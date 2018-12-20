FRIDAY
WINTER SPACE EXPLORATION CAMP: 8 a.m., 13800 Highland Road. Campers review highlights of the American space program and launch rockets. For ages 9-13. $55 East Baton Rouge Parish residents; $66 nonparish residents. observatory@brec.org.
STOP MOTION ANIMATION CAMP: 9 a.m. to noon, Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. One-day camp teaching how to make a stop-motion animation movie. For ages 6-10. Registration required. $50 members; $55 general. knockknockmuseum.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FAMILY DINNER IMPROV SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The comedy troupe hosts games and performs skits. Ages 17 and older. $6. Rated R-ish. manshiptheatre.org.
CHEF JOHN FOLSE BOOK SIGNING: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Author and chef John Folse will sign copies of any one of his classic cookbooks. Call (225) 926-2600 to purchase over the phone to have signed, shipped and wrapped.
MOVIES IN THE PLAZA "RUDOLPH" & "THE SANTA CLAUSE": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Featuring free screenings of the Christmas classics "Rudolph" (6 p.m.) and "The Santa Clause" (7 p.m.). Local vendors and food trucks will be on site. Movie will be shown indoors due to technical difficulties with outdoor screen.
SUNSHINE SOCIAL — HOLIDAY SOCIAL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., BREC's Milton J. Womack Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. A monthly social for adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities and their friends and family. Featuring a DJ, snacks, door prizes, socialization and fun. For ages 16 and up. Come dressed to impress Santa. Cost is $5 donation.
CHRISTMAS PINT NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Burgersmith, 27350 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs. Featuring a tacky or ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes for the winner, music, and giveaways.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Featuring an ugly Christmas sweater contest with prizes, music and karaoke.
JOHN MORGAN: 9 p.m., The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Louisiana's "Rajun Cajun" comedian. $20 at ticketweb.com. Ages 18 and up.
STARTING FRIDAY
ICE SKATING ON THE RIVER: Session times vary by day, Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Indoor, 90-minute skate sessions. Check venue for specific dates and times. $12-$14 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com, (225) 389-3030.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOP: 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Build a one-of-a-kind sugary cottage. $38 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com. For children ages 3-16.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
REFLECTIONS OF THE SEASON: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day, West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive, Port Allen. Drive through the grounds and view the twinkling lights. Parking located at Louis Mouch Multipurpose Arena, 152 Turner Road with a free shuttle service. You must obtain a wrist band to participate in activities. Featuring talking reindeer, carnival rides and pictures with Santa and his elves. Snow night on Dec. 22 for $5 per person. Horse and buggy rides also available for $5 per person. westbatonrouge.net.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth and Main streets. An open-air market featuring a wide variety of handmade arts.
SWAMP DOG DAY: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. All pets are welcome, but they must be on a leash and have their vaccinations current. General admission applies; free for passholders.
CHAMPAGNE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Featuring Champagne, handmade ornaments and art from local artists.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BOOK SIGNING: 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., #100. Author Mary Manhein will be signing copies of her latest book "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe."
YE OLD CAROL DANCING FEST: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Unity Church Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. A family event in the tradition of merry old England featuring carols and dancing. Info: (225) 755-3043 or (225) 317-4365.
EAT, DRINK, AND BE TACKY: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Vineyard, 11914 Coursey Blvd. Featuring a free Christmas dinner, drink specials, and a contest with prizes for the Best/Funniest/Most Inappropriate Sweaters.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Featuring rock icon Bobbie Jean Brown performing stand-up comedy. $15 at eventbrite.com.
FORBES AGENCY "SANTA SLEIGH" CHRISTMAS PARTY: 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., Shaw Center River Terrace, 100 Lafayette St. Hosted by model and talent agency The Forbes Agency. Featuring 2019 calendar release. $44.44 general. facebook.com/theforbesagency.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Oil and water do mix in this experiment. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in a popular body product. For ages 6-12 with accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 11:30 a.m. both days, Juban's Creole Restaurant & Caterer, 3739 Perkins Road. Featuring brunch, a chat and photos with Santa, carolers, and storytelling with Mrs. Claus. Plus each child leaves with a teddy bear keepsake. $55 per child and $65 per adult; adults can add $10 for bottomless mimosas at jubans.com.
SUNDAY
BRUNCH & A MOVIE: "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE": 2 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. $9.50 for movie only; $34.50 for movie and brunch at Capital City Grill. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.
WEDNESDAY
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
THYME TO IMPRESS — HOLIDAY TRADITIONS REIMAGINED: 9 a.m. to noon each day, Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. $187 for the three-day camp at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com. For kids ages 7 and up.
THURSDAY
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Featuring some of Baton Rouge's undiscovered artists. To sign up, email joel@tinroofbeer.com.
"HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS" SONGWRITER SHOWCASE: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring Louisiana singer-songwriters now living in Nashville. $25. (225) 344-0334; manshiptheatre.org.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
WINTER WONDERS HOLIDAY CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, BREC's Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Two days of seasonal activities featuring arts and crafts, live animal encounters, hikes, games and a themed afternoon snack. campers will need to bring a bag lunch and drink each day. For children ages 7-12. $48 for EBR parish residents, $57.60 for out-of-parish residents. Registration is required. (225) 757-8905 or sguidry@brec.org.
ONGOING
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "The 20th anniversary of the Baton Rouge Arts Market Exhibition" on display through Jan. 2. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the works of artists Malaika Favorite, Frankie Gould, Margaret Humphris, and Thomas Neff, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
