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. $50 for general admission. $650 for reserved tables at foundation.sus.edu/agcentergala/. Dinner and live entertainment are included.
CFMA CAJUN CHRISTMAS DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. Presenting Les Ferrailles avec Yvette Landry. Free dance lessons at 7:15 p.m. with paid admission. $10 for members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students with I.D.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
HELEN BRETT BATON ROUGE JEWELRY & MERCHANDISE SHOW: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The event is a cash-and-carry show as well as order writing. Admission is $17, 12-15 years gets free entry, $17 for 16 years and up. Must be 12 years old to enter. Free admission Sunday for all military and first responders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. helenbrettexhibits.com/1808-baton-rouge.
SUNDAY
A MAGICAL CREOLE CHRISTMAS FAIR: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2161 Nicholson Drive. An afternoon of music, history, hay rides, children's activities, blacksmithing demonstrations, historic cooking, arts and craft vendors, food, children's choirs, and tours of the Magnolia Mound historic house. Free.
GONZALES CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., East Ascension High School, 612 E. Worthy St., Gonzales. The parade route will travel East Worthy, turn left onto Burnside and travel south on La. 44, ending at East Bank shopping center (Fred's) on La. 44 at La. 30.
HOLIDAY PRINCESS TEA: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Featuring tea, hot cocoa and Christmas confections with the Snow sisters, Kristoff and other princesses, sing-a-longs, crafts, and unlimited photo-ops with the characters. $35 per person at petiteprincesscompany.com. Event is sold out.
POLAR EXPRESS NIGHT: 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Goodwood Church of Christ and Iglesia de Cristo, 10715 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring a screening of "The Polar Express," some hot cocoa, snacks, and visitors in cozy pajamas. Make and deliver cookies to local fire stations and put together goodie bags for some special teachers in the community. Plus, a visit from Santa. Free.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, Margaret Humphris, and Thomas Neff let you in on a few secrets and discuss the works featured in their December exhibitions on display through the end of the month. batonrougegallery.org.
A GINGERBREAD WORKSHOP: 4:15 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Decorate gingerbread cookies and enjoy hot cocoa or eggnog while Christmas carolers sing. Featuring a visit from Santa to bring some holiday cheer. For ages 15 and under. $15 per child at theatrebr.org/tbrgingerbreadworkshop.html.
MONDAY
SILHOUETTES BY CINDI: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Oh Baby! 7655 Jefferson Highway. Premier silhouette artist, Cindi Harwood, will be hand-cutting silhouettes from sight. With over 35 years experience and coming from generations of artists, it takes her less than 2 minutes a person. $10 at eventbrite.com (deposit is to reserve appointment). Silhouettes are $35 each person.
HEALTHY HOLIDAY MEALS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Nutrition Coach Kirk Vidrine will help you navigate through the slippery slope of holiday parties and family gatherings — and how that one indulgence doesn't have to turn into a monthlong mistake. $65 at redstickspice.com.
KIDS' CHOIR — WINTER NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd. An evening of music and fun performed by youths from 27 East Baton Rouge Parish schools. Free. kidsorchestra.org.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo and River Smith. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — REINDEER GAMES: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring a train ride, animal encounters, art projects, "Zooper" snacks and other hands on projects. $18 per session per parent/child, $12 for each additional person/child. Pre-registration required at (225) 775-3877, option 2. brzoo.org.
"WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS!": 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Woman's Club Inc. Baton Rouge, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Featuring a variety of musicians, including a brass quintet, a violinist, vocalists and other instrumentalists. Coffee at 9:45 a.m., performance starts at 10:30 a.m. Free. brmusicclub.com/musical-performances.
A VERY KETO CHRISTMAS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. An informative hands-on class with Chef John Lundin, owner of Lundin Nutrition LLC. $75 at redstickspice.com.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3613 Perkins Road. A discussion of the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 general admission, $20 students at dialogueonracelouisiana.org. Final of six weekly sessions.
WEDNESDAY
THE GREAT CHARITY SCAVENGER HUNT: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd. Compete and win for your charity. The Great Charity Scavenger Hunt needs teams of all ages to participate in an evening of fun downtown for a good cause. Registration is $20 per person; winning team takes all. Register at firstunitedmethodist.org.
HOLIDAY SUCCULENT & AIR PLANT BAR: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulent Co., 7276 Highland Road. Pick a pot and plants and make your own holiday decor. Trimmings and decorations available, plus wine and snacks. You are only charged for the pots and plants you pick.
WOMEN, WINE, AND CONNECTIONS, SOCIAL CHRISTMAS EVENT: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Adrian's, 18143 Perkins Road E., Suite D. Women can invite their husbands, boyfriends or significant others for a glass of wine while making connections both personally and professionally. Take a friend, co-worker or go solo. To show your Christmas spirit, wear something red. 21 and up. womenwineandconnections.com.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring two grad students from LSU: Robert Baker studying nuclear physics with applications to astrophysics and Brad Munson, astronomer. Speakers start at 7 p.m. Free.
UGLY SWEATER PAINT PARTY: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Ruffins' Downtown Daiquiri Lounge, 602 Main St. Featuring painting, music, food, drinks, shopping and networking. $15-$30 at eventbrite.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Ice House Bar & Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. Featuring Terence Delaine and hosted by Will Merrill.
THURSDAY
WOMEN'S COUNCIL HOLIDAY LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oak Lodge at Bricksome, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. $36 at eventbrite.com.
BOWLING WITH PRIDE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Circle Bowl, 8878 Florida Blvd. Tickets include three hours of bowling, shows, ball, a refillable drink and two slices of pizza. $25 per person at BRPride.org. All proceeds go toward Baton Rouge Pride Fest to keep it free for the community.
GIFTS FROM THE KITCHEN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Kick off the holiday season with a little gifting under your belt. You'll take home four gifts. $75 at redstickspice.com.
COGNAC & CHRISTMAS: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Louisiana Public Broadcasting, 7733 Perkins Road. Four cognac varieties will be paired with an assortment of savory appetizers and sweets. Be among the first in the country to toast the season with Marquis de La Fayette cognac while supporting LPB and CODOFIL. Tickets are $75 each at lpb.org/cognac, or (225) 767-4214.
THE EVEN BIGGER TRUCK AND ATV SHOW: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Twin Peaks Restaurants, 6990 Siegen Lane.
RUM CLASS AND TASTING: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Rum House, 2112 Perkins Road. Featuring a tasting flight of rums from St. Croix, a 40-minute informative class on the history and creation of those rums and the rum cocktail of your choice (see serve staff for details) following the class. 21 and up. $20 at eventbrite.com, $25 at the door; first come, first serve.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Shirin Chowdhury and Maggie Shipley, hosted by Mikel Albagdadi. Also featuring live music from Denton Hatcher after the show.
GEMINID METEOR SHOWER: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. The Geminids are one of the major meteor showers of the year — the only one caused by an asteroid. It is important that visitors enter the main building to sign in and receive instructions before setting up any chairs or blankets. HRPO is the only BREC property on which the public is allowed for viewing this event. Free. hrpo.lsu.edu.
ONGOING
ZOOLIGHTS: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A mile-long trail through the zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated displays and lights. Open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Bring nonperishable food items for 50 percent discount on admission with all donations going to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. $5 for adults/teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for children (2-12), and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members. brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights.
SHADRACK CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND: dusk through 10 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Two miles of lights and displays to enjoy in a drive-thru setting. $25 for cars or family vans (up to eight passengers); $40 for activity van, limo or mini/half bus; $80 for tour/school bus.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 17, Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Reservations at celebrateyourholiday.com.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10, 2019; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10, 2019; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13, 2019; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20, 2019. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12, 2019; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
