FRIDAY-SUNDAY
WIZARD WORLD COMIC CON: 4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. A galaxy of stars and comic, gaming and pop culture enthusiasts attend the annual event. Guest stars include Jason Momoa of "Aquaman." www.wizardworld.com. Tickets $39.99-$129.
SATURDAY
ART AND ALTARS OF AFRICA AND BEYOND WITH LILITH DORSEY: 3 p.m., Hex New Orleans, 1219 Decatur St., New Orleans. This class will explore the traditional religious art and altars of Africa and the Afro-diasporan world. Many different traditional artists will be profiled and explored.
SUNDAY
KING CAKE & BEER — BEER RELEASE: 11 a.m., Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. Treat yourself with this clean and clear pale ale. Royaltea is infused with Earl Grey Tea, lending a light floral flavor and a copper color.
HISTORIC COSTUME TOUR & WORKSHOP: 2 p.m., Louisiana State Museum, 751 Chartres St., New Orleans. Get a peek behind the scenes of the museum’s costume collection with Curator of Costumes and Textiles Wayne Phillips. Then, join costumer Elizabeth Zibilich for a historically inspired mask-making workshop. Light refreshments will be provided. Tickets are $25/person and $20 for FOC/LFM members.
KREWE DE JEANNE D'ARC PARADE: 7 p.m. Celebrating Joan of Arc's birthday and Twelfth Night, the annual walking parade is a medieval-themed theatrical procession, stopping along the route for toasts, blessings and crownings. The parade starts at South Peters and Bienville streets and heads to Chartres Street to Ursulines Avenue to Decatur Street to Washington Artillery Park at Jackson Square.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
ITALIAN LANGUAGE CLASSES WINTER 2019: 4:30 p.m., American Italian Cultural Center, 537 S Peters St., New Orleans. Learn more about Italian culture and Italy’s connection to New Orleans through the American Italian Cultural Center’s winter 2019 Italian language classes. All classes are taught by a native Italian teacher.
TUESDAY THROUGH JAN. 13
"LES MISÉRABLES": 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Cameron Mackintosh presents the new production of one of Broadway's enduring hits. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, it is a tale of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. $55-$323. saengernola.com.