FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL": 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Teurlings Catholic High School, 139 Teurlings Drive, Lafayette. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
IJM LOUISIANA STATE PAGEANT: 5 p.m., Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A weekend of pageantry, sisterhood and fun.
SATURDAY
MARTINI MASQUERADE BRIDAL SHOW: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Wedding and party planning expert, TV show host and author David Tutera will share tips on planning an unforgettable personalized wedding. Tutera will answer questions from the audience, take photos and autograph his book.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of the galleries during 2nd Saturday ArtWalk as the downtown comes alive with more than a dozen galleries, museums, restaurants and shops offering live music, food, drink and of course, art for purchase.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Ku Event. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
FEB. 14
VALENTINE'S DAY ROMANCE PADDLE: 5 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. John and Becky Williams will lead this romantic paddle trip that is a complete Valentine's Day experience for you and that special someone. $159 per couple. fareharbor.com.
VALENTINE'S MURDER MYSTERY: 7 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. Patrons will be participating in solving a murder over the course of a romance-inspired dinner.
LOVE AT THE MOVIES: 7:30 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Movie trivia and laugh-out-loud comedy fundraiser hosted by Lian Cheramie and Sarah Mikayla Brown. For tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Fresh Pickin’s 6" and "John Blouin: LUX," through Saturday; and "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," through March 2; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones