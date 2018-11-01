FRIDAY
SPIT-A-CRICKET CHALLENGE: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., LSU Free Speech Alley. Two one-hour cricket spitting contests beginning at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Featuring free pizza and prizes. The current cricket spitting world record is 32.5 feet ... Think you can beat it?
BLOCK PARTY!: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., One American Place, 301 Main St. Featuring live music, giveaways and cafe seating. AARP members receive a gift with membership card.
FAMILY FRIDAY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Brews for the adults and entertainment for the kids, including inflatable bounce houses, face painting and ice cream, with Rock, Paper, Taco and music from Baton Rouge Music Studios.
YAPPY HOUR: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Forest Community Dog Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. Featuring giveaways, games and fun. Hosted by St. Francis Helping Hands.
CRAFTY LADIES: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Learn how to make crafts with basic techniques. $15 at eventbrite.com.
CHAD SCHOONMAKER: "BATTLES": 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., The Parlor, 705 St. Joseph St. Baton Rouge artist Chad Schoonmaker showing works in resin on wood, photography, sculpture and acrylics on canvas. Free.
TARKISHA WALLACE BOOK SIGNING: 7 p.m., The Baton Rouge Delta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 926 Harding Blvd. Author Tarkisha Wallace will have copies of her book "Little Girl Arise!" for sell on hand and will sign copies.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THROUGH SUNDAY
GREATER BATON ROUGE STATE FAIR: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, BREC Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway. $5 for anyone 48 inches tall and over. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25. Ride coupons are $1 each. gbrsf.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Set in a state psychiatric hospital, this play takes a candid look at institutional processes and the human mind as well as serving as a critique of behaviorism and a celebration of humanistic principles. Rated R. $19-25 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth Street and Main Street, downtown. An open-air market featuring a variety of handmade art including pottery, cast & blown glass, jewelry, books, soaps, furniture, hand-painted silks, mosaics and photography. artsbr.org.
NATIONAL LEARN TO HOMEBREW DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, 7G. Learn to brew beer and tailgate with free food, beer brewing demos and sales to get started homebrewing.
HANDS-ON HAPPENINGS — PINWHEELS: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore the many forces of nature at work in the current art exhibition. Make a pinwheel among the ever-moving sculptures of Lin Emery. lasm.org.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
"PIGS IN LOUISIANA": 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. "Pigs in Louisiana" will cover the importance of the pig from the year 200 to today. Special interest will be given to the early settlers of Louisiana. Open to the public.
SOUTHERN MUSCLE MONTHLY CRUISE-IN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Peaks Restaurant, 6990 Siegen Lane. Monthly show for muscle car lovers.
AUDITIONS "BLACK NATIVITY": 1 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Prepare one-minute of a song that shows your range and vocal ability. Bring or wear comfortable dance attire, as all auditions will be required to learn a short dance/movement combination. No monologues required for this production. Visit nvtarts.org for more information.
LAVENDER COFFEE: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU Women's Center, 5 W. Union St. Coffee break for queer student graduates at the LGBTQ Resource Room in Women's Center. Hosted by the LGBTQ+ Project. First Saturday of every month.
SUNDAY
SANTA CAAWS 2018: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road. Bring four and two-legged kids to have their picture taken with Santa. Low-cost micro-chipping available for participants from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments, games and helpful pet information as well.
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Celebrate fall and small businesses by shopping local and exploring the makers throughout the Maker's Market at the Oasis.
KIDS CLUB PRINCESS & SUPERHERO PARTY: 12:15 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a Disney dance party, games, snacks, and a meet-and-greet with Sleeping Beauty. Costumes are encouraged. $15 at manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
LA FÊTE LOUISIANE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. A mini festival-like celebration in honor of Louisiana's rich French heritage taking place on the grounds of the Old State Capitol. Featuring music, food, carnival rides, games and presentations.
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
BATON ROUGE TRADITIONS TRAVELING EXHIBIT: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This traveling exhibit from the Louisiana Division of the Arts Folklife Program explores the traditional arts and practices of communities in the greater Baton Rouge area. Also on display is a quilt made in collaboration with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and The Giving Quilt. louisianastatemuseum.org.
BASF KIDS' LAB: HOLD EVERYTHING!: 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Explore some interesting absorbent materials. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
GEORGE RODRIGUE EXHIBITION TOUR WITH WENDY RODRIGUE: 2 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Join Wendy Rodrigue for a gallery talk and exhibition tour within "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," featuring 28 magnificent landscape and Cajun paintings by George Rodrigue (1944-2013) on loan from the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, the George Rodrigue Archives, and private collections. A book signing follows. On display through Feb. 10.
VIRGINIA REP THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS "SLEEPING BEAUTY": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring plenty of humor, singing and dancing — and even some royal juggling. $15 plus tax and fees at manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
FREE FOOD SUNDAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Flambée Cafe will be here serving up a sampling of their most popular flambées (the French cousin of pizza). Doors open at 3 p.m. and food will be served at 4 p.m.
SLOW FOOD FALL HEAT 2018: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Baton Rouge's annual fall farm-to-table showcase, celebrating local food, chefs, mixologists, and the community. Featuring choice awards for best chef and best cocktail, live music, and activities and food for children under 12. Proceeds support school gardens in and around the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. $10-75 at eventbrite.com.
AUDITIONS "SILENT SKY": 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions are by appointment only. To sign up, call the box office at (225) 924-6496. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. theatrebr.org.
LOUISIANA YOUTH ORCHESTRA I: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Showcasing students ages 5-21 in four different ensembles. $10 at brso.org.
MONDAY
REFLECTIONS IN THE GARDEN "DECORATING FOR THE HOLIDAYS": Noon to 1 p.m., LSU AgCenter, 4560 Essen Lane. Program with book signing. Books $50. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers.
MAKE YOUR OWN JAMS & JELLIES: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn the differences between jam, jelly and preserves along with solid info on incorporating spices, herbs, hot peppers and even tea into your creations. $50 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
15TH ANNUAL FRIENDSHIP AND DIALOGUE DINNER: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. The theme of this year will be "Human Rights and Dialogue" with keynote speaker Lauren Aronson. $40 at eventbrite.com.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3613 Perkins Road. A discussion of the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 general admission, $20 students at dialogueonracelouisiana.org. Once a week for six weeks.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
PASTRY BASICS — BISCUITS & SCONES: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. April Hamilton will teach the tricks to creating the perfect pastry at home. $55 at redstickspice.com.
WINE WALK WEDNESDAY: 5:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown. A wine walk with two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10 at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
2018 DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave. Featuring plenty of waterfowl trips, guns, merchandise, dinner, and a live auction. Kids are welcome, and we will have special raffle items for them. $25-1200 at deltawaterfowl.org.
THANKSGIVING CENTERPIECE POTTING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulent Co., 7276 Highland Road. A guided potting class, but with a twist, including all sorts of fall festive tidbits to adorn plants. And take them out after the holiday and you still have a beautiful garden that will last all year long. $50 at brsucculentco.com.
ASTRONOMY ON TAP: 6:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Dr. Will Fischer from Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) will talk about the wild Protostellar Tantrums that stars throw on their way through cosmic puberty, and Dr. André Mueller from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) about The Emergence of New Worlds: The Birth of a Planet, and how we take a peek into the crib.
PANCAKES FOR PUPS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Alpha Gamma Rho, 3980 W. Lakeshore Drive. The second annual philanthropy event with a pancake buffet where all proceeds benefit CAA. Pups are welcome. $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Venmo available.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
STARTING WEDNESDAY
"THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK": 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. LSU School of Theatre's undergraduate acting program presents this staged version of this well-known and poignant coming-of-age story. Wednesday night is pay-what-you-can and Thursday is $9 at tickets.vendini.com. swinepalace.org.
THURSDAY
GUMBO & JAMBALAYA COOK-OFF: 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pelican Chapter ABC, 19251 Highland Road. Compete with other cooking teams to vie for the first place jambalaya and gumbo dish. All Pelican Chapter members are invited to cook and compete, or just come to eat. Proceeds to benefit St. Theresa of Avila Food Pantry in Gonzales. To compete, visit web.abcpelican.org.
AUTHOR READING: 10:30 a.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Author Roger Johns will be reading a piece from his second book, River of Secrets, which is set in Baton Rouge.
"GEORGE RODRIGUE'S WOMEN WITH WENDY RODRIGUE": 4 p.m., LSU Women's Center, 5 W. Union St. Join Wendy Rodrigue for a "Life & Legacy" presentation showcasing paintings of women by her late husband, George Rodrigue. A book signing follows. Free and open to the public. georgerodrigue.com.
ART AFTER HOURS — A FORCE OF NATURE: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Featuring a curator-guided tour of the kinetic art of Lin Emery: A Force of Nature and a "forceful" fencing demonstration by Red Stick Fencing School. Free for members, $10 for nonmembers. lasm.org.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION — ACRYLIC LANDSCAPE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Pulling inspiration from George Rodrigue’s landscapes, participants will learn about color theory and ways to create interesting compositions, resulting in their own painting to take home. Led by Tajreen Akter. Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Enrollment limited to 20; advanced registration required. $35 for members, $45 for general public at eventbrite.com.
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., One American Place, 301 Main St. An outdoor screening of "Hello, My Name is Doris." AARP members receive a free blanket with membership card. aarp.cvent.com.
RED ROOSTER BASH: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. A silent and live auction with numerous auction items, lively music and a delicious barbecue fare. Red roosters will be immersed throughout the decor. Proceeds help support the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum. $65 per person, $120 per couple or $600 for reserved tables of eight. Contact Molly Sanchez for info at (225) 765-2437. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.php.
MOSCOW BALLET'S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. Presenting world-class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian snow maidens and jubilant nesting dolls — Great Russian Nutcracker brings the Christmas spirit to life for all ages. nutcracker.com.
FILM MAGIC — THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS| BASF ORCHESTRAL SERIES: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 519 Convention St. This concert will be a John Williams tribute concert that is sure to delight all ages with music from movies like "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Star Wars" and "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial." $35-65 at brso.org.
ONGOING
LSU FOSTER HALL ART GALLERY: 119 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring an exhibition of recent works by School of Art graduate students, on display through Nov. 20.
MANSHIP THEATRE: 100 Lafayette St., Jones Walker Foyer Gallery. Featuring artwork from Sean Star Wars, Brad Jensen, Kathryn Hunter, Marc Fresh, Rebecca Kreisler, Nathanial Landry, Paul Dean and Chase Mullen, on display through Nov. 18. manshiptheatre.org.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Don Wright" exhibit, on display through Tuesday. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," on display through Feb. 10, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," on display through Feb. 10, 2019; featuring "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," on display through Feb. 10, 2019; featuring "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," on display through Jan. 12, 2019; featuring "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," on display through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm.