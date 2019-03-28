SPORTS | HBCU Rugby Classic

The HBCU Rugby Classic and Music Festival, hosting its second annual event on Saturday, March 30, at Istrouma High School, will see Prairie View A&M University take on Morehouse College in the men's rugby headline match. But leading up to the game, the day will be filled with music, a short rugby camp and youth rugby matches organized by Memphis Inner City Rugby and the New Orleans Barbarians. The event, celebrating Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the growth of rugby, is split into two parts, starting with a music festival featuring 10 performers, including Michael Armstead, Cypress Whyman, Yung Jewelz and Kalesha Brown. The rugby matches will then start at 4 p.m.

"Rugby is literally on every continent around the world, and it's increasing everywhere," said founder and event director Gift Egbelu in a statement. "I believe that the opportunity to show a new community how this sport can help them see the world and expand your experience is incredibly important to the progression of this community."

The 2019 HBCU Rugby Classic and Music Festival takes place at Istrouma High School, 3730 Winbourne Avenue. Gates open at noon, music starts at 1 p.m. and rugby matches begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance and $20 at the gate. A portion of the proceeds will go toward establishing a scholarship for a student interested in attending a historically black university. hbcurugbyclassic.com.

— BY JAKE CLAPP