Is anyone in Louisiana genuinely excited about this year's Super Bowl? Our guess is no — unless you like the Patriots, in which case you probably also cheer for Alabama. Most of us in south Louisiana are still a little burned by the Saints being robbed.

Sunday's "big" game is really a big bag of "meh." You can feel the collective shrug in Baton Rouge. Still, it's one of the biggest sporting events of the year, so we're sure it will be on TVs at most restaurants and bars in town that normally show sports — but with little fanfare.

If you are looking for something special to do on Sunday, there are a handful of specials happening in town and there are a few cool parties happening in New Orleans.

All Star Lanes (9829 Airline Highway) is having an Illegitimate Super Bowl LIII Party, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., to "cheer the Rams on to defeat." The cost is $53, and it will get you a lane for unlimited bowling, shoes for up to six bowlers, a bag of popcorn and pitcher of soda for the lane and a $5 arcade card for each bowler. There will also be game specials for every time the Patriots score and a prize for the best-dressed Saints fan. (225) 924-0124; allstarlanesbr.com.

Creole Cabana (7477 Burbank Drive) is hosting a Boycott the Bowl weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant and bar on Saturday will air the Saints' 2010 NFC championship game starting at 7 p.m. Then on Sunday, there will be gameday drink specials, beach games (volleyball, cornhole and more) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and a replay of the glorious 2010 Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m.

Jones Creek Cafe and Oyster Bar (15005 Market St.) will host a Super Screwed Super Bowl Party starting at 5:30 p.m. The game will be on TVs around the restaurant and its covered, heated patio, and buckets of beer are $12. (225) 755-3550; facebook.com/jonescreekcafe.

TOPs Ultra Lounge (6120 Airline Highway) is going the more straightforward watch party route with drinks, food and hookah specials. (225) 615-7724; facebook.com/topsultralounge.

Down in New Orleans, they're taking it all in stride

The Boycott Bowl may be the closest thing New Orleans will get to a municipal parade. Gather Feb. 3 at Fulton Street (between Girod and Lafayette) from noon to 10 p.m. and join Choppa, Shamarr Allen and the Underdogs, Partners N Crime and the Big EZ Band, Rockin' Dopsie Jr., Flow Tribe, the Vettes and others. Don't be surprised if city officials show up — and maybe a Saint or two? Tickets are $10 (or more if you feel like it) and revenues benefit the New Orleans Recreation Department Foundation.

The Anti-LIE Bowl Party (which bills itself as "petty af") gets underway at Dat Dog on Magazine Street at 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, with games and drink specials. The 2010 Super Bowl will be replayed at 11:30 a.m., and a Choppa-style dance-off will be held at 1 p.m. King Cake Hub will be selling king cake by the slice. Organizers ask everyone to bring nonperishables for Second Harvest Food Bank.

Mid-City Lanes Rock 'n' Bowl will host "The Anti-Goodell Protest Bowl" starting at 3 p.m., and John Blancher and company will be showing — you guessed it — the 2010 Super Bowl. Bag Of Donuts, The Mixed Nuts, Dr. Rock, Tin Star and Abdul D. Tentmaker will provide music. $10 admission.

Sports hub Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar will show the 2010 Super Bowl, as well as … Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl XV." (Oh, the shade.) "Working on crawfish, too," says the bar.

Vaughan's Lounge in Bywater, normally a hub for Saints games, has announced it will not show what the bar calls the "Stupid Bowl." There's more delicious, delicious salt on the event's Facebook page.





Let loose your inner Kamara at The Holy Ground Irish Pub's touch football game in the neutral ground at Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street at 2 p.m. Afterward there'll be a Madden game of Saints vs. Chiefs on the big screen, and complimentary hot dogs for all.

"Puppy Bowl" fans and pet lovers will want to leash up and be at Port Orleans Brewing Company for the "PUP-er Bowl." It's a benefit for Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO), and ARNO will be in the house from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. with adoptables, a silent auction and a photo booth. "Puppy Bowl XV" will be on with sound starting at 2 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. the boycott will be on, with big screens showing Super Bowl XLIV.

No doubt there will be many other places not to watch the not-so-big game. Alternatively, you could curl up at home with the "Puppy Bowl" on your own, or a book, or just Netflix and chill. There are plenty of ways to be salty.

Gambit's Kevin Allman contributed to this report.