FRIDAY
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS PREVIEW PARTY: 7:30 p.m., New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. This soiree marks the annual lighting of New Orleans City Park with a party including train rides, food and spirits, live music. Cocktail attire required. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. www.neworleanscitypark.com. Tickets $90-$120.
SATURDAY
AUDUBON NATURE CENTER FALL FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans. There’s live music, a sustainable pie-baking contest, face painting, animal encounters, nature crafts, cooking demonstrations, s’mores and food trucks. www.audubonnatureinstitute.org.
FÊTE DES FROMAGES: 11 a.m., New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., New Orleans. The French-American Chamber of Commerce of the Gulf Coast region presents a festival with samples of more than 100 artisan cheeses from around the world, music, food, a cheese wheel cracking competition and seminars. www.fetedesfromages.com. Tickets $25-$125.
THE BARBIE BALL: 2 p.m., GrandPre's, 834 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Krewe of Armeinius hosts the smallest gay ball in New Orleans, and people can participate in the costume workshop and/or attend the ball for dolls in Carnival costumes. www.armeinius.org/#tickets. Tickets $10-$50.
LOWER COAST WINE & MUSIC FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., English Turn Golf & Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, New Orleans. This tasting event includes more than 100 wines from around the globe, plus Scotch and craft beers, cooking demonstrations and music by Rick Trolsen, Amanda Walker, the New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble and others. www.lowercoastwinefestival.com.
CRITTER CINEMA: 6 p.m., Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pizza, pajamas, puppies, pillows and a G-rated movie (with popcorn) are part of this evening for kids ages 5-10. Registration required. www.la-spca.org/crittercinema. $35.
JINGLE BELLS & BEER: 7 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The holiday party features unlimited rides, open beer bars, food, an ugly holiday sweater contest for prizes and other activities. www.neworleanscitypark.com. Tickets $35-$45.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
TREME CREOLE GUMBO FESTIVAL: 11 a.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The festival showcases brass band music and offers more than a dozen different takes on gumbo. There's also an art market, cooking demonstrations and panel discussions about gumbo. www.tremegumbofest.com Free.
SUNDAY
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS FAMILY PARTY: 6 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. This preview party includes unlimited rides, kid-friendly eats, live entertainment and other activities. Tickets $25-$40. www.neworleanscitypark.com.
TUESDAY
CANAL STREET TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: 5 p.m., Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel, 739 Canal St., New Orleans. Join along with The Downtown Development District as the switch is flipped at 5:30 p.m., turning on more than 1 million twinkling holiday lights on historic Canal Street and throughout downtown NOLA. Entertainment by The Voices of Peter Claus and a visit from Santa Claus.
ONGOING
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
Complied by Marchaund Jones