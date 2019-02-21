FRIDAY
KANAVAL: 2 p.m., Congo Square, Louis Armstrong Park, North Rampart and St. Ann streets. Leah Chase and DJ Jubilee reign over Haitian-New Orleans-themed Carnival celebration. There's music and dancing, with food and drinks available for purchase. $Free.
MARDI GRAS MAMBO: 6:30 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. Darren Mire and Mayra Pineda reign over the event, which includes music, food and beverages. Masks are encouraged. www.eventbrite.com. Tickets $50-$60.
JUNETEENTH FREEDOM CELEBRATION: 7 p.m., Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 Conti St., New Orleans. The celebration of the 25th anniversary of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation includes music and more.
KISS: END OF THE ROAD WORLD TOUR: 7:30 p.m., Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans. Ongoing final tour by the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, who've sold more than 100 million records worldwide in their 40-plus years as a band. ticketmaster.com.
KANAVAL BALL: 8 p.m., Civic Theatre, 510 O'Keefe Ave., New Orleans. Evening begins with DJ Frenchymix outside, then second-line in at 9 p.m. for a variety of performers, including Boukman Eksperyans, DJ Michael Brun and Diplo and Jillionaire of Major Lazer. $50.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FAMILY GRAS: 5 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. The three-day festival includes music by John Oates, Michael McDonald, Brett Eldredge and others, and there are children’s activities, an art market, food vendors and parade watching. Free admission. VIP passes are available.
SATURDAY
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m., Southeast Louisiana Refuges Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, Bayou Lacombe Centre, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. The event features tours, workshops, speakers and displays. www.fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.
CARNIVAL COSTUME BAZAAR: 11 a.m., New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. Threadhead Cultural Foundation presents the group show and sale of more than two dozen designers and costumers, milliners and mask-makers. Free admission.
1ST KING CAKE EATING CONTEST: 2 p.m., Deja Vieux Food Park, 1681 Religious St., New Orleans.
AFRO CARNIVAL BALL: 9 p.m., SUNO Conference Center, 6400 Press Drive, New Orleans. Red carpet, photos, food, table service with Hennessy, Irish cream and bottle of wine. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
RED CARPET VIEWING PARTY: 7 p.m., The Country Club, 634 Louisa St., New Orleans. The Academy Awards are screened and there are games, prizes and a best-dressed award. thecountryclubneworleans.com.
