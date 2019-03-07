FRIDAY
ARTY PARTY: 3:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Put on your creative hat and create your own super hero costume in the Art Garden. General admission applies. knockknockmuseum.org.
"PJ MASKS LIVE! SAVE THE DAY": 6 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 975 S. River Road. Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day. $25-75 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
"INSIGNIFICANT & SIGNIFICANT": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. A reception featuring the latest works from artist Chao Ding. On display through March 28. artsbr.org.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY CELEBRATION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Rowe. A celebration honoring women in the Baton Rouge community. Hosted by the Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge. $25 at eventbrite.com. wcgbr.com.
BEER MAKING 101 (INTRO) CLASS: 6 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer plus the list of home-brewing best practices. This is a two-part class, with the second class on March 22. Class concludes with everyone leaving with bottles of their own home-brewed beer. Must be 21. $40 per person. lahomebrew.com.
HIGH VOLTAGE CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Louisiana Digital Media Center, LSU. An eclectic concert of trans-media works interweaving live performers, acoustic instruments, and one-of-a-kind technology amplified to a higher plane. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
BIG TOP CIRCUS: 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston. An old fashioned circus under the big tent. $10-$15 at zerbinifamilycircus.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescent children vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. $19-30 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
29TH ANNUAL ATTIC TRASH & TREASURE SALE: 7:30 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, located at the old Mervyn's at Cortana Mall. A giant annual garage sale put on by the Inner Wheel Club to benefit area nonprofits. Everything is half priced on Sunday. Free admission. Credit cards accepted.
DULCIMERS ON THE DELTA: West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society's 2019 fête, featuring workshops, concerts and jam sessions. Schedule and registration information can be found by calling (225) 921-1013 and online at lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
SATURDAY
2019 OLOL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AMAZING HALF, 5K AND 1 MILE: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 301 North Blvd. The 4th annual event consists of a half marathon and 5K that starts at 7 a.m. The 1 mile walk/run will start at 7:30 a.m. with a post race party with food, beer and live music. To register, visit secure.getmeregistered.com.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air arts market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org. Market has been rescheduled due to last week's Spanish Town Parade.
IONE E. BURDEN SYMPOSIUM — DEATH AMONG THE MAGNOLIAS: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Take a journey back to the 18th through early 20th centuries with guest speakers on topics like yellow fever, "yellow jack," malaria, influenza, and their treatments and customs. Costs $40 and includes "country lunch" and reception. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
ST. LUKE'S GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Organized by the church’s Episcopal Church Women ministry, the long-running garage sale promises gently-used clothing, jewelry, toys, tools, and just about any type of house ware imaginable.
STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN — SHAMROCKS AND SEUSS: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A creative way of mixing storytelling and imagination with hands on craft activities for children. Parents with children ages 3-8 are invited to attend. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
ROCKIN' AT THE SWAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. This is one rockin' day of fun highlighting geology and earth science that you won't want to miss. $5 for adults, $4 children ages 3-17, free for children 2 and younger, $2 for passholders. brec.org/rockin.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
LOUISIANA REGIONAL CHILI COOK-OFF: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Parker Coliseum. Featuring chili, live music, and regional food including sausage po-boys and boiled crawfish. Proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Contact Eric Miller at (225) 933-9760 or ermccm@yahoo.com to enter.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP PARTY: Noon to 4 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring food trucks, drinks from Tin Roof. Co-hosted by My House Social.
POETRY OUT LOUD LOUISIANA STATE FINALS COMPETITION: Noon to 2 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A national, high school poetry recitation competition that encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. Free and open to the public.
BMX DIRT BEST TRICK COMPETITION: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. A best trick competition on the last straight with prizes from Capitol Cyclery for best line and for best individual trick. Free to enter.
MID CITY MAKERS MARCH MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. An outdoor market with more than 50 local makers with everything from sweets, to leather goods, jewelry, fine art, and clothing. Also featuring Corey Porche and the Podnah Allstar Band, BouillaBabes, Barbosa's Barbeque & Catering, and drinks by The Overpass Merchant.
"MURDER ME, I'M IRISH!": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. An interactive game format (over dinner) where everyone is involved in solving the mystery. $20 at eventbrite.com.
LSU BASS FEST CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., School of Music Recital Hall, LSU. Featuring Satoshi Okamoto, of the New York Philharmonic, in concert with the LSU bass studio. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
PISSY SAD SAD NITE: 8 p.m. to midnight, Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. The saddest (and best) open mic in town. Featuring comedy, poetry, music, performing art and being sad.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SPRING GARDEN SHOW: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Parker Coliseum. A garden show complete with vendors, a Q&A panel with Horticulturalists, and tons of plants. $5 entry fee.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals ready for adoption.
BASF KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS!: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m. to noon, Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited. Register early at caabr.org.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11:30 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" Season 4 encore starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes to be given away during Season 8. No cover.
ARTICULATE ARTIST TALK: 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center of Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Artists Christopher Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith, and Tom Richard will give you a peek-behind-the-curtain look at their work with stories and inspirations that led to their creation. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
MONDAY
REPERTOIRE RECIPES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. These recipes will become new trustworthy dishes to lean on time and time again. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — DOWN ON THE FARM: 9:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring farm animals, a train ride, animal encounters, art projects, "Zooper" snacks and hands-on projects. $18 per session for one child with one parent, $12 for each additional person. Pre-registration required. (225) 775-3877. brzoo.org.
ART & ALZHEIMER'S ART TOUR: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. A program in partnership with the Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area designed for folks with memory impairment and their caregivers. Free to attend, advance registration is required. RSVP to Kristi Mellion with Alzheimer's Services of Capital Area at (225) 334-7494.
COOKING BASICS: SIMMER DOWN - PASTA, RICE & SMOTHERED GOODNESS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn how to master basic cooking techniques that will have you feeling more comfortable in the kitchen. $75 at redstickspice.com.
CLAY CREATIONS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Webb Memorial Park, 1351 Country Club Drive. Local pottery artist Terri Kennedy will guide students through the basics of hand building techniques while creating several fired pieces. No previous experience needed. All skill levels welcome. Ages 18 and up. $100 per person per 4-class course. Info at jpoulter@brec.org.
FORTIER-GERBRECHT JAZZ INVITATIONAL: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring Jazz Ensembles and Jazz Combos from eight area high schools and middle schools under the direction of John Gerbrecht himself. $8 at manshiptheatre.org.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series.
LSU SYMPHONIC BAND: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Union Theatre, LSU. The LSU Symphonic Band will explore music symbolizing the honor, love, and history from cultures across the globe. $18 for the general public, $11 for students. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
WEDNESDAY
JAM MAKING WITH GRINNING JUPITER JAMMERY: 10 a.m. to noon, The Crown: A Royal Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road. Learn the difference between a jam, jelly and a preserve, then learn how to start canning at home. $50 at theroyalstandard.com. Registration closes 24 hours prior.
LUNCHTIME LAGNIAPPE: Noon to 1 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Dr. Petra Munro Hendry will be talking about her book "Old South Baton Rouge: The Roots of Hope." This event is free.
SECOND WEDNESDAY OPENING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Arts, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the latest works from artists Christopher Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith and Tom Richard. On display through March 27. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
LOUISIANA'S ITALIAN FOOD HERITAGE DINNER: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., White Oak Plantation, 17660 George O'Neal Road. Featuring a seven-course dinner prepared by Chef John Folse and executive Chef Tyler Guelfo. $99 per guest. Call for reservations at (225) 751-1882, or email events@jfolse.com.
TYLER PERRY'S "MADEA'S FAREWELL TOUR": 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 975 S. River Road. Starring Tyler Perry, Tamela Mann, David Mann, and Cassi Davis Patton. $45-95, VIP $110 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
OUTDOOR SCREENING OF FELLINI'S "8 1/2 (OTTO E MEZZO)": 7 p.m., LSU Quad Lawn. A free screening of the 1963 film in partnership with Manship Theatre's European Film Festival in March. Parking at the Indian Mounds will be available, and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Ashley Hood, from LSU's Physics and Astronomy department, will talk about astronomers who study space without the use of telescopes. And Don Hood, of LSU's Geology department, will talk about what happens to all those robots we send into space when they die. Also featuring games, raffles, glow sticks and space-themed drinks. Free. Kid friendly event.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
ELIZABETHAN GALLERY'S WINTER WARM UP 2019: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. An open house and art show featuring many of the Gallery's local artists in shop, new products, and refreshments.
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. A pre-St. Patrick's Day Food Truck Round-Up with free samples and live music.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION — FIGURE DRAWING WITH PASTELS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Third floor. The workshop touches on the basics of figure drawing with a model and techniques in pastel and charcoal. Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Enrollment limited to 20; advanced registration required. $25 for students, $35 for members, $45 for general public. lsumoa.org.
WINE MAKING CLASS — STRAWBERRY WINE: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Join the Baton Rouge Winemakers Club as they discuss the process of making delicious strawberry wine. $20 at lahomebrew.com.
SPRING FLING BIKE NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Harley Davidson, 5853 Siegen Lane. Featuring a light show contest, loudest radio contest, and loudest REV contest. Also featuring free beer, live music by Scary Lane, and $5 boudin and pastalaya by Tramonte's Food Truck.
SIPS & SUDS 2019: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Highway. Sample dishes and sip beverages created from the best culinary minds in Greater Baton Rouge. This fundraising event also features live music, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, and whiskey toss. $100-185 at auctria.com.
KEY LOG ROLLING TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. Located at the outdoor pool. Free. Register at lsuuniversityrec.com/'/the_event/keylog.
STARTING THURSDAY
"OUR TOWN": 7:30 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Young actors will perform the members of the Webb and Gibbs families as the family live, love, and die. Rated G. $19-25 at theatrebr.org.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Insignificant & Significant: Chao Ding" on display through March 28. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works from Christoper Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith, and Tom Richard, through March 27. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," through April 7; "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
