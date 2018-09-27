FRIDAY
DOWNTOWN ALIVE! PRESENTS A FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE SHOW: 5 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
2018 TINSEL & TREASURES CHILDREN'S EVENT: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Also, 8 a.m. Saturday, take the children and experience "The Night Before Christmas" with breakfast and a visit with Santa. $25 for children's ticket ages 1-10. Adults receive admission with general admission ticket. Children under 1 admitted free.
SATURDAY
APCC ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY: 11 a.m., Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center, 309 Cora St., Lafayette. Families will enjoy free food, music, health screenings, door prizes and community vendors. www.apcclafayette.org/block-party
BACHATA! LATIN FESTIVAL PRE-PARTY: 9 p.m., Cafe Habana City, 911 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette. Workshop cost $20, and includes entrance into the social event. Dance party social will take place 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and is $10 to enter, students receive a $5 discount.
WEDNESDAY
CAFÉ V FALL 2018 COURTYARD CONCERT SERIES: 6 p.m., Cafe Vermilionville, 1304 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. Kick back and relax in the courtyard with food, drinks and music by Roddie Romero and Eric Adcock. www.cafev.com
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring the exhibits "Shelf Life," through Nov. 10; "Gwendolyn Alexis Richard: Sisters of Flora," through Oct. 13; "Chris Pavlik: The Last Hundred Years and Other Ghost Stories," through Sept. 22; and Quilters Guild Acadienne. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 12 months and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana" through Dec. 29; and "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly, final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones