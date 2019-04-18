FRIDAY
GROW DAT HOOTENANNY: 6 p.m., Grow Dat Youth Farm, New Orleans City Park, 150 Zachary Taylor Drive, New Orleans. A fundraiser for Grow Dat features food from more than 25 restaurants, music, games and an auction. growdatyouthfarm.org. $20-$55.
BUNNIES IN THE BIG EASY: 7 p.m., Sheraton New Orleans, 500 Canal St., New Orleans. The fundraiser for Food for Friends meal providers is part of the Gay Easter Parade palette of events and includes a limited open bar, entertainment and raffles. $40.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"MAMMA MIA": 8 p.m., Cutting Edge Theater, 747 Robert Blvd., Slidell. ABBA’s hits form the backdrop for the tale of a young woman’s search for her birth father before her wedding, set at her mother's hotel on a Greek island. cuttingedgetheater.com. Tickets $30-$38.
SATURDAY
CRESCENT CITY CLASSIC: 8 a.m., running 6.2 miles from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, through the French Quarter and down Esplanade Avenue to City Park in New Orleans. After-race party at the park. ccc10k.com.
HOPPIN' DOWN THE RIVER: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Creole Queen Paddlewheel Boat, Spanish Plaza, New Orleans. Celebrate on the river with a chance to meet and take pictures with Bourgeois the Bunny, see and hold a real alligator, play games and get your face painted. There's also a buffet with Easter treats. $10-$59.
YAYA EASTER EGG HUNT: 11 a.m., YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle St., New Orleans. The event features face painting, dyeing Easter eggs, building baskets and hunting Easter eggs at noon. Participants also can create a glass egg for $10 (pre-registration required) and visit NOMA's mobile museum. Lunch is provided. Space and supplies are limited. Registration is required for egg hunt. (504) 529-3306. yayainc.org. Free admission.
SECOND NIGHT SEDER: 6 p.m., Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. Celebrate the liberation of the Jewish people while enjoying Jewish food and exploring the Passover story. RSVP required. Call (504) 861-3693 to purchase tickets. templesinainola.com. $10-$40.
BUNNY HOPS: 7:30 p.m., City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The event for adults includes an egg hunt in Storyland, a Best Bunny Ears costume contest, beer bars, fried catfish, jello shots, music and rides. A wine concierge will be available to handle the one-bottle-per-person of still or sparkling wine that partygoers may bring in. neworleanscitypark.com. $30.
SUNDAY
HISTORIC FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE: 9:45 a.m., Antoine's Restaurant, 713 St. Louis St., New Orleans. Carriages, convertibles and chapeaux are part of this traditional parade, which starts at the restaurant and rolls to St. Louis Cathedral for 11 a.m. Mass, followed by a promenade to Jackson Square before returning to Antoine's for a presentation of awards for bonnets, baskets and apparel. frenchquarter.com.
CHRIS OWENS FRENCH QUARTER EASTER PARADE: 1 p.m., Omni Royal Orleans, 621 St. Louis St., New Orleans. The celebration starts with a hat contest, silent auction and entertainment before riders mount floats and ride through the French Quarter, starting at Royal and St. Louis streets and returning to the hotel for a Champagne brunch. Owens reigns as grand duchess. frenchquartereasterparade.com.
GAY EASTER PARADE: 4:30 p.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Bonnets, buggies and bunnies are the mainstays of this annual parade that rolls from Armstrong Park, down St. Ann Street, left on Bourbon Street to Esplanade Avenue, right for one block to Royal Street, right on St. Louis Street, right on Rampart Street and ending at GrandPre's. gayeasterparade.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones