FRIDAY
SPRING PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Horticulture Club, 41 S. Stadium Drive. Featuring vegetables, succulents, bedding plants, indoor plants, citrus and fruit trees. Park at Parker Coliseum.
TRANSGENDER DAY OF CELEBRATION: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU African American Culture Center. Featuring a "Re-Birthday Party" with cake decorating, music, games, food and a swap of gently used clothing. RSVP your cake at lsu.edu/LGBTQProject.
ART FLOW PREVIEW PARTY: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1010 Nicholson Drive. Preview event for the new interactive exhibit of art at various locations, which can be found through the free app, FlowBR. ebbandflowbr.org.
THE CUPCAKE SHOPPE: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Learn how to make and design cupcakes. For ages 6 and up. Make reservations at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Explore Columbian culture, food and music. $15 at eventbrite.com.
FLORES MBA ASSOCIATION GALA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. The gala benefits the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition. Featuring food, drinks, live music, silent auction and raffle. $50 at mbaalsu.com. thebryc.org.
LSU TRUMPET FESTIVAL RECITAL: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. The LSU Trumpet Festival, hosted by LSU faculty members Matthew Vangjel and Brian Shaw, welcomes guest artists Micah Wilkinson, Amy McCabe, Keith Benjamin and Nick Smart, for a series of recitals and masterclasses. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
ACDA LAB CHOIR — "STREAMS OF HOPE": 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU School of Music. A benefit concert conducted by Ben Morgan, Lee Schulze, Katie Vukovics and Jesse Warren. The ACDA Lab Choir gives undergraduate students the chance to conduct their own recitals. This concert will raise money for victims of the 2016 flood. Donations will be accepted at the door.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"MARY POPPINS": 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday, The Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. A show based on the beloved book and movie. $15-20 at dunhamschool.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"EN PLEIN AIR" EVENT: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, Independence Park Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. Some 40 artists will paint in the garden. Finished paintings will be displayed and for sale at a 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. public reception Saturday on the first and second floors of the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation, proceeds support the gardens.
"AIRLINE HIGHWAY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. The Swine Palace play is about Miss Ruby, who wants to attend her own funeral. $14-$29 at swinepalace.org.
"FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Studio Theatre. The play explores the bond between Cassius Clay, soon to become Muhammad Ali, and controversial Hollywood star Stepin Fetchit amid the struggle of the Civil Rights Movement of the mid-1960s. Rated PG-13. $15-20 at nvtarts.org.
"OFELIAS, A MULTIMEDIA PERFORMANCE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. The sequel to "Suppression of Absence," a futuristic, eclectic, environmentalist multimedia performance, with stories about life on Mars, the future of this planet, gifted women who committed suicide and art. Reserve seats at facebook.com/lsuhbb.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA QUEER CONFERENCE 2019: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Business Education Complex, 501 Nicholson Drive Extension. A venue to discuss ideas and collaborate on projects, while building a statewide network to advance the LGBTQ movement. The theme is "Rainbow Resistance: Defining Our Existence." Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
GREAT ROVER ROAD RUN: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Skip Bertman Drive. The event promotes health and wellness for people and their four-legged friends, while raising money for LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine Good Samaritan Fund, which cares for injured, homeless and surrendered animals. Featuring a 5K along the levee, 1-mile fun run and best trick and costume contests. The theme is "Retro Throwback." $5-20 at runsignup.com.
CAPITAL AREA HEART WALK: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. The run promotes healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Features live music, an "Extreme Ninja" course, a jambalaya contest and a team T-shirt contest. Register at capitalareaheartwalk.org.
THE GREAT INFLATABLE RACE: 9 a.m., Airline Highway Park & Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway. A giant inflatable obstacle course to promote health. Register at thegreatinflatablerace.com.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
BATON ROUGE CAT SHOW: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The one-day show has 225 cats competing in six categories throughout the day. Purebred and household cats, vendors with cat related items and several cat rescues with adoptions available.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
FAMILY STEAM FEST: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road. Experience the fun side of science, technology, engineering, arts and math in exciting and interactive activities throughout the park. For more info and a complete schedule, visit brec.org/STEAM.
HBCU RUGBY CLASSIC & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 12 p.m., Istrouma High School, 3730 Winbourne Avenue. Second annual rugby event featuring teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The day's matches include Prairie View A&M vs Morehouse College and several high school level boys and girls matches. A music festival will open the event with performances by Michael Armstead, Cypress Whyman, Yung Jewelz and Kalesha Brown. Tickets are $10-$20. hbcurugbyclassic.com.
KIDS IN THE KITCHEN AT SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza, Scotlandville. For youngsters 5 to 16, a hands-on demonstration on how to make meals and snacks out of nutritious ingredients. Youngsters will create their own tasty treats to be judged.
STUDIO SATURDAYS: 1 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A new series of interactive workshops for young creators (ages 8-14) and their parents. Learn how a camera works and construct your own Pinhole Camera. $5 per participant; members are free. Register at lasm.org/events/upcoming-events/studio-saturdays.
"THE THIRD ANNUAL CLUB CABARET": 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatre at the Manship, 235 North Blvd. Fifteen young performers will perform the best of Broadway in a Cabaret setting. $20 at manshiptheatre.org.
STREETKING — CAR, TRUCK & BIKE SHOW: 2 p.m., 7221 Airline Highway. Day of show registration at 11 a.m. nolastuntfest@gmail.com.
NANODAYS: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Juana Moreno and her colleagues will celebrate nanotechnology, with a lecture at 2 p.m., activities, gelato, a rocket launch and solar view. Fee. For ages 6 and up. hrpo.lsu.edu.
ZAPP'S INTERNATIONAL BEERFEST XIV: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Tastings of more than 200 foreign and domestic beers, ales and homebrews will be available. The event benefits the LSU Rural Life Museum. Must be 21 or older. $35 per person, $20 for designated driver, $100 for early entry at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at bontempstix.com. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
MID CITY RISING ART SHOW: 6 p.m., Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. An evening of art and music. eventbrite.com.
ASIAN CONCERT: 9 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. L'Auberge welcomes Trúc Lam and Trúc Linh, Thiên Nhân and the Asian Band. Tickets are $10. Limited reserved seating only. Must be 21 or older. (225) 215-7777.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
THE HIGHLAND GAMES AND CELTIC FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The 12th annual games include children's activities, broadsword competition, demonstrations, vendors, beers of the British Isles tent, music and dancing. Per day tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students/senior/military with ID, $5 for ages 12-6, free under age 5. lahgcf.com.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
SUNDAY
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11:30 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" Season 6 encore starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes. No cover.
WHITE STAR'S FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m., 4624 Government St. A farmers market featuring local businesses.
KNOCK KNOCK DUCK DERBY: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. The second annual Duck Derby with thousands of rubber duckies racing to the finish line to win family friendly prize packs. For a chance to win, adopt a duck for $5 at knockknockmuseum.org/duckderby.
SJA DANCE PRESENTS "LIFE IS A JOURNEY": 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Performance explores life as told through a variety of dance. $10-14 at manshiptheatre.org.
"SANKOFA'S EYMBRACE" RELEASE: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jones Creek Regional Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Author and graphic artist Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell will release his new Afro-Fantasy comic book, "Sankofa's Eymbrace." ebrpl.com.
YARD ART — LOCAL ART SHOWCASE UNDER THE BRIDGE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd. Featuring artists, musicians and local vendors.
"WHO KILLED BIG DADDY?!" A MURDER MYSTERY DINNER: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., La Divina Italian Café, 3535 Perkins Road, No. 360. Follow lead detective Skyler Knopp on an interactive investigation. $30 at eventbrite.com.
GLOBAL MIC: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., TimeOut Lounge, 4619 Bennington Ave. The 821 Project is hosting a multicultural open mic night. Sing, play an instrument or share some poetry. Suggested donation of $5. Register at the821project.com/events/global-mic.
MONDAY
FOOD FOR THOUGHT — STRESS AND WHAT I CAN DO ABOUT IT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Experts in fitness, nutrition and wellness will be in the kitchen. $45 at redstickspice.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
"TIME BECOMES SPACE": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Megan Ihnen and Darrel Hale present, in collaboration with Elena Lacheva and Stephanie Gustafson Amfahr, an evening of new music for mezzo-soprano and bassoon, featuring works by Alec Wilder and William Winstead, and the world premiere of works by Mara Gibson and Jenni Brandon. Free. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
WEDNESDAY
COOK THE BOOK — "JERUSALEM" BY SAMI TAMIMI AND YOTAM OTTOLENGHI: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. An exploration of cookbooks at this hands-on cooking class. $75 at redstickspice.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Opening Reception for this year's honorees for the "Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition. On display through April 25. batonrougegallery.org.
"FORGET ME NOT" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. The latest works from Catherine Mills on display April 1-5. artsbr.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
OF MOVING COLORS PRESENTS "MONOCHROME AT THE MANSION": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. A pop-up performance, with chances to win art, jewelry and custom decor; music, dancing, food and drink. $104-5,004 at bontempstix.com.
"ON THE VERGE: MATT WEDEL" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Gallery Talk with Matt Wedel at 6:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar available. $10 general admission, free for students/faculty with ID and LSU MOA members. lsumoa.org.
KARAOKE COOKING: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A unique take on singing for your supper. For ages 13 and up. $75 at redstickspice.com.
BEETHOVEN'S 'EROICA' SYMPHONY: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 529 Convention St. A concert featuring a concerto with LSU cellist Dennis Parker. $40-60 at brso.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, … You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "The Real-Life Experience," through April 25. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," through April 7; "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
