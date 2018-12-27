FRIDAY
LIGHT-UP ARTWORK CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon, Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Children will create a piece of art and then learn how to make a circuit to illuminate it using LEDs. For ages 6-10. $50 for members, $55 for future members at knockknockmuseum.org.
SATURDAY
CHAMPAGNE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Featuring Champagne, handmade ornaments and art from local artists.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
29TH ANNUAL KWANZAA CELEBRATION: 5 p.m., T.T. Allain Hall — Global Conference Room, Room 313, Southern University. Featuring vendors available featuring African heritage clothing, jewelry, art and books. Kevin Washington will be the featured speaker, hosted by Afrocentric Focus/Maat Kwanzaa Committee of Baton Rouge. Free. (225) 924-2625.
DISCO NIGHT: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St., Suite B. Hot Disco Night returns featuring music by DJ Bird and host Julien Bass.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Oil and water do mix in this experiment. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in a popular body product. For ages 6-12 with accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
WEDNESDAY
CITY CLUB'S FAMILY DINNER NIGHT: 5:30 p.m., City Club of Baton Rouge, 355 North Blvd. Featuring a movie, family dining and fun. Reservations required. Attire is business casual. (225) 387-5767.
JANUARY IMPROV NIGHT: 8 p.m., Phil Brady's Bar, 4848 Government St. LATCo's monthly Improv night featuring special guests Haeg and Butts presents: a night of comedy!
FUNBOX KARAOKE: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Register Bar, 143 Third St. Featuring six hours of karaoke with "the most extensive song lineup in the country." Browse the list of songs before you go at funboxkaraoke.com/song-library.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
MUSICAL THEATER FOR KIDS HOLIDAY CAMP: 8 a.m. each day, BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Park Blvd. Campers will experience real life examples of the audition, rehearsal, and show run aspects of musical theater. For ages 8-12. $120 for EBR parish resident, $144 out-of-parish resident. Register at webtrac.brec.org Activity #336047.
THURSDAY
STARTING THURSDAY
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free VR demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
CIRQUE SOLEIL CRYSTAL: 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats in this production suitable for all ages. $40-125 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
ONGOING
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Indoor, 90-minute skate sessions. Check venue for specific dates and times. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The 20th anniversary of the Baton Rouge Arts Market Exhibition" on display through Wednesday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm