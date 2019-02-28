FRIDAY-TUESDAY
LE FESTIVAL DE MARDI GRAS: 5 p.m., Cajun Field, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. This event is free with $10 parking fee (paid on-site) and includes live music, parades and tons of carnival rides and games.
SATURDAY
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — SOAP MAKING: 10 a.m., Vemilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Mimi DelGizzi will teach the techniques of soap making using lard and lye.
KREWE OF BONAPARTE PARADE 2019: 6:30 p.m., Lafayette. Starts at the corner of Simcoe, Surrey and Jefferson streets and ends at the Cajundome.
LAFAYETTE REGGAE NIGHT FEATURING AMBUSH REGGAE BAND: 7:30 p.m., The Omni Center, 227 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Head Downtown Lafayette for a night of food, drink, shopping, culture and Live Reggae music. $10, kids 12 and under get in free.
40TH ANNUAL KREWE OF TRITON BALL 2019: 8 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
MONDAY
LUNDI GRAS SOIREE: 9 p.m., Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette. Performances from a live band and DJ, food and fun.
TUESDAY
DOWNTOWN CRAWLIN' COURIR: 9 a.m., Social Entertainment, 409 Lee Ave., Suite 4, Lafayette. A first-of-its-kind country run through downtown Lafayette city streets. socialentertainment.net.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Issac Kozell. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9; and "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," through March 2; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones