FRIDAY
FOOD TRUCK ROUND-UP AT THE ROWE: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring area food trucks and live music by The Rusty Yates Band. Free.
BLACK & WHITE GALA: 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Marriott Hotel, 5500 Hilton Ave. Featuring a sit-down dinner, cocktails, live and silent auction, live music by Blue Verse and "Unmasking Local Celebrities," all in support of Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. $120 at thompson-auctions.net.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
OF MOVING COLORS PRESENTS "TELL ME MORE": 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Nondancers from all walks of life take on the role of choreographer in the follow up to 2016's "You Tell Me." $18-$38 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ELIZABETH CREE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU College of Music and Dramatic Arts. Puts and Campbell's theatrical opera of the trial of Elizabeth Cree for the poisoning of her husband, John. $14-$29 at tickets.vendini.com.
"THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. An eclectic group of six midpubescent children vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"AIRLINE HIGHWAY": 7:30 p.m. each night except Sunday with a 2 p.m. showing, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. Miss Ruby wants a funeral while she's still alive to enjoy the festivities, but as the stories unfold, it isn't a celebration at all. $14-$29 at swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
VARSITY SPORTS RUN FROM THE SHELTER: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Join Varsity Sports on a run from the shelter starting at 7:30 a.m.
DASH FOR DEAF KIDS 5K & FUN RUN: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Louisiana School for the Deaf, 2888 Brightside Lane. Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation’s signature Dash For Kids will merge with Deaf Focus’ RunWalkSign! 5K to raise funds and awareness for the Louisiana School for the Deaf. Register on-site the day of the event or at store6709122.ecwid.com.
GARDEN DISTRICT GARAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to noon, the Garden District. Participating houses will sell their treasures in their yards throughout the Garden District neighborhood.
MASTER GARDENER PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. More than 5,000 homegrown perennials and annuals selected by the East Baton Rouge Master Gardeners will be for sale. Benefiting the educational activities of the Master Gardeners and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. Free. mgplantsale.com.
GEAUX BIG BATON ROUGE 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge. Geaux BIG Baton Rouge is a large, one-day service experience that unites LSU students and the surrounding Baton Rouge community. lsu.edu/geauxbig.
YOUTH BALLET OPEN AUDITIONS:9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding its open auditions for young dancers to participate in its summer tour of the family-friendly version of "Adventures in Neverland." Auditions are open to dancers entering fifth through ninth grade in the fall. $10 audition fee. batonrougeballet.org/youth-ballet.
FARM, FOOD & COOKING TOUR: 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A daylong food and farm adventure. $175 at redstickspice.com.
CAMP FAIR AND SUMMER FUN EXPO: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. In-state and out-of-state camp representatives will talk about their summer programs.
ENGINEERING DAY 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A fun-filled festival featuring 30 interactive stations showcasing a wide array of engineering and design specialties for all ages. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 10 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited, so register early. When full, you can sign up for future dates. A new foster orientation will take place at 11 a.m. Sign up at caabr.org.
MID CITY MINI FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. Check out something old, something new, maybe something to drink and something to chew.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
WILD DAY AT THE ROWE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music from DJ Bob, children's activities, arts and crafts with Baton Rouge Moms, face painting and games. Free.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. There will be dog adoptions hosted by Rescue. Rehome. Repeat. Also featuring Vaudeville Entertainment, live music, henna tattoos, face painting and tarot card readings. All free; donations welcome.
SPRING FLING POTTING PARTY: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulent Co., 7276 Highland Road. Bring your plants and your pots or just start from scratch. All planting supplies will be provided.
LIVE COOKING SHOW AT THE FRESH MARKET: Noon to 3 p.m., The Fresh Market, 10555 Perkins Road. Beryl Stokes will be doing a live cooking show and signing her "Cajun Cooking Made Easy" cookbook.
"MY CRY IN THE DARK": 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Baton Rouge Delta Development Corp., 926 Harding Blvd. A discussion to raise awareness of mental health issues affecting youth and their families, including cyberbullying and more. The event is open to families with middle and high school students.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban’s Chapel, corner of Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road. Live music by the Laughing Lizards. Beginners welcome. Short lesson 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, students $5, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
WASHINGTON & OREGON WALKABOUT: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. Tastings of more than 25 wines, all paired with cheese and appetizers. $25 at eventbrite.com.
CFMA BATON ROUGE CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 11175 Florida Blvd. The Lee Benoit Family Band plays for the Baton Rouge Cajun French Music Association dance Saturday night. Free dance lessons with paid admission begin at 7:15 p.m. $10 members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students with ID. St. Patrick's costumes encouraged/not required.
"WE ACTING FUNNY, XVII": 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Belle of Baton Rouge Casino and Hotel, Iberville Room, 103 France St. Starring comedian Shaun Jones, Shervey and JD the Joker. $15-$40 at eventbrite.com.
SALSA PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. The sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varistytheatre.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals ready for adoption.
BASF KIDS' LAB: CHEMISTRY IS BANANAS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
ANNA'S GRACE QUARTER MARATHON, 5K & 1 MILE: 7 a.m. to noon, L'Auberge Casino and Hotel, 777 Lauberge Ave. Raising funds for Anna's Grace Foundation, a local nonprofit providing emotional and financial support to families in the community who have lost a child. Register at annasgrace.org.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 11:30 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" Season 5 encore starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 11 a.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes to be given away during Season 8. No cover.
KLSU SPRING FUNDRAISER KICK OFF PARTY: Noon to 5 p.m., Tin roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Join KLSU as it celebrates its annual fundraiser week. Featuring live music and food by Rock Paper Taco.
HOLI FESTIVAL OF BATON ROUGE: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Repentance Park, 275 S. River Road. This family-friendly event will have food, drinks, music, Indian cultural dances and, of course, lots of head-to-toe color. Presented by Elfin Realty.
CATWALK FOR WATER: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Aveda Institute, 2834 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite A. A hair and fashion show that doubles as a contest where aspiring cosmetologists can enter to win a full-paid scholarship to the Aveda Institute. All proceeds benefit Water Fundraising Partnership. $10 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY
BIKE THE LAKES CLINIC: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. Register at lsuuniversityrec.com. Free.
MAKE YOUR OWN JAMS & JELLIES: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn the difference between jam, jelly and preserves. $65 at redstickspice.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
FEI XIE, GUEST BASSOON AND DIANNE FRAZER, PIANO: 7:30 p.m., Music Building, LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Fei Xie, Principal Bassoon of the Minnesota Orchestra, teaches masterclasses at conservatories and festivals internationally. Free.
LSU PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Shaver Theatre. The LSU Percussion ensemble has its semesterly performance. Free.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
EVIDENCE, A DANCE COMPANY: 7:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Ronald K. Brown, owner of the New York based dance company Evidence, incorporates modern dance with West African rhythms. $25-$45 at manshiptheatre.org.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Join artists and scientists in staged readings of, and commentaries on, some of the hottest selections from LSU's first national new science play solicitation and competition. Doors open at 5 p.m. Register at eventbrite.com.
"AMERICAN GIRL, LIVE": 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. American Girl characters and the campers are featured in an all-new musical of all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. $38-$113 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
THEOLOGY ON TAP — BEGINNING TO PRAY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Adam Trufant, campus minister at Christ the King on LSU's campus, will be talking about prayer this month.
WEDNESDAY
"SAME GOD" FILM SCREENING AND PANEL DISCUSSION: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. The free screening will be accompanied by a panel discussion featuring film director and Wheaton College alumna Linda Midgett. samegodfilm.com.
CINEMA FOR THE EARS: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Louisiana Digital Media Center, 340 E. Parker Blvd. A concert of new electronic music and sonic art created by LSU students, faculty and other renowned composers performed on the 92-channel loudspeaker array. Free.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY
"OFELIAS, A MULTIMEDIA PERFORMANCE": 7:30 p.m. both days, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. The sequel to "Suppression of Absence," a futuristic, eclectic, environmentalist multimedia performance, with stories about life on Mars, the future of this planet, gifted women who committed suicide and art. Reserve your seats at facebook.com/lsuhbb.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
PLANNING YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA FUTURE: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Red Stick Future Fest, 340 E. Parker Blvd. Sit down with a social media expert to talk about your own goals and learn how best to take advantage of social media tools.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Come out and listen to some of Baton Rouge's undiscovered artists. Sign up at joel@tinroofbeer.com.
SUSTAINABILITY SOCIAL AND ART SHOW: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Barcadia, 3347 Highland Road. Grab a drink and check out the art vendors, the art itself, plants and environmental short films. Featuring the poetry of Emily Jean.
UNCORKED — MALBEC MADNESS: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Combine your love for food, wine and passion for a good cause at Forum 35's Uncorked. $25-35 at eventbrite.com.
THE LIBRARY SERIES — FREE GARDENING SERIES PRESENTATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. This evenings talks include "Wanted: Citizen Scientists in the Garden and Exotic Gingers." Free.
LSU CHAMBER SINGERS: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., University United Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive. Free.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Mike Honore, JD Ealey, Bruno Millalaf, Keegan Connell and Yourgo Artsitas.
STARTING THURSDAY
SPRING PLANT SALE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Horticulture Club, 41 S. Stadium Drive. Featuring vegetables, succulents, bedding plants, indoor plants, citrus and fruit trees. Parking at Parker Coliseum lot.
"EN PLEIN AIR" EVENT: Independence Park Botanical Gardens, 7950 Independence Blvd. The Gardens will be the site of some 40 artists out to capture the beauty of the spring season in an en plein air painting event. Finished paintings will be displayed and up for sale on the first and second floors of the main library on Goodwood Boulevard, Saturday, March 30, at a public reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is a fundraising activity to support the gardens sponsored by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, ... You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Insignificant & Significant: Chao Ding" on display through Thursday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works from Christoper Brumfield, Paul Dean, Leslie Elliottsmith and Tom Richard, through Wednesday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through Monday; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Inner Light: The Photographs of Richard C. Albertine," through April 7; "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through Sunday. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
