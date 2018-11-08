FRIDAY
FALL FEST: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing co., 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Featuring the release of a 11 percent ABV American Barleywine with big flavor to match its big booze. Also featuring food from Secret Lair and live music.
"FIVE FRIENDS": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Five artists and longtime friends will exhibit and perform music, poetry and fiction in a mixed-media event and exhibition. Works from artists include Charles deGravelles, Michael Palmintier, Ed Ruzicka, John S. Tarlton, and Nancy Von Brock. artsbr.org.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. All children must be accompanied by an adult. $5 per gingerbread house. recreationevents@brec.org.
INTERNATIONAL COOKING CLASS — TURKEY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Cooking, exploring and tasting dishes from Turkey. $15 at eventbrite.com.
8TH ANNUAL BIG BAD CABS: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. $45 at eventbrite.com.
"KINETICS": 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Auction of more than 30 original works of art by local and regional artists. Featuring live music, drinks and food, all benefiting local artists and Baton Rouge Gallery. $55 at bontempstix.com.
COURAGE FOR THE FIGHT FUNDRAISING BANQUET: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. The Elvin Howard Sr. Pancreatic Cancer Foundation is hosting its annual fundraising banquet. $50 per person, tables are $500, available at eventbrite.com.
"ROCKY HORROR": 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. Terrible thrills are back to bring you more of your favorite cult classics. All props are permitted, and selling prop bags at the door for $3. Admission is $5.
LAPTOP ORCHESTRA OF LOUISIANA: 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., School of Music Recital Hall, Dalrymple Drive. The Laptop Orchestra of Louisiana will investigate the bounds of notable experimental music performance ranging from joystick music to alternative percussion to musical email. Featuring works by Philip Glass, Pauline Oliveros, Margaret Schedel, and Ge Wang, as well as a group improvisation, Roman Jones’ interpretation of a composition by LaMonte Young, and the composition "You’ve Got Mail."
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
BLACK AND GOLD CAJUN DANCE: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., UCT Hall, 11750 Florida Blvd. Presenting Chris Miller and Bayou Roots. Free dance lessons at 7:15 p.m. with paid admission. $10 for members, $12 nonmembers, $7 students with I.D.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
LOUISIANA BOOK FESTIVAL 2018: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Park, downtown Baton Rouge. Friday: Half-day writing workshops on a variety of craft and book marketing topics. Registration for each WordShop is $50; if attending both, the cost is $90 at bontempstix.com. Space is limited. Saturday: More than 250 authors and panelists discussing their books and more than 150 programs. Visit LouisianaBookFestival.org for more information. Free.
81ST ANNUAL BLOCK AND BRIDLE RODEO: 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. both nights (Friday is student night and Saturday is open to the public), John M. Parker Coliseum, LSU. An annual LSU tradition, Block and Bridle club at LSU presents the 81st student/open rodeo benefiting the Cancer Services of Baton Rouge. General admission is $8, LSU student tickets $5.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Set in a state psychiatric hospital, this play takes a candid look at institutional processes and the human mind as well as serving as a critique of behaviorism and a celebration of humanistic principles. Rated R. $19-25 at theatrebr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, 10 Tower Drive. LSU School of Theatre's undergraduate acting program presents this staged version of this well-known and poignant coming-of-age story. $11-19 at tickets.vendini.com. swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
HUSTLE FOR YOUR HEALTH 5K & FUN RUN: 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 8585 Picardy Ave. Register at brgeneral.org/events-ticketing/hustle-for-your-health-5k-and-fun-run/?furl=race.
FARM, FOOD & COOKING TOUR: 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Join Anne and Lili for a daylong food and farm adventure that ends in some delectable cooking fun. $145 at redstickspice.com.
BATON ROUGE RACE FOR THE CURE KICK-OFF: 9 a.m., Susan G. Komen, 6120 Perkins Road, Suite 300.
STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m. to noon, LSU Botanic Gardens and Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Meet under the pavilion for this month's fun. For children ages 3-8 and their parents. Free.
BOOK CLUB "PICTURING NAM": 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Accompanying the "Picturing Nam" exhibit, this book club will cover "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, "Everything We Had" by Al Shantoli, and "Nam" by Mark Baker. Space is limited. To register and check out loan copies of the reading material, call the West Baton Rouge Parish Library at (225) 342-7920. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LAHOUSE ANNIVERSARY SATURDAY OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center, 2858 Gourrier Ave. See healthy home solutions, universal “design for life” and more as the LSU AgCenter’s LaHouse Resource Center celebrates its 10-year anniversary. Free publications and experts on hand. lsuagcenter.com/LaHouse. Suggested donation: $5.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
WILD DAY AT THE ROWE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. This family-friendly event will include ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music from DJ Bob, children's activities, arts and crafts, face painting and corn hole games.
KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Children can create a mini quiche with a variety of toppings to choose from. For children ages 5-14. Space is limited; sign up today. $10 at eventbrite.com.
WINE WALK @ THE MOUND: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., BREC's Magnolia Mound Plantation, 2162 Nicholson Drive. Take a walk around Magnolia Mound Plantation, a national historic site, while sampling wine. $30 per person, $50 per couple and other options available at merakey.org/foundation-winewalk.html.
STABBED IN THE ART: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Hosted by Candy Culture, Blerd-ish and Radio Bar. Featuring visual arts, performing arts, comic books and a dance party. To become an exhibiting artist, visit culturecandy.org/stabbedintheart.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, LSU. Views of Mars and other astronomical objects. Admission is free. The LAO is on the roof of Nicholson Hall on the LSU campus, with parking in the lot just south of the building and the main entryway in the center of the south side.
SOULFUL EXPRESSIONS SHOWCASE AND OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Pop Shop Records, 2963 Government St. An open mic session, hosted by Bring Justice to My Rhyme, aimed at highlighting local talent in the areas of music, art, poetry and spoken word. The goal of the series is to open up a dialogue within the Baton Rouge community in an effort to move the city forward. $5 at eventbrite.com.
LATIN NIGHT: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 in advance. varsitytheatre.com.
TEAM WHODI COMEDY: 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 1717 N. River Road. Featuring Whodi, Carissa Cropper, Ben Compton, and Spunky Robertson. Must be 21. Free with Player's Club Card. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MISTLETOE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring door prizes, pictures with Santa, Snow Queen and her sister, and other princesses. Free parking, strollers welcome. Admission is $6, children 6 and younger get in free, weekend passes also available. A portion of the door donated to help families through Cheering for Breanna Foundation. Visit Facebook.com/MistletoeMarketBR or mistletoemarketbr.com for more information.
GREAT FAMILY CAMPOUT: 3 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. Grab a tent and enjoy an evening being active with other families, make a s'more, sleep under the stars and wake up refreshed in a beautiful BREC park. Outdoor adventure activities, hiking and inflatables will run from 4 p.m. to dark. Food is provided and no camping experience required. $35 for family of 5, $5 additional person, $5 tent. For more information, outdooradventure@brec.org.
CONCERT & CONTRA DANCE: 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road). The Ladies at Play (dance band from Norman Oklahoma) will give a 30-minute concert, followed by dancing. All dances are walked through and called. Beginners are welcome; no partner required. Adults $10, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
SUNDAY
VETERAN'S DAY AT THE ZOO: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Recognizing both those actively serving and those who have served in the armed forces, as well as a special bald eagle chat at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Military veterans and active military receive free admission for themselves and up to 5 guests when presenting a valid military ID. brzoo.org.
MISTLETOE & MIMOSAS: Noon to 4 p.m., The Foyer, 3655 Perkins Road. Annual Christmas event. Sip, socialize and shop the afternoon away.
AUDITION WORKSHOP WITH MARION BIENVENU: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. For ages 18 and up. $75 per person. Space is limited. Register by calling the box office at (225) 924-6496. theatrebr.org.
AUDITIONS "IN THE NEXT ROOM OR THE VIBRATOR PLAY": 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sides will be available soon on the site. Be familiar with the full script. There will be no callbacks. For more information, visit theatrebr.org/auditions.
WAKE D'ELIA MEMORIAL: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU School of Music. A celebration of the life of Tallmadge Wakeman (“Wake”) D’Elia. Wake was a great skier, music lover and music composer, who passed away on May 5, 2018. His parents have established the T. Wakeman ("Wake") D'Elia Endowed Scholarship in the School of Music. Event will honor Wake’s love for music with performances by LSU School of Music faculty Willis Delony, Espen Lilleslatten, and Dennis Parker, including an original composition created in Wake’s memory.
MONDAY
VICTORY BELLES VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: 11 a.m., Iberville Veterans Memorial, 23640 Railroad Ave., Plaquemine. Featuring performances by the Victory Belles, music of the Baton Rouge pipes & Drums bagpipe group, special recognition of Korean War era veterans, performances by the Plaquemine High School ROTC Rifle Drill Team, the St. John School choir, the Iberville Math, Science & Arts Academy Orchestra and the Plaquemine High School Marching Band. In the event of inclement weather, the Salute program will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center on Belleview Road in Plaquemine.
VETERANS VOODOO RELEASE: Noon to 8 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. The taproom will be open on Veterans Day and release Veterans Voodoo.
THANKSGIVING SIDES: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. A hands-on class that ends in a full meal with the opportunity to take home leftovers. $75 at redstickspice.com.
TROT & BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Learn about horses, riding, care of the horse and more in a fun and relaxed environment. Coffee and snacks provided. Basic English and Western will be taught. For ages 25 and up. $35 per class. Through Dec. 3.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
ZOO & ME MORNING — SOMETHING'S FISHY AROUND HERE: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. A program designed for 3- to 5-year-old children and their parents/guardians. brzoo.org.
"WHO RUN THE WORLD?": 5:30 p.m., Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. Presentation by Nicole Bauer, LSU assistant professor of political communication. Inspired by the opening of the exhibit "They Also Ran: The Presidential Hopefuls."
PECHAKUCHA NIGHT BATON ROUGE VOL. X: 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Admission is $10 and includes wine and food. For more info, visit pechakucha.org/cities/baton-rouge.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3613 Perkins Road. A discussion of the history of Institutional Racism and how it currently functions in society. $30 general admission, $20 students at dialogueonracelouisiana.org. Once a week for six weeks.
"WE BUILT THIS CITY" GALLERY TALK & RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Libraries Special Collections, Hill Memorial Library, LSU. Mark E. Martin, curator, will discuss the interconnected systems that make a city possible and touch on how those ever-changing systems interact over the life of a city. This event is free and open to the public. mmarti3@lsu.edu or (225) 578-6501.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Join Baton Rouge Astronomical Society again this Fall as they return to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series. Bring your friends and family to get a glimpse of the sky. Free.
WEDNESDAY
PUTT PUTT TOURNAMENT FOR TOYS FOR TOTS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., All Star Lanes Baton Rouge, 9829 Airline Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy to be donated as your entry fee. There will also be food, games and prizes.
FREE BEER TASTING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. from Gulfport, Mississippi, will be sampling some of their brews.
WINE WALK WEDNESDAY: 5:30 p.m. to midnight, downtown. A wine walk with two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10 at eventbrite.com. facebook.com/winewalkwednesday.
CORKS AND SHARPIES WITH JOHN CAMPBELL: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave. $25-150 at iida-delta.org.
LSU SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA & JAZZ ENSEMBLE: 7:30 p.m., LSU Union Theater. The LSU Symphony Orchestra and LSU Jazz Ensemble team up for a unique interdisciplinary experience. $11-18 at tickets.vendini.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
NATIVE AMERICAN DANCE DEMONSTRATION HERITAGE SHOWCASE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs, 335 LSU Student Union. Dance demonstration to showcase traditional dancers and drummers. Open to the LSU and Baton Rouge communities and all who have an interest in learning about Native American culture.
LADIES NIGHT OUT 2018: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Louisiana Nursery Home & Garden Showplace, 8680 Perkins Road. Featuring vendors for you to shop and sample, door prize drawings, free wine and hors d'oeuvres, and specials on Christmas items.
EVENING WINE AND WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Paint a watercolor swamp scene under the guidance of West Baton Rouge artist, Troy Hotard. No experience is necessary and all materials and refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. To make reservations for this free program, call (225) 336-2422 x200 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., fifth floor. Spend a night celebrating the Cajun culture on display in "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape." Featuring food from Juban's Creole Restaurant and a specialty cocktail from Register Bar. Artist Jonathan Mayers will give a brief talk on how he uses Louisiana mythology and mythological creatures in his work. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for contemporaries. lsumoa.org
HIGHLAND COFFEES READINGS: 7 p.m., Highland Coffees, 3350 Highland Road. Join LSU's Delta Literary Journal with some of the creative voices of the school's literary and artistic community.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Part four of a series on the human person with Tom Neal, who will be speaking on the spirituality of the laity.
PISSY SAD SAD NITE: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. Tell dumb jokes, recite stupid poetry or sing lame songs at the pissy sad sad open mic night. No ukuleles. $5 cover.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Corey Mack and Lina Ester, hosted by Mikel Albagdadi.
ONGOING
LSU FOSTER HALL ART GALLERY: 119 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring an exhibition of recent works by School of Art graduate students, on display through Nov. 20.
MANSHIP THEATRE: 100 Lafayette St., Jones Walker Foyer Gallery. Featuring artwork from Sean Star Wars, Brad Jensen, Kathryn Hunter, Marc Fresh, Rebecca Kreisler, Nathanial Landry, Paul Dean and Chase Mullen, on display through Nov. 18. manshiptheatre.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "KINETICS," on display through Nov. 12. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," on display Nov. 15 through March 17, 2019; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," on display through Feb. 10, 2019; featuring "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," on display through Feb. 10, 2019; featuring "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," on display through Jan. 12, 2019; featuring "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," on display through Jan. 6, 2019. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm.