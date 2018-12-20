FRIDAY
WETLAND WINTER SOLSTICE: 6 p.m., Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 6588 Barataria Blvd., Marrero. On the longest night of the year there is a ranger-guided trail walk and astronomy program. Reservations required. (504) 689-3690 ext. 10 or nps.gov/jela. Free admission.
SATURDAY
NEW ORLEANS BALLET THEATRE PRESENTS "THE NUTCRACKER": 7 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
CAJUN HOLIDAY TEA WITH PAPA NOEL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Creole Queen Paddlewheel Boat, Spanish Plaza. Papa and Mrs. Noel and a host of Cajun characters enliven this family classic tea with activities. creolequeen.com. Tickets $10-$59.
SUNDAY
MAMA HONEY'S HOLIDAY DRAG BRUNCH: 11 a.m., Artisan Bar and Cafe, 2514 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Keep the holiday spirit with a tasty brunch in a comfortable, friendly environment with top-notch entertainment.
"RINGALONG SINGALONG" CHRISTMAS CAROLS: 6 p.m., Bayou Metairie Park, 2713 Metairie Road, New Orleans. There'll be snow, Santa, Mr. Bingle, live music, food, a train and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will proclaim the tree The Honorary Christmas Tree of Louisiana. oldmetairiegardenclub.com.
MONDAY
BONFIRES ALONG THE LEVEE: 7 p.m., River Road from Convent to LaPlace. Along the Mississippi River levee, from the Convent to Lutcher-Gramercy areas to LaPlace, bonfires light the night on Christmas Eve, a tradition meant to light the way for Papa Noel and guide the people home from midnight Mass before electric lights.
WEDNESDAY
MOSCOW BALLET'S "GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER": 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Lavish costumes, enchanting sets and award-winning dancers bring to life ETA Hoffman's story, set to Tchaikovsky's music in a holiday classic to put a finishing touch to Christmas celebrations. Tickets $32-$180. saengernola.com.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than a half-million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. $10-$28. Through Jan. 1. neworleanscitypark.com.
CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Light displays of favorite characters and more abound in this Metairie park, plus there are carousel rides for kids, activities and concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
MIRACLE ON FULTON: 10 a.m., Fulton Street, New Orleans. The pedestrian corridor is turned into a winter wonderland with snow on the hour, lights and live entertainment on select nights. Free. Through Dec. 27. miracleonfulton.com.
NOLA CHRISTMASFEST 2018: 11 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Ice skating and slides on real ice, holiday characters, amusement rides, inflatables and more Christmas-themed family fun. Through Dec. 31. nolachristmasfest.com.
