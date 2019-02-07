FRIDAY
FAUBOURG MARIGNY TOUR: 10 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The tour explores one of the city's earliest suburbs located immediately downriver from the Vieux Carre, with Creole cottages and ornamented shotgun dwellings. friendsofthecabildo.com. Tickets $20-$25.
NIGHT OF 1000 STEVIES: 10 p.m., One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The Stevie Nicks fan event includes performers, music and a Battle of a Thousand Stevies finale. mothernyc.com/stevie. Tickets $20.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
NEW ORLEANS BOAT SHOW: 10 a.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. The three-day show features hundreds of boats from a range of manufacturers, as well as fishing equipment, insurance, electronics and accessories. There's also a kids’ area with laser tag, video games and more. boatshowneworleans.com. Admission $5-$10.
NEW ORLEANS ROCK N ROLL EXPO: Noon, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The expo has interactive displays, free samples, exhibits about running technologies, fitness apparel and health and nutrition information. There is a 5K race on Saturday and a 10K, half-marathon and marathon on Sunday.
TET FEST — VIETNAMESE NEW YEAR: 6 p.m., Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, 14001 Dwyer Blvd., New Orleans. The celebration features carnival games, dragon dances, live music, Vietnamese food and information about Vietnamese heritage and traditions.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY
"ABDUCTION FROM THE SERAGLIO": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The New Orleans Opera presents Mozart's comedy about a nightclub, disguises, a daring escape plan and a surprise ending. neworleansopera.com. Tickets $30-$185.
SATURDAY
MARDI GRAS COSTUME SALE: Noon, Kingpin, 1307 Lyons St., New Orleans. The market includes headdresses, handmade and vintage costumes, leather masks, hats, sparkly shoes, weird accoutrements and more. Free admission.
MARLEY GRAS JERK CHICKEN FESTIVAL: 1 p.m., Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The festival includes reggae, bounce, brass band music and more, as well as a jerk chicken cook-off, Scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest, Caribbean food and craft vendors. marleygrasfestival.com. Admission $20 until 3 p.m. the day of the event, $25 regular admission, $5 for children.
COOK-OFF FOR THE COAST — WILD GAME EDITION: 2 p.m., Docvile Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Highway, Violet. Teams will cook anything that flies, crawls or swims in south Louisiana. Also, music and kid's activities including face painting, crafts, a bean bag toss and hula hoops. Team registration is $50. facebook.com.
OVERNIGHT CRITTER CINEMA: 6 p.m., Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pizza, puppies, PJs, pillows, sleeping bags and G-rated critter movie are on tap at this event for kids ages 5-10 until 9 a.m. Sunday. Registration required. la-spca.org. Tickets $75.
SWEETARTS 2019 "MADE WITH LOVE": 8 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans. The gala for the Contemporary Arts Center includes interactive art experiences, music, dancing cocktails and food. A late night party starts at 10 p.m. cacno.org. Tickets $40-$350.
SUNDAY
B'NAI B'RITH MARDI GRAS MITZVA MAKERS HOSPITAL PARADE: 10 a.m., Touro Hospital, 3525 Prytania St., New Orleans. The Carnival event is for patients in long-term care and rehabilitation, including Cura Health Hospital and Home Life in the Gardens nearby.
PET FEST: 10 a.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. There are activities, music, adoptable pets, costume contests and a health zone. jeffersonspac.org. Free admission.
NUIT DE LA MUSIQUE: 5 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd., New Orleans. Lycee Français de la Nouvelle-Orleans' soiree features food and music with singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, aerialist Glenna Broderick and Alex Harvie. nuitdelamusique.com. Tickets $65-$150.
BRECHTFEST — AN EVENING OF MUSIC AND POETRY BY BERTOLT BRECHT: 8 p.m., The AllWays Lounge, 2240 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Brecht aficionados celebrate his birthday with music, spoken word and puppetry. There are performances by The Salt Wives, pianist/puppeteer Harry Mayronne, Bremner Fletcher Duthie, Lisa Pasold, Ratty Scurvics, Aurora Nealand, Karen Kunkel, Chris Wecklein and Rebecca Leigh. Proceeds benefit Innocence Project New Orleans. ip-no.org. Tickets $10-$20.
WEDNESDAY
ANNUAL VALENTINE'S DAY FLIGHT, WINE, CHEESE AND CHOCOLATE: 5:30 p.m., Swirl Wine Bar & Market, 3143 Ponce de Leon St., New Orleans.
FEB. 14
BLACK ORPHEUS MUSIC BOX MARDI GRAS BALL: 6:30 p.m., New Orleans Airlift, 4557 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Bask in the glow of one of Brazil’s cinematic masterpieces combined with live music from Casa Samba. Ticket available on eventbrite.com.
