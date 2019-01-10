FRIDAY
ERTH'S PREHISTORIC AQUARIUM ADVENTURE: 6:30 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago — and maybe live still today. prehistoricaquarium.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
HYPNOTIST AND COMEDIAN FLIP ORLEY WITH GUEST JIMMY PINEAPPLE: 8 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Flip will be joined by special guest Jimmy Pineapple of Texas Outlaw Comics fame. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.citedesarts.org, or call (337) 291-1122.
SATURDAY
IMPROV — LEVEL THREE BY SILVERBACKS IMPROV THEATRE: 10 a.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
KAYAKING 101: 2 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook Road, Lafayette. In this on-water seminar, you'll learn everything you need to know to learn how to paddle a flatwater kayak efficiently.
2ND SATURDAY ARTWALK: 6 p.m., downtown Lafayette. Take a tour of the galleries as more than a dozen galleries, museums, restaurants and shops offer live music, food, drink and of course, art for purchase.
THE FINAL-ER FRONTIER — COMEDY & IMPROV: 8 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Each comedian will perform a set that inspires a series of improvised scenes.
SUNDAY
ACADIANX GROUP TRAINING: 4 p.m., Acadiana Park Nature Station, 1205 E. Alexander St., Lafayette. This will consist of various group exercises and trail runs designed to prepare the body for the rigors of long endurance hikes and mountaineering. This also will be a chance to meet other members of AcadianX and to share stories as well as training for the next adventure.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headliner TBA. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Eric Hitt: A Ship's Worth," through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Salvador Dali's Stairway to Heaven" through Jan. 18. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones