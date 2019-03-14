FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by Les Freres Michot. Food for sale by Agave Cantina and iMonelli's.
DTA! PRESENTS A TRIBUTE TO ROCKIN' DOPSIE SR.: 5 p.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. A tribute to Rockin’ Dopsie Sr. featuring Dwyane Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers with special guests Tiger Anthony and Rockin Dopsie Jr.
SUPERCOLLIDER — LATE NIGHT EDITION!: 9 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Audiences will get a taste of three different groups performing short sets.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
CELTIC BAYOU FEST 2019: 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, Warehouse 535, 535 Garfield St., Lafayette. Celtic Bayou Festival is a family friendly festival held annually in March to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the heart of Cajun country with traditional and modern Celtic music, Lenten crawfish boil, Guinness Cook-Off, Bailey’s Bake-Off, Tullamorning Dew Pub Crawl and more. celticbayoufest.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
DISNEY'S "THE LION KING JR.": 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, 205 Vienne Lane, Lafayette. LRCA's student production. The African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle … and back again, in this inspiring, coming-of-age tale. showtix4u.com.
SATURDAY
PATTY IN THE PARC 2019 STARRING BLUES TRAVELER: 5:30 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Wayne Toups and La Roxx will also be featured guests. eventbrite.com.
40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA: 6 p.m., Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Food catered by Bon Temps Grill in Lafayette. Celebrating 40 years of the event benefiting Westminster Christian Academy. Also, live entertainment, and silent and live auctions.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
LOUISIANA COMIC CON 2019: 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. A two-day event that brings together a diverse list of guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups in an affordable, family-friendly environment. ticketmaster.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Shelby Shone. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through Friday; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
