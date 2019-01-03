Jason Momoa has ruled over many fantastical worlds. He stars as the superhero Aquaman in the current movie based on DC Comics, building on a role he played in 2017’s “Justice League” and 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” He may be best known as the indomitable Khal Drogo, the Dothraki warlord he played for two seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” He also flexed his muscles as Conan the Barbarian in a 2011 film remake of that comic book classic and did a stint on “Baywatch” beaches.
This week, the Hawaiian native is the biggest star at New Orleans' Wizard World Comic Con, the sci-fi, comics and cosplay convention taking place Friday, Jan. 4, through Sunday, Jan. 6, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Momoa was a late addition to a slate of celebrities drawn from an array of fantasy worlds. Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen is a veteran of “Doctor Strange,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” James Bond remake “Casino Royale” and TV’s “Hannibal.”
There are several cast members from Starz network’s “Outlander,” in which a British nurse during World War II is transported two centuries back in time to the Scottish Highlands and a war between clans. Series writer Diana Gabaldon is joined by stars Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, Lotte Verbeek and Graham McTavish.
From The CW Network’s series “The Vampire Diaries” are rival vampires Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, as well as Daniel Gillies, Zach Roerig and David Alpay.
There are stars from both the post-apocalyptic series “The Walking Dead,” based on Robert Kirkman’s comic series, and AMC’s horror drama “Fear the Walking Dead,” which stars Jenna Elfman, who was Dharma on the sitcom “Dharma and Greg.”
There also are stars from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Marvel’s “Luke Cage,” “Charmed,” “Power Rangers Time Force” and “iZombie.” Check the Wizard World website for times of photo and autograph sessions (there are fees and VIP packages for some celebrities).
Comic Con features fantasy gaming, comics, graphic novels, collectibles, toys, artwork, panel discussions, kids’ activities and more. The Artists Alley area hosts Marvel and DC Comics artist Arvell Jones (“Black Panther”), Ron Marz (“Batman/Aliens,” “Green Lantern,” “Silver Surfer”), Ken Lashley (“X-Men Gold,” “Black Panther”), Shawn Coss (“Cyanide & Happiness”), Phil Ortiz (“The Simpsons”) and others.
The costume contest is a convention highlight, and there are awards for best hero, best villain, best anime costume, best group and an overall best in show. Winners can become official Wizard World cosplay guests at 2019 Comic Cons. Participants must sign up before 5 p.m. Saturday at the Shield Labs Booth. The contest begins at 7:30 p.m.
Besides official cosplay guests, there are guest vehicles. Attendees can see Ecto-Nola, a replica of the vehicle in “Ghostbusters,” as well as a detailed black A-Team van based on the 1983 GMC Vandura from the TV series starring Mr. T, and other automobiles.
Attendees also can meet others in “Super Sonic Speed Dating.” There are sessions each day, including both straight and LGBTQ sessions.
Wizard World Comic Con
Friday, Jan. 4, through Sunday, Jan. 6
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans
Tickets: $39.99-$54.99 single day, $79.99 weekend pass, children ages 2-10 free with paid adult