FRIDAY
FOOD TRUCK ROUND UP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Tempt your taste buds with another food truck round-up and live music by After 8. For a list of participating food trucks and their menus, visit the event page at Facebook.com/PerkinsRoweBR.
GREEK FEST: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. A wine-tasting event with 15 Greek whites and reds plus Greek foods celebrating the wine culture of Greece. $20 at eventbrite.com.
MAKE IT A MOVIE NIGHT "THE MUPPETS": 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Free screening of the popular kids' film.
12TH ANNUAL FÊTE ROUGE — FOOD & WINE FÊTE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Renaissance Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Louisiana chefs' competition featuring more than 40 restaurants, plus more than 200 wines for tasting. Also, drawing for an instant wine cellar, and a silent auction. $75-$85 at bresbr.org/feterouge/.
10TH ANNUAL HERITAGE GALA: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Benefit for Heritage Ranch, a Christ-centered residential children's home. $100 per person. For information on sponsorship or tickets, call (225) 658-1800. hrbr.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film with the same name that takes you back to the height of the jazz age in New York City. $19-$30 at theatrebr.org.
SATURDAY
THE COVER KID EVENT AND SHOPPING EXTRAVAGANZA: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium, 102 France St. Baton Rouge Parents Magazine is looking for 40-plus cover kids for the upcoming year. Featuring a family-friendly shopping experience. geauxgettickets.com.
DUCK DUCK GOOSE DAY: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Family event with hands-on activities like the Waterfowl Identification Hike along the trails, the Carving Corner where visitors use soap to carve their own mini duck decoys, the Duck Box inflatable jump house, live baby ducklings in the Duck Pen, waterfowl-themed carnival prize booths, and face-painting. $4 for children, ages 2-17; $5 for adults; $2 for BSNC members; and free for children under 2. (225) 757-8905, brec.org/duckduck.
BRPCC'S HEALTH CARNIVAL: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative, 2013 Central Road, Suite B. Featuring carnival rides, face painting, food and lots of fun. Free and open to the public.
"LOUISIANA FOLKLIFE AND FOLKLORE HISTORY: MORE THAN WE KNOW": 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library. With Maida Owens, Folklife Program Director for the Louisiana Division of the Arts. Free and open to the public.
ENGINEER IT — DREAM BIG: 10 a.m. to noon, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Volunteers from the American Society of Civil Engineers lead hands-on activities and demonstrations featuring a hurricane simulator and stream table. lasm.org.
GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY — TREASURES FROM THE COLLECTION: 10 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. This exhibition celebrates the 50th anniversary of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association, which founded the West Baton Rouge Museum. The exhibit will showcase the wide variety of artifacts found in the permanent collection, many of which have never been on public display before. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 28.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SIP & SCREEN: Noon to 4 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Woman's Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center will conduct free mammograms for women over 40 and clinical breast exams for women over 18, from their mobile medical units. Free mimosas for each woman over 21 who receives a free mammogram/screening. Artist Molly Taylor will create her entry for the 2018 Bust Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show, and bras from fashion shows past will be on display. Hors d'oeuvres and other food by Simple Joe Cafe.
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET — AUGUST EDITION: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. Featuring live music from DJ Swamp Boogie, Barbosa's BBQ, drinks from the Overpass Merchant, frozen treats, and tons of art and handmade items.
TASTE OF TIGER TAILGATING: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring live music by Chris LeBlanc and the Kendall Shaffer Band, plus tailgate vendors. Also, a Patient Plus Kid Zone. guarantymedia.com or visit etix.com.
22ND ANNUAL DREAMS COME TRUE DANCE: 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Na Na Sha to perform. For sponsorship, tickets and volunteer information, contact Freddye Smith, (225) 933-9339 or Max Himmel, (225) 715-2881. Must be 18 to enter.
"MURDER MYSTERY": 7 p.m., Center Stage Performing Arts Academy, 39318 La. 74, Gonzales. Center Stage joins forces with Nottoway Plantation for the event. $99 at nottoway.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
"THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW" AUDITIONS: Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Vocal auditions done by appointment only. Call the box office to schedule an appointment at (225) 924-6496. Those auditioning must be 18 years old by the time rehearsals begin in September. theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
BRUNCHING FOR THE CAUSE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., various locations. Baton Rouge Brunches is partnering with Hogs for the Cause for another citywide brunch event to benefit the fight against pediatric brain cancer. Go to a participating restaurant and they will donate a percentage of the brunch bill to charity, just don't forget to mention it. Visit Baton Rouge Brunches on Facebook at Facebook.com/BatonRougeBrunches for a list of participating restaurants.
THE WORLD NEEDS MORE "CREATIVE CONVERSATION": 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace Ave. Celebrate World Humanitarian Day by joining the 821 Project's "Creative Conversation." Free. RSVP at the821project.com/the-world-needs-more.
CAPITAL CITY CLASSICS: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Pep Boys Auto Parts, 9704 Airline Highway. A car show featuring all classic car models.
MONDAY
JORDAN WORLD CIRCUS: 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Three rings of family fun, with death-defying aerial acts, and animal attractions including tigers and elephants. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the chance to ride and pet different types of animals. Tickets are $9-$30 at eventbrite.com.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia, 3347 Highland Road. Hosted by Joshua Provo and showcasing area comics.
TUESDAY
ITALIAN KITCHEN — PASTA MAKING: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Gourmet Girls, 3025 Perkins Road. Learn how to make an herb-pressed handkerchief pasta from scratch with affogatos for dessert. Bring refreshments. $125 at gourmetgirlsbr.com.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
BATON ROUGE WALK TO DEFEAT ALS KICK-OFF EVENT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Voodoo BBQ, 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160. A night of barbecue, raffles, door prizes and information about the upcoming walk.
MICHELLE ELDER: AN ARTIST'S RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Road. Meet artist Michelle Elderand view her latest works. RSVP at eventbrite.com.
TIN ROOF BEER DINNER: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Rouses will be hosting Tin Roof Brewery for the dinner featuring a paired menu. $55 at eventbrite.com. Must be 21.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar & Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
ART AFTER HOURS — FEAST FOR THE EYES: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Enjoy demonstrations by BouillaBabes Catering, a guided tour of the delicious exhibitions of food photography, hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary glass of wine. Members free, students with ID $8, nonmembers $10. lasm.org.
WINE DINNER FEATURING STAGS' LEAP: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Alexander's Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive. Enjoy a six-course meal with wine pairings from Stag's Leap Winery. $75 per person. Reservations at (225) 615-7800 or alexandersmkt.com.
"IS THE IVORY-BILLED WOODPECKER EXTINCT?": 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Backpacker, 7656 Jefferson Highway. Vernon Lee Wright, a retired LSU professor of wildlife in the Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries, and published author, will deliver his famous presentation on the ivory-billed woodpecker.
ONGOING
BREC'S BATON ROUGE ZOO: 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring $1.50 admission every Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. brzoo.org.
ARTS COUNCIL'S FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Fleur Essence," a showcase by Nicole Cella and Adrienne Clement, on display through Aug. 31. artsbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display through August. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection; "Art Melt" on display through Aug. 26. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm