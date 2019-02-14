FRIDAY
SWAMP FLASHLIGHT NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring live animal encounters, special nature films and a night hike with your family and friends. Don't forget your flashlight. General admission applies; free for passholders.
KIDS NIGHT OUT: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. A hands-on cooking experience based on popular themes. Ages 6 and up. $35 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com.
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT VOL. XI: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. The first all-female lineup, including businesswomen, moms, professors, entrepreneurs, artists and others. $10 cash or card accepted at the door. Includes wine and hors d'oeuvres.
STABBED IN THE ART: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. The Arts Council has partnered with Culture Candy to showcase a monthlong "Stabbed in the Art" exhibit. Purpose is to further the experience of the exhibiting artists to demonstrate how to prepare, hang and document for a longer exhibition as an individual artist.
HEART IN HANDS AWARDS GALA: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. A night of fundraising and celebrations of those in the community who Choose Respect. $75-$5,000 at us.commitchange.com.
SAVORY AND SWEET: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. A walkabout tasting featuring sweet treats and savory hors d'oeuvres while sipping on rosés and rieslings. $20 on eventbrite.com.
SPOOF NIGHT! FEBRU-SWAYZE VALENTINE'S SPECIAL: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. An interactive movie experience that pokes fun at your favorite films with live commentary, digital skits and audience-curated improv games. The Family Dinner Comedy Troupe celebrates the film career of Patrick Swayze by spoofing clips of some of his greatest works. Rated R-ish. $11 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"CROWNS": 7:30 p.m. each night, 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, LSU Studio Theatre, Music and Dramatic Arts Building. A New Venture Theatre production. "A moving and celebratory exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young African-American woman." $25-$30 at nvtarts.org.
"IN THE NEXT ROOM" OR "THE VIBRATOR PLAY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. A comedy set in the 1880s and based on the bizarre historical fact that doctors used vibrators to treat "hysterical" women (and some men). $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"OUR TOWN": 7:30 p.m. nightly except Sunday, which has a 2 p.m. showing, Shaver Theatre, LSU. A new updated interpretation of the minimalist 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow two families throughout their life. Tickets are $19 and available at swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
MARDI GRAS MAMBO: 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. Whether you're running the one mile fun run, 10K or the 15K, the whole family can celebrate Carnival Season with the Mardi Gras Mambo. To register, visit runmambo.com.
BOWLING FOR AUTISM: 9 a.m. to noon, Quarters, 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Represent your squad as you bowl for autism. Proceeds from the event will go to The Emerge Center for Autism. $150-$300 (priced for teams of five or 10 people) at eventbrite.com.
STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, Burden Museum & Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. A creative way of mixing storytelling and imagination with hands-on craft activities for children. Parents with children ages 3-8 are invited to attend. Free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
CREATIVE IN RESIDENCE: 10 a.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "Digital Dance" with Shamira Arita. General admission applies. Space is limited. knockknockmuseum.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
STUDIO SATURDAYS — PHOTOGRAPHY SCAVENGER HUNT: 1 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A new series of interactive workshops for young creators (ages 8-14) and their accompanying adults. Space is limited; register soon.
CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple Drive and Highland Road). Live music by the band Missouri Gumbo. Beginners welcome. Short lesson at 4:15 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, students $5, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
SCORNED LOVERS PARTY: 7 p.m. to midnight, Hayride Scandal, 5110 Corporate Blvd, Suite B. Breaking up is hard to do. Getting over it doesn't have to be. Featuring a getting-even evening filled with tarot cards, voodoo dolls and special cocktails dedicated to love "on the rocks."
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Featuring views of the Moon, the Orion Nebula and other astronomical objects. Free. phys.lsu.edu/newwebsite/news/observatory.html.
CFMA MARDI GRAS CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11175 Florida Blvd. The Choupique Cajun Band with Jesse Brown will play. It starts at 8 p.m.; free dance lessons with paid admission beginning at 7:15 p.m. $10 CFMA members; $12 non-members; $7 students with an ID. Costumes encouraged but not required.
BRANDON BENNETT — ELVIS MY WAY: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 1717 River Road N. Brandon Bennett will feature some of the best love songs from Elvis' repertoire for this Valentine special. $15-$50 at eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
"TABLESCAPES 2019": 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days, Baton Rouge Garden Club, 7050 Independence Blvd. The Baton Rouge Garden Club and the Runnels School Student Artists presents "Tablescapes 2019." Refreshments available. $5 donation for entry to go toward the scholarship benefit.
SUNDAY
10/31 CONSORTIUM AT CAAWS MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS PARADE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. 10/31 will be at Bark in the Park for parade day. Featuring a costume and float contest along with plenty of fun activities throughout the day.
CAAWS MYSTIC KREWE OF MUTTS PARADE: 2 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. Organized by the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, the pup parade celebrates its 20th year when it rolls, with a "Roaring '20s" theme.
LIN HE, VIOLIN, & DENNIS PARKER, CELLO: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU School of Music. Lin He and Dennis Parker present a recital of classic string works. Free.
"THE UNPERFECT COUPLE": 3 p.m., Upstage Theatre, 9401 Cortana Place. A romantic comedy that follows Tony and Karen as they adjust to sharing a "small" apartment. $22 at upstagetheatre.biz.
AN EVENING FOR EPILEPSY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. A fundraising and informational event. Donate $10 to Epilepsy Alliance and receive a drink ticket. The Big Cheesy food truck will be selling gourmet grilled cheese.
THE ENLIGHTENMENT II: ZODIACS: 4 p.m., For the Love of Dance Studios, 2905 Government St. Featuring an open mic with Toi the Poetic Beauty, Hazey and Randi Marie. And live art with thelastbryson, gtfcreep and more. $10 general admission.
ACTIVISTS UNITED: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. An informative speakers' panel where activists and advocates from various sectors of the community share their work with the community while discussing the struggles and triumphs of being activists.
MONDAY
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
NO SHOW COMEDY PRESENTS: WAIT WHAT?: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Featuring a special show to celebrate O'mar Finley's birthday. Hosted by Geoffrey Gauchet and Isaac Kozell. $8 cover. BYOB. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
TUESDAY
MOMMY (OR DADDY) AND ME FLAMENCO: 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 417 Laurel St. This class will apply Flamenco music and dance concepts to connect you and your little one. Free. For parents and their children ages 6 months to 3 years. Register at eventbrite.com.
INTRO TO BACKPACKING: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. Learn the basics of how to prepare for a backcountry trip. Learn about the gear you need, packing and the best practices. Free. Register by noon on this day at lsuuniversityrec.com.
BLUES FESTIVAL LINEUP RELEASE PARTY: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Driftwood Cask & Barrel, 326 N. Third St. Featuring live music, drink specials, savory bites and exclusive inaugural festival collectibles. $10 at bontemptix.com.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can. No one is turned away based on ability to pay.
WEDNESDAY
LUNCHTIME LAGNIAPPE: Noon to 1 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Dr. Keagan LeJeune, professor of English, McNeese State University, will be speaking about his book "Legendary Outlaws: The Villains and Heroes of Folk Justice." Free and open to the public. Bring a sack lunch.
RE/MAX MIRACLES AT MARDI GRAS: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A fundraiser in support of the pediatric patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Featuring the Harry Anderson Jazz Trio, a live and silent auction, and food from local vendors. $40-$5,000 at ololchildrens.org/mardigras.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of institutional racism and how it functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
GUARDIAN AND ME ARCHERY: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BREC's Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. Take a friend to this one-day introduction class to the skills of archery. Both adults and youth are welcome. All equipment provided. Ages 8 and up. $20 per pair. Register by Feb. 18 at webtrac.brec.org.
ICE COLD COMEDY: 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Ice House Bar 7 Grill, 14111 Airline Highway, Suite 127. Featuring comedians Kyle Lecompte, Eric Dreiblatt, Michael Hall, Greg Hamilton, Marc Ryan, Pete Madere and host Will Merrill.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
"BURNT CITY: A DYSTOPIAN BILINGUAL ONE-PERSIAN SHOW!" 7:30 p.m. each night, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. A dystopian bilingual one-Persian show about U.S. Iran relations. Using poetry, humor, video and Farsi to compare domestic abuse at home to the effects homelands have on their citizens … and yes, it's a comedy! Reserve seats at goo.gl/LUXdUq.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
DEBOSE FINE ARTS FESTIVAL SERIES COMPETITION: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Community College, 201 Community College Drive. Featuring performing arts at the Magnolia Performing Arts Pavilion. Visit debosefineartsseries-competition.com for the full schedule listing of the area arts festival.
FOOD TRUCK NIGHT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., The Crown: A Royal Bistro, 16016 Perkins Road. Rouge-A-Roux will be slinging Cajun classic po-boys and burgers, and The Crown will offer the cocktails. The Royal Standard will be open late with a tent sale with games and face painting on the lawn for the kids.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth Floor. View the exhibition "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came" with a dance appearance by Of Moving Colors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to create their own Andry-inspired print to take home, facilitated by LSU printmaking students. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for Contemporaries. lsumoa.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Celebrate accomplishments and contributions of African-Americans that make lives better today through recitals, skits, music and dance.
FLAMENCO DANCE CLASS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Explore the rhythms, music and movement of authentic Flamenco. All levels from beginner to advanced are welcome. Character or similar shoes recommended, but not required. Free. Ages 18 and up.
DYNAMIC DISCS WINTER MARKSMAN LEAGUE: 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring the Dynamic Discs Winter Marksman Putting League.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: LIVING A EUCHARISTIC SPIRITUALITY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. Olivia Gulino, the associate director of youth and young adult ministries for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, will speak about what a Eucharistic spirituality is.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: LSU campus. "We Built This City: Baton Rouge as a System of Systems," through March 1. lib.lsu.edu/special.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Sunday; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Sunday; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
