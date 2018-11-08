FRIDAY
BAYOU ROAD BALLOON FESTIVAL: 4 p.m., Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette. The festival features hot air balloon rides, amusement rides, live music, an art market, a beer garden and food vendors. bayouroadballoonfestival. $5.
DAT 70'S PARTY FEATURING ROSE ROYCE: 5 p.m., Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The event raises funds for the Jazz in the Park concert series. armstrongpark.org. Tickets $20-$80.
BOUDIN, BOURBON & BEER: 6 p.m., Champions Square, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Lasalle St., New Orleans. The Emeril Lagasse Foundation fundraiser features dozens of versions of boudin from local and visiting chefs, music by Railroad Earth and others, beer, bourbon and wines. boudinbourbonandbeer.com $135.
VICTORY BALL: 7 p.m., National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The National World War II Museum fundraiser features a salute to veterans, music by the Victory Belles and the Victory Swing Orchestra and food and drinks from The American Sector Restaurant & Bar.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SACRED HEART OF JESUS RIVER PARISHES FALL FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., 435 Spruce St., Norco. There's live entertainment, rides, games, a fun run, a beauty pageant and food, including fried soft-shell crabs, seafood po-boys, onion mums, jambalaya, boudin balls, pulled pork and gumbo. Free admission.
WESTWEGO CYPRESS SWAMP FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., Westwego Farmers & Fisheries Market, Sala Ave. at Fourth St., Westwego. The Cypress Swamp Festival offers food, music, activities and more at this three-day festival. visitwestwego.com. $3.
SATURDAY
FALL FETE: 11 a.m., Danneel Park, 5501 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The Friends of Audubon Charter PTO's event raises funds with arts and crafts, games, live music, activities and food and alcoholic beverages. audubonfallfete.org. Free.
FORESTIVAL — A CELEBRATION OF NATURE: 11 a.m., A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, New Orleans. There are presentations by resident artists plus live music, guided tours of the forest, food and more. astudiointhewoods.org.
LAKESIDE VETERANS' DAY PARADE: 11 a.m., Knights of Columbus St. Dominic's Council, 6254 Vicksburg St., New Orleans. The annual salute to the military starts at the Knights of Columbus hall and proceeds on Harrison Avenue, U-turns at Argonne Boulevard and ends at St. Dominic School. lakeviewvetrsparade.org.
BREW AT THE VIEW: 6 p.m., Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd., New Orleans. There's live music, craft beer and food from restaurants at Clearview Center. Free.
SUNDAY
OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTVIAL: 10 a.m., Oak St. at Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. Music and food are hits at this popular festival with more than 60 variations on the sandwich. poboyfest.com. Free.
VETERANS DAY CEREMONY: 12:30 p.m., Chalmette National Cemetery of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, 8606 W. St. Bernard Highway, Chalmette. Vietnam Veterans of VFW Post 3798 hold the event on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day, with a color guard, bagpiper, members of Chalmette Battlefield's Recognizing Our Roots youth living history program and remarks from post members. nps.gov/jela. Free.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.