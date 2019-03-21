FILM | ‘Same God’ Screening

In December 2015, Larycia Hawkins, an African-American political science professor at Wheaton College, posted a photo of herself in a hijab on Facebook. 'I love my Muslim neighbor,' Hawkins wrote. 'Because s/he deserves love by virtue of her/his human dignity — we worship the same God.' Hawkins’ post was her response to the anti-Muslim rhetoric that followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. Wheaton College — an evangelical school near Chicago — suspended her days after the post and later terminated her. After the post, Hawkins was also harassed and the target of death threats. 'I had no inkling that Christians would target me,' Hawkins says in 'Same God,' a documentary by Baton Rouge filmmaker Linda Midgett. 'If I lose a job, if I lose friends, that is the cost.'

Focusing on Hawkins and her story, 'Same God' explores Islamophobia, academic freedom and the rising divide between conservative and progressive Evangelicals. 'In this time of intense polarization, anger, hostility and fear,' the film’s director said following last week’s mass shooting in New Zealand, 'the story of a woman who laid down her own power for the sake of the ‘other’ resonates with people.'

A screening of 'Same God' will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at LSU's Union Theater. Hawkins and Midgett will participate in a panel discussion following the film. calendar.lsu.edu.

— BY JOHN WIRT