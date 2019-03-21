FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by Lafayette Rhythm Devils. Food for sale by Eta's Cafe, Joey's and Hub City Diner.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"SINGLE BLACK FEMALE": 7 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. A two-woman show by Lisa B. Thompson with rapid-fire comic vignettes that explore the lives of 30-something African-American middle-class women in urban America as they search for love, clothes and dignity in a world that fails to recognize them among a parade of stereotypical images. eventbrite.com.
TOUGHEST MONSTER TRUCKS TOUR: 7:30 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
DISNEY'S "THE LION KING JR.": 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, 205 Vienne Lane, Lafayette. LRCA's student production. The African savanna comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle … and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. showtix4u.com.
SATURDAY
EVIDENCE, A DANCE COMPANY: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Evidence, A Dance Company focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography and spoken word. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
SUNDAY
THE SOUND OF MUSIC: 7 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Edelweiss" and the title song. Ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Laura Sanders. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through Friday; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones