FRIDAY
BOURBON, CRAFT BEER & CHEESE TASTING WITH A JAZZ DUO: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rouses Market, 600 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd. Event will take place in cafe area. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Staff will be facilitating live animal encounters and screening special nature films. Take flashlights. General admission applies; free for passholders.
WHITE LIGHT NIGHT 2018: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid City Art & Cultural District. Featuring food, drinks, live music and art.
FALL ART SHOW & RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Elizabethan Gallery, 680 Jefferson Highway. Featuring new original art by more than 20 local artists who will be on site. Free.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET — WHITE LIGHT NIGHT EDITION: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mid City Makers Market, 541 S. Eugene St. An outdoor market made up of local artisans with homemade and handmade items. Featuring a concert by Lafayette group Michot Melody Makers.
SUNSHINE SOCIAL SOCK HOP: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. A themed social for adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities and their friends and family. Featuring a DJ, snacks, door prizes, socialization and fun. Dress is favorite 50s attire. For ages 16 and up. $5 donation.
"TENDERLY KEPT: MADELINE CAHILL" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. A reception featuring the latest work from artist Madeline Cahill.
KNOCK KNOCK'S STORYBOOK SOIRÉE: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. The museum transforms into a "magical wonderland" with food, drinks and games for adults. Also featuring live entertainment with live and silent auctions. $150-$2,500 at knockknockmuseum.org/storybooksoiree/.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and older. $6. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org, (866) 451-2787.
HEARTS OF HOPE FOR ST. JUDE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., The House, 1003 Bob Pettit Blvd. A concert benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Featuring food by Our Mom's Restaurant, a performance by Michael Armstead, and raffle prizes. $10 at the door, $5 in advance at eventbrite.com.
COMEDY LOUNGE: 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 2138 Wooddale Blvd. Featuring comedian River Smith and others.
HOPE BENEFIT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road. A benefit drag show for Youth Oasis and Diversity House, featuring performances, silent auction and donation collection. Hosted by New Orleans' Persana Shoulders.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
45TH ANNUAL BROADMOOR HIGH ARTS & CRAFTS FESTIVAL: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Broadmoor High School, 10100 Goodwood Blvd. An arts and crafts festival featuring accessories, gourmet food and food court, home and holiday decor and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. $3 admission plus $3 parking on campus. Free shuttle service from Hi Nabor and Broadmoor Middle.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Set in a state psychiatric hospital, this play takes a candid look at institutional processes and the human mind as well as serving as a critique of behaviorism and a celebration of humanistic principles. Rated R. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
"THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. LSU School of Theatre's undergraduate acting program presents this staged version of the well-known and poignant coming-of-age story. $11-$19 at tickets.vendini.com. swinepalace.org.
"TROUBLE IN TAHITI": 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Shaver Theatre, LSU. Leonard Bernstein's one-act opera about alienation lurking beneath the sunny veneer of mid-century American suburbia. $14-$29 at red.vendini.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth and Main streets. An open-air market featuring a wide variety of handmade arts.
BATON ROUGE ART CONSORTIUM'S ART EXHIBITION AND SALE: 8 a.m. to noon, The Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum, 427 Laurel St. Featuring the latest works from local artists.
BIRDS AND BEYOND PADDLE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. A safari style kayak experience where birds are the focus. Participants are expected to have basic paddling skills and can complete a 3-mile paddle by kayak. Ages 13 and up. $25 per person. Register and purchase tickets at webtrac.brec.org.
SWAMP ART SHOW FIELD DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oaks Hills Parkway. Artists interested in participating in upcoming Swamp Art Show Series opportunities can visit the swamp on this day for inspiration for free. Artists must check in at front desk.
SANTA'S ARRIVAL PARTY: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. Santa will arrive on the Coca-Cola Christmas truck at entrance 2 at 10 a.m. Chief of Police Murphy Paul will read a story after Santa's arrival. There will also be snacks and a dance party with games and prizes. Free. All ages.
BOOK CLUB — PICTURING NAM: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Presented jointly with the West Baton Rouge Parish Library to accompany the "Picturing Nam" exhibit, this book club will cover "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, "Everything We Had" by Al Santoli, and "Nam" by Mark Baker. Space is limited. To register and check out copies of the reading material, call the WBRP library at (225) 342-7920. Free.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
GRAND REOPENING AND FLOWER SHOW: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Garden Center, 7950 Independence Blvd. Baton Rouge Garden Club's yearly Flower Show and Tea. Free.
OPENING RECEPTION "CELEBRATING CHARLES BARBIER": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery of Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A celebration of artist Charles Barbier and an exhibition of more than three dozen of his works spanning his entire career. Free and open to the public. Featuring live music and refreshments. On display through Nov. 29.
FREEDOM BASH!: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring a muscle car show and tailgating all day followed by Freedom Bash with Craig Morgan and Chase Tyler at 7 p.m. Also featuring a raffle for a 2018 GMC Denali 2500 HD Diesel for $100 a ticket. Proceeds benefiting veterans and their families. Vacation packages, guided hunting trips and guided fishing trips. Tickets $25 to $80 at etix.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Buy-sell-trade-browse event. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage and related items at discounted prices. $9 adults, $2 children 6-11. Under 18 admitted with parent only. capgunshows.com.
52ND ANNUAL LIHA POWWOW: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Hosted by the Louisiana Indian Heritage Association, the event offers the color and excitement of intertribal and gourd dancing, singing, art and craft vendors, food and culture. $7 adults, children 10 and under get in free.
SUNDAY
TRAIL RIDES: 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. One-hour guided trail rides through the park or in the indoor arena on horseback. By appointment only. Ages 6 and up. $30 per rider; maximum eight riders per session. For reservations, call (225) 769-7805.
CONGRESSMAN STEVE SCALISE BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Congressman Steve Scalise will talk about and sign copies of his book, "Back In The Game: One Gunman, Countless Heroes, and the Fight For My Life."
THE QUEERATIVE MARKET — A SOUTHERN QUEER ARTS MARKET: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1012 S. Acadian Thruway. LEUR Magazine presents its third arts market for Southern Queer Creatives to come together and share their artworks in a safe space with the community. Free. facebook.com/leurmagazine.
MS FULL-FIGURED USA LOUISIANA AUDITIONS: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Glam Store BR, 9542 Brookline Ave., Suite D. Sizes 12-26. Ages 18-60. Must be able to walk in three-inch heel or higher; no platform heels. Contact pageant director Tiera Williams, (225) 266-9478, for more info.
LIGHT UP THE NIGHT FOR A BRIGHTER FUTURE FUNDRAISER — YOUTH PEACE OLYMPICS: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Webb Memorial Golf Course, 1351 Country Club Drive. A fundraiser for the Youth Peace Olympics and Violence Prevention. Featuring gospel music, food, fun, a silent auction, and networking. $25-$500 at eventbrite.com.
NEWSIES AUDITION WORKSHOP: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A two-hour workshop with the theater's "Newsies" choreographer, Dylon Hoffpauir, to brush up on the skills needed in auditions. For ages 14 and up. $75 fee. Registration is limited. Call to register at (225) 924-6496.
MONDAY
THANKSGIVING DESSERTS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A hands-on cooking demo that ends in a full meal. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
NO SHOW COMEDY: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy, 1857 Government St. Featuring comedian Morgan Wright and others.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
MONDAY, TUESDAY
SPACE EXPLORATION CAMP: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Campers review highlights of American space program via interactive demos and games. Kids will construct and launch two model rockets. Ages 9-13. $55 parish resident, $66 out-of-parish resident. (225) 768-9948.
SWAMP AUTUMN HARVEST CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring nature-based activities such as arts and crafts, live animal encounters, hikes, games, and a themed afternoon snack. Campers will need to take a bag lunch and drink each day. Ages 7-12. $48 parish residents, $57.60 out-of-parish residents. Registration is required. (225) 757-8905 or sguidry@brec.org.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
THROW THE TURKEY OUT THE WINDOW COOKING CAMP: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway. A kids holiday cooking camp featuring turkey alternatives. Ages 7 and up. Register at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
TUESDAY
FALL GARDEN WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway. Topics covered include wine making, backyard chicken/egg farming, fruit tree and vegetable grafting, and nontraditional fall crops for the garden. Anyone interested in gardening can attend. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
LAST WINE WALK OF 2018: 5:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown. A wine walk with two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10 at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
ONGOING
ZOOLIGHTS: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A mile-long trail through the zoo featuring more than 50 illuminated displays and lights. Open 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., grounds close at 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Bring nonperishable food items for 50 percent discount on admission with all donations going to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. $5 for adults/teens, $4 for seniors, $3 for children (2-12), and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members. brzoo.org/events/special/zoolights.
SHADRACK CHRISTMAS WONDERLAND: dusk through 10 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Two miles of lights and displays to enjoy in a drive-thru setting. $25 for cars or family vans (up to eight passengers); $40 for activity van, limo or mini/half bus; $80 for tour/school bus.
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 17, Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Reservations at celebrateyourholiday.com.
EXHIBIT OF RECENT WORKS BY SCHOOL OF ART GRADUATE STUDENTS: LSU Foster Hall Art Gallery, 119 Dalrymple Drive. On display through Tuesday.
GROUP ART SHOW: Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St., Jones Walker Foyer Gallery. Featuring artwork from Sean Star Wars, Brad Jensen, Kathryn Hunter, Marc Fresh, Rebecca Kreisler, Nathanial Landry, Paul Dean and Chase Mullen, on display through Sunday. manshiptheatre.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. "Celebrating Barbier," through Nov. 29. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10, 2019; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10, 2019; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13, 2019; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20, 2019. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12, 2019; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm