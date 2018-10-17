Don't worry, dear readers, there's no need to fear the ghouls and goblins that creep out during the Halloween season. They won't bite … that hard.
But if you do get scared, there's always safety in numbers. And there are plenty of frightful ways to celebrate Halloween in Baton Rouge, whether with your family or doing some adult trick-or-treating.
To jump-start your Halloween plans, take a look through this year's events guide. Remember, the spirits can't find you if you're dressed up.
Oct. 19
Knock Knock, Boo's There?: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. A "not-so-scary" Halloween extravaganza full of candy-free trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting and costume contests. $15 members; $20 future members. knockknockmuseum.org.
Annual Halloween Event 2018: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Trick-or-treating at historic houses, vintage games and live music. Blankets or lawn chairs recommended. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
BREC Trick & Treat 2018: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road. A dog-friendly trick-or-treating event with local pet organizations, candy for the kids and treats for the dogs. Dress up your dog for the costume contest. brec.org.
Swamp Haunted Hikes: 6 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Designed especially for younger children, with spooky storytime and make-and-take crafts. No scare tactics are used during this program, and participants are encouraged to come in costume. Bring a flashlight. $6 per person. Repeats Oct. 26. brec.org.
Ghostly Gala: 8 p.m. to midnight, Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. This event is the corresponding masquerade ball to the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade and 10/31 Consortium's main fundraiser. Featuring an open bar, full buffet with desserts, door prizes, raffles, silent auction, costume contest, table decorating contest, dancing, games and live entertainment. Bring nonperishable food or a child-sized costume donation to receive door prize tickets. Dress is costume or creative formal. 21 and up. $100 per person or $1,000 per table of 10 at 1031consortium.com.
Vampires vs. Werewolves: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Dress in support of either team vamp or team wolf. With performance by Le Femme Rouge. facebook.com/splashbr.
Oct. 19-20
Hammond Horror Fest: At various locations in Hammond. The eighth annual Hammond Horror Fest includes a performance on Friday of "7 Frightening Phobias" at Southeastern's Pottle Auditorium (8 p.m.; $7), and a Macabre Showcase on Saturday at Gnarly Barley Brewing (6 p.m.; $20). Festival features original horror films, black light dance performance and a horror-themed arts market. hammondhorrorfest.org.
Oct. 19-20 & 25-27
“The Rocky Horror Show”: 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 11:59 p.m. Saturdays, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. When their car breaks down in a storm, a young, straight-laced couple see a light on at an old castle and get sucked into the mad world of a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania. $30 general; $19 students. theatrebr.org.
Oct. 19-31
Fifolet Halloween Festival: This weeklong Halloween festival in Baton Rouge is a collaborative event led by 10/31 Consortium. The Halloween charity partners with local businesses and nonprofit organizations for a variety of Halloween events. See the full schedule of events at 1031consortium.com.
Oct. 20
Spooky Spectrum: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Diving into the eerie side of astronomy, physics and aeronautics with science demonstrations and campfire stories. Free. facebook.com/highlandobservatory.
Mystery at the Masquerade Fundraiser: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Woman's Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Trade clues with other guests, gather information and solve the crime before the masked menace gets away. Come dressed in costume, classy, cocktail or casual. $60-65 at eventbrite.com.
Zombie Ball 2018: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Come dressed in costume to receive a complimentary beverage. Featuring Hot Spot performances.
Oct. 20 & 27
Corn Maze: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Family-friendly corn maze with other activities, like hayrides, farm animals and pumpkin decorating. $10 general; free for ages 3 and under. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
Oct. 20, 21, 27, 28
Boo at the Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A merry-not-scary trick-or-treating extravaganza. Regular zoo admission applies. brzoo.org.
Oct. 21-22
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow": 2 p.m. Sunday; 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday (school shows), Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Following Washington Irving's original story written in 1819. $15 plus fees at manshiptheatre.org or (866) 451-2787. manshiptheatre.org.
Oct. 21
Zombie Night: 7 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Featuring a projection of the film "Night of the Living Dead" and a new score composed by Ben Livingston and Ben Clancy, and featuring Justin Bailey. Zombie contest for $200 in prizes. $15 at the door. Film begins at 7:30 p.m. Event is all ages, but some images in film may not be suitable for small children and there will be loud music. facebook.com/midcityballroom.
Oct. 24
Vaudeville Halloween Dinner Show: 6 p.m., Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway. LCI will be transformed into a land of imagination, creation, spook and magic during a Halloween dinner variety show. Features a costume contest. The dinner and show begin at 7 p.m. and will include a three-course meal with wine pairings by Bacon and Fig events. $60-70 at eventbrite.com.
FBC Fall Fest: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., First Baptist Central, 9676 Sullivan Road. Family-friendly event featuring games, prizes, pony rides, petting zoo, maze and food.
Oct. 25
Halloween Fun Run: 5:30 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. Varsity Sports will be at White Star Market to host the costume run. facebook.com/whitestarbr.
Pumpkin Paddle Parade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, University Lakes. Paddle along the lake shoreline or watch the lights from the beach. Requesting a voluntary contribution of nonperishable goods for the Baton Rouge Food Bank. Dress in costume and add some lighting to your watercraft. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated boats in various divisions. Bring your own vessel or rent one from the LSU URec or Outdoor Adventure (with advanced notice). Rent a boat at webtrac.org. For ages 12 and up.
Spirits of Louisiana: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. A Halloween-inspired cocktail event that features the “spirit” of our colorful history as well as spirits crafted by local distilleries. Featuring tastings of Louisiana-made rum, bourbon, vodka and gin. "The Ghost of the Castle,” about the struggles and triumphs of the building, will also be showing throughout the night. Proceeds will benefit the Old State Capitol Foundation, which provides funds for exhibitions, technology and educational programming. $85. facebook.com/LAoldstatecapitol.
"Halloween": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Fortieth anniversary screening of John Carpenter’s horror classic “Halloween.” It’s the William Shatner mask that launched a thousand slasher flicks. Tip: Follow this up the next night with the new “Halloween” sequel. $6.50. manshiptheatre.org.
Spanish Moon’s ’80s Night Halloween Ball: 9 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. Spanish Moon’s annual Halloween dance party, with Rareluth and DJs Ze Idolist and Gosh Zilla spinning the ’80s' best. Includes a costume contest. $10. facebook.com/SM80sNight.
Oct. 26
Spook N Rowe: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treating down Perkins Rowe, children's arts and crafts, and costume contest. Free. facebook.com/perkinsrowebr.
Zombie Pub Crawl: 8 p.m., locations to come. Dress as a zombie and people won't judge when you stagger home. $15 at 1031consortium.com.
Hallo-Kween: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. With performances by Le Femme Rouge. facebook.com/splashbr.
Oct. 26, 27
“Mandy”: 7:30 p.m. Friday; 4 p.m. Saturday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A couple’s peaceful life in a secluded forest is destroyed by a cult leader and his demon-biker henchmen. They finally took the reins off Nicolas Cage and got his best performance in years. $9.50. Manshiptheatre.org.
Oct. 26-28
St. George Parish Fair: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 7880 St. George Drive. Family-friendly fall fair with food, music, games and rides. facebook.com/stgeorgefair.
Oct. 27
Pumpkin Pi 3.14-Mile Race: 8 a.m., Levee Green on River Road, downtown. Costumed 3.14-mile race, "tough pumpkin challenge," and 1-mile fun run and walk. 1031consortium.com.
Halloween Town: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Levee Green on River Road, downtown. Food and drinks, contests, character encounters and more. 1031consortium.com.
A Halloween Day at the Museum: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Combining Harry Potter with astronomy and art. Featuring planetarium shows each hour, themed activities like Make Your Own Howler, a butterbeer tasting (at 2 p.m.), and a presentation of “The Astronomical World of Harry Potter” (at 5 p.m.). Included with LASM general admission: $9 adults; $7.50 children and seniors; free for members. lasm.org.
Eighth Annual Halloween Parade: 4 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. Don't forget to dress in costume and bring nonperishable food donations for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. The food bank truck will lead the parade and actively take donations straight from the crowd. The 2018 theme is "Things That Go Bump in the Night." For a map of the parade route, visit 1031consortium.com.
Zombie 5k Fun Run: 4:30 p.m., BREC's Forest Community Park, 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Rd. Runners will have to make it to the finish line without getting nabbed by pursuing zombies. Race begins at 5 p.m. Register at brec.org/zombierun.
Night Maze and Bonfire: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. Corn maze with a bonfire, live music, pumpkin decorating and glow-in-the-dark bowling. $10 general; free for ages 3 and under.
The Music and The Fire: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1442 City Park Avenue. Baton Rouge Irish Club celebration of Samhain with Celtic music by the band Kitchen Session, bagpipes, food and drinks, and silent auction. Costumes and kilts encouraged. facebook.com/batonrougeirishclub.
“Hocus Pocus”: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. “Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” $8.50. Manshiptheatre.org.
The Resurrection III Halloween Bash: 7 p.m., The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. With music by Band Camp and DJ Twitch. Free. facebook.com/thestationbr.
Ghouls' Night Out: 8 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. Featuring The Molly Ringwalds, drink specials and a costume contest with $5,000 in cash and prizes. Registration for contest is 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. $10. 21 and up. lbatonrouge.com.
Halloween Bash: 8 p.m., The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. With sexiest and most outrageous costume contests. facebook.com/thetexasclub.
Radio Bar Halloween Dance Party: 9 p.m., Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. With DJ Mike Lary. Free. facebook.com/theradiobar.
Splash Halloween Dance Party: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. With costume contest for $500 in cash and prizes. facebook.com/splashbr.
Oct. 28
Boo and Brew Halloween Party: 1-2:30 p.m., Java Mama, 8645 Bluebonnet Blvd. Kid-friendly Halloween event with mini-pumpkin decorating, singing, dancing and games with the Unicorn Princess. $20 children; $10 adults. facebook.com/javamamabr.
Cemetery Ride — Velo de los Muertos: 1:30 p.m. Organized by Bike Baton Rouge and 10/31 Consortium. Meeting at Louisiana State Museum, 12-mile ride with stops at Arsenal Ground Indian Mound and St. Joseph, Roselawn, Magnolia, National, Sweet Olive, Lutheran and Jewish cemeteries. facebook.com/fifolethalloweenfestival.
Haints, Haunts and Halloween: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. A rural-life fall fair with storytelling, face painting, wagon rides and games. $5 general; free for ages 2 and under. lsu.edu/rurallife.
Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Family-friendly trick-or-treating with giveaways for best costume and best decorated trunk. Other BRCC campuses in New Roads, Jackson and Port Allen will also trunk or treat, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. mybrcc.edu.
Halloween Costume Party: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Featuring Michael Armstead, Lady La Donyette, Irwin, J. Bangga, Droflow, J. Marquis and Brand Nu. Hosted by Geezyallstar with sounds by DJ Mario. $100 costume contest prize. $15 advance; $20 day of. Varsitytheatre.com.
Halloween Show Party: 9 p.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. Performances by The Kiki Kats and costume contest with $200 in cash and prizes. facebook.com/splashbr
Haunted Houses
The 13th Gate: Open 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, 832 St. Philip St. With a new attraction, the Carnevil Haunted Midway, featuring performances by Inferneaux Fire Troupe, roaming characters, free concerts, haunted games and five-minute escape rooms. $30 general; $55 VIP. midnightproduction.com.
New Orleans Nightmare Haunted House: Open 7 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 24-31, 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson. Tickets are $26.99 to $32.99. neworleansnightmare.com.
RISE Haunted House: Open 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, Oct. 25-28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2-3, 10342 La. 442, Tickfaw. Tickets are $20-50. risehauntedhouse.com.
Ranch of Horror: Open 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 19-21, Oct. 25-28 and Oct. 30-31. At The Party Barn, 15587 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond. With Zombies of the Bayou, Haze Maze and Zombie Escape attractions and Saturday night outdoor movies. thepartybarn.blog.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm and Jake Clapp. Know of more events? Email us at red@theadvocate.com.