FRIDAY
JAZZ FACTORY: 7 p.m., Basin Arts, 113 Clinton St., Lafayette. A sizzling night of rhythm and style at the Basin Arts Jazz Factory. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY
NATIONAL POPCORN DAY CELEBRATION: 10 a.m., Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn, 5725 Johnston St., Lafayette. Pop by all day long for free giveaways and a popcorn special you don't want to miss.
DOWNTOWN PACK WALK: Noon, The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. The event is an hour long and includes a walk around downtown with a pack of pups plus Camp Bow Wow’s certified trainers and team giving free training tips and advice.
MURDER MYSTERY PAINT PARTY: 7 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107-B Energy Parkway, Lafayette. Go in your best 1920s costume. Prizes awarded for solving the mystery and best-dressed guest.
SUNDAY
THE BOUTIQUE BRIDAL SHOW: 1 p.m., the pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloon Road, Lafayette. Informal Q&A with the area’s leading wedding experts, with special guest, photographer Catherine Guidry. Experts will talk about budgeting for wedding, deciding on the best vendors and much more. boutiquebridalshow.com. Tickets are $15.
POTTER TRIVIAL/HOUSE OF WANDS/PAINT PARTY: 3 p.m., Painting with a Twist, 107-B Energy Parkway, Lafayette. Paint House set of Wands at the Potter Trivia event. Dress the part, too. Cost is $35.
ACADIANX GROUP TRAINING: 4 p.m., Acadiana Park Nature Station, 1205 E. Alexander St., Lafayette. This will consist of various group exercises and trail runs designed to prepare the body for the rigors of long endurance hikes and mountaineering. This also will be a chance to meet other members of AcadianX and to share stories as well as training for the next adventure.
STARTING WEDNESDAY
CINEMA ON THE BAYOU FILM FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. The 2019 lineup of official selections includes 41 feature-length narrative fiction and documentary films and 140 short films, including narrative, documentary, animated and experimental films. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at cinemaonthebayou.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Jake Flores, of New York. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "ArtSpark 2018," through Jan. 31; "Fresh Pickin’s 6" and "John Blouin: LUX," through Feb. 9; and "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven," through Friday; "Shirin Neshat: Fervor," through Saturday; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018, through March 2; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
