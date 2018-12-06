FRIDAY
FETE DE NOEL: 10 a.m., Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St., New Orleans. The Ladies Leukemia League luncheon features a fashion show, silent auction, wine pull and raffle. Advance tickets available at www.thompsonauctions.net/fetedenoel. www.ladiesleukemialeague.org. Tickets $85-$110.
PEARL HARBOR ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION: 11:30 a.m., National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. To mark the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the museum holds a commemoration ceremony followed by a lecture from Park Ranger Jack Henkels, formerly of the USS Arizona Memorial. Free.
DRESS FETE — 300 YEARS OF FASHION: 6 p.m., The Shops at Canal Place, 33 Canal St., New Orleans. The competition and event features cocktails, light bites, music and a design competition among the 2018 Style Board members based on their creativity, representation of New Orleans, representation of their decade and attendees' votes.
HOLIDAY MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. The film "The Santa Clause" is screened as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
"NAPOLEON DYNAMITE" — A CONVERSATION WITH JON HEDER: 8 p.m., Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., New Orleans. There’s a screening of the cult hit movie and a Q&A with actor Jon Heder.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
KRAMPUS — A HAUNTED CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m., New Orleans Nightmare, 319 Butterworth St., New Orleans. The haunted house gets a holiday makeover featuring Krampus. Recommended for guests ages 12 and up. www.krampushauntedchristmas.com. Tickets $24.99-$46.99.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
TINY HOUSE FESTIVAL: 9 a.m., Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. The nonprofit Louisiana Cultural Economy Foundation and the United Tiny House Association present speakers, tiny houses, vintage campers, converted buses, gypsy wagons, music, workshops and a children's village. Admission is free on Friday. www.unitedtinyhouse.com. Tickets $15.
LUNA FÊTE: 6 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum, Lafayette Square, 601 S. Maestri Place, New Orleans. The city and the Arts Council present a four-day light-mapping festival of light, art and technology, with the theme Through Time, a nod to the city's tricentennial, with a new VIP ticketed experience and satellite exhibitions. artsneworleans.org/event/luna-fete.
LIVE NATIVITY: 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Mandeville, 1895 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Live nativity with chocolate, cookies and children's activities. www.fbcmandeville.org.
'IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS': 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie. Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the musical based on the classic holiday movie about two World War II veterans and a sister act who sing, dance, laugh and love their way through a holiday attempt to save the Vermont inn owned by the vets' former general. Tickets $20-$60. jpas.org.
SATURDAY
"ALL ABOARD THE PET EXPRESS": 9 a.m., St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, 921 Rue La Cannes Drive, New Orleans. The shelter fundraiser includes pet photos with Santa, adoptions, pet gift items, auctions and kids' activities. Call (985) 952-8453. Tickets $40.
REINDEER RUN & ROMP: 9 a.m., The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., New Orleans. Rudolph, Santa and friends will jingle their bells to signal the start of the race for kids, and there are healthy activities for children and parents, music, games and crafts. Registration begins at 8 a.m. www.downtownnola.com/holidays.
BREAKFAST WITH BABY JESUS: 10 a.m., St. Mary's Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans. St. Mary's Dominican Alumni Association presents a morning of storytelling with Mrs. Claus, craft stations, photos with Santa, holiday songs and a living nativity. Nonperishable food items requested. Admission $25 per family.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 10 a.m., St. Pius X Catholic School, 6600 Spanish Fort Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Pius X Women's Club hosts breakfast with face painting, a train, crafts and photos with Santa. www.stpiusxnola.org. Admission $10.
CHRISTMAS PAST FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Old Mandeville. At Girod Street near Lake Pontchartrain, this event features more than 100 artists and craftsmen from the greater New Orleans area, a children's village, food court and live music. Free.
PT-305 COMMISSIONING ANNIVERSARY: 1 p.m., PT-305 Boathouse, 6701 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans. The 75th anniversary of PT-305 commissioning, the locally-built Higgins boat used in the D-Day invasion, will be observed at the restored patrol-torpedo boat, with rides scheduled in the morning. Call (504) 528-1944, ext. 402. nationalww2museum.org.
BEAUREGARD-KEYES HOUSE DOLL TEA: 1 p.m., Beauregard-Keyes House, 1113 Chartres St., New Orleans. Enjoy holiday treats, caroling, a Christmas story and visits with Santa in the historic house decorated for the holidays. Open to all ages. www.bkhouse.org. Tickets $10.
WINTER ON THE WATER SANTA PARADE: 4 p.m., Old Mandeville. A parade featuring Santa begins at Lakeshore Drive and Jackson Avenue and ends at the Gazebo with live entertainment, face painting and the lighting of the oaks ceremony. www.cityofmandeville.com. Free.
RUNNING OF THE SANTAS: 6 p.m. start from Manning’s, 519 Fulton St., New Orleans. The annual fun run of the jolly old elves starts at the South Pole (Manning's), heads through five blocks of downtown and ends at North Pole (Generations Hall), followed by the city's largest holiday costume contest, with live music at the post-run concert. runningofthesantas.com.
CHRISTMAS ON THE BAYOU: 6 p.m., Cabrini High School, 1400 Moss St., New Orleans. The event includes Mass in the gymnasium, a living nativity on Moss Street, performances by cheer and dance squads and candlelight caroling to precede Santa's arrival on Bayou St. John. Refreshments and pictures with Santa available. www.cabrinihigh.com. Free.
HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR: 7:30 p.m., Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. The 610 Stompers join the LPO for the annual concert of holiday classics, with Varla Jean Merman, the Landry- Walker High School Gospel Choir, the Dancing Grounds' Elite Feet students and Raul Gomez conducting. $10-$140. lpomusic.org.
SUNDAY-THURSDAY
CHRISTMAS BELLES ARE RINGING: 11 a.m., The National WWII Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. Ring in the holidays with the Victory Belles as they present classic seasonal favorites sung in harmony. This musical revue features gems of the season such as “The Christmas Song,” “Santa Baby,” “White Christmas,” and a sleighful of other holiday classics.
SUNDAY, THURSDAY
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": 3 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday, Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré, 616 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Le Petit's first production of Charles Dickens’ heartwarming Victorian classic features 20 young artists from the newly-launched Young Conservatory Program. Tickets can be purchased through www.lepetittheatre.com.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than half a million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. $10-$28. Through Jan. 1. www.neworleanscitypark.com.
CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Light displays of favorite characters and more abound in this Metairie park, plus there are carousel rides for kids, activities and concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
MIRACLE ON FULTON: 10 a.m., Fulton Street, New Orleans. The pedestrian corridor is turned into a winter wonderland with snow on the hour, lights and live entertainment on select nights. Free. Through Dec. 27. www.miracleonfulton.com.
Complied by Marchaund Jones