FRIDAY
PORT VISIT OF NAO SANTA MARIA: 10 a.m., USS KIDD Veterans Museum, 305 River Road S. This historic replica will stop at Baton Rouge on its first ever tour of the United States. The ship will be in port until March 3. $5-$25 at naosantamaria.org.
TIN ROOF KREWE ALE RELEASE: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. Release of Tin Roof's new Krewe Ale, a hoppy wheat ale. Available in 6-packs, draft, crowlers and growlers, but only at the Tin Roof taproom. tinroofbeer.com.
FAT BOY .5K RUN: 6 p.m., Zippy's Burritos Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road. Indulge in your love of craft beer and flip-flops in this race without rules. Register at events.eventzilla.net/e/2nd-annual-fat-boy-flip-flop-5k.
FW GALLERY OPENING RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. An exhibit featuring the latest works from both artists Willis Wilburn and Jovann Armstrong. On display through April 1.
EBRU ART WORKSHOP: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Learn Turkish water marbling. $100 at eventbrite.com.
KING CAKE DEMONSTRATION & TASTING WITH AMBROSIA BAKERY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Third floor. Learn the history and how this seasonal sweet treat is made from Ambrosia Bakery owner Felix Sherman, Jr. $5 for members, $10 for general public. lsumoa.org.
TUNES & TRUCKS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring live music from Derrick Lemon and a plethora of area food trucks. Free.
BEER MAKING 101 CLASS: 6 p.m., LAHomebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, #7G. Learn about the various ingredients in beer plus the list of home-brewing best practices. This is a two-part class, with the second class on Feb. 22. Class concludes with everyone leaving with bottles of their own home-brewed beer. Must be 21. $40 per person. lahomebrew.com.
SAPPHIRES 'N SPURS: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU Parker Coliseum. Featuring pony rides, a petting zoo, mechanical bull, music and dancing, a silent auction and food. $20 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. (225) 927-9810 or fsgbr.org.
"JAMBO! TALES FROM AFRICA": 7 p.m., Southern University, Frank Hayden Hall, F Street, Elton C. Harrison Drive. Featuring African folklore, storytelling, and music of many nations and cultures. $10-15 at nvtarts.org. G-rated.
GIRLESQUE: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., George's Place, 860 St. Louis St. A benefit for Baton Rouge Pride Fest, featuring performers and games. batonrougepride.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
"BURNT CITY: A DYSTOPIAN BILINGUAL ONE-PERSIAN SHOW!": 7:30 p.m. each night, HopKins Black Box Theatre, 137 Coates Hall, LSU. A dystopian bilingual one-Persian show about U.S.-Iran relations. Using poetry, humor, video and Farsi to compare domestic abuse at home to the effects homelands have on their citizens … and yes, it's a comedy. Reserve seats at goo.gl/LUXdUq.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
RODS RUN 2019: 4 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday, Gerry Lane Cadillac, 10945 Reiger Road. Exclusively pre-1949 Street Rods will be featured at this car show presented by The Ramblin' Oldies of Denham Springs with proceeds benefiting Hospice of Greater Baton Rouge. (225) 921-7520 or (225) 275-9868.
"OUR TOWN": 7:30 p.m. nightly except Sunday, which has a 2 p.m. showing, Shaver Theatre, LSU. A new updated interpretation of the minimalist 1938 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Thornton Wilder. Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow two families throughout their life. Tickets are $19 and available at swinepalace.org.
SATURDAY
HERB DAY: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Burden Museum and Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. An educational outdoor and gardening event and sale sponsored by the American Herb Society Baton Rouge Unit. Featuring an Herb "Petting Zoo," children's activities and herb classes every hour. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.
RECYCLED READS GIFT BOOK SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 3434 North Blvd. Featuring books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Cash only.
TREE PLANTING PROJECT: 9 a.m. to noon, Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Volunteer to help Hilltop plant 200-plus trees at the arboretum. With pre-dug holes to help coordinate the tree-planting activities and coffee and energy boosting snacks to help volunteers fulfill Emory Smith's dream that Hilltop will become a "complete arboretum of native Southern trees and plants." lsu.edu/hilltop.
5TH ANNUAL WORLD HOT SAUCE, BBQ SAUCE & SALSA JUDGING & AWARDS: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., LSU Student Union, Magnolia Room. With more than 560 entries from 12 countries in 64 Categories of different types of hot sauce, BBQ sauce, salsa, condiments, jam/jelly, plus snacks and a cook-off to judge. Sign up to volunteer or to judge by visiting worldhotsauceawards.com.
KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Rouses Market, Village Market St. Pita pizzas and a parfait bar. The kids will get sent home with a recipe to make pizza dough and banana ice cream. $10 at eventbrite.com.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
NEW FOSTER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m., Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited, so register early at caabr.org.
SCOTLAND SATURDAYS — OPEN MARKET: Noon to 3 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza. Featuring visual artists, makers and craftsmen.
BMX DIRT BEST TRICK COMPETITION: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. Come out for a best trick competition on the last straight. Featuring prizes from Capitol Cyclery for best line and best individual trick. Free.
"EPHEMERAL" CLOSING RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Kelwood Contemporary Art, 8202 Kelwood Ave. Featuring the latest work from artists Jennifer Carwile and Kelsey Livingston.
MID CITY RISING ART SHOW: 6 p.m., Create Studios, 546 Bienville St. Featuring live music and art at this monthly event. Free. eventbrite.com.
SPANISH TOWN KING'S PARTY: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., The Radio Bar, 3079 Government St. Have a drink with Spanish Town Mardi Gras King and his Golden Guys. Featuring T-shirts for sale with proceeds benefiting Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
LSU BAND MARDI GRAS BALL: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., LSU Student Union, Atchafalaya Room. Get dressed in your Mardi Gras best and party with the LSU band. $20-$35, venmo: @KKPsiBetaGamma with your purchase name.
BR MASQUERADE BALL: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Capital City Event Center, 6955 Florida Blvd. Featuring a live performance from Ronnie Bell, food and fun. This is a BYOB event with a dress code of formal attire. $10-250 at eventbrite.com.
SALSA PARTY: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals ready for adoption.
BASF KIDS' LAB: SINK OR FLOAT: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. A mini-festival featuring live music, face painting, henna tattoos, tarot card readings, and arts and crafts vendors. Plus Rescue, Rehome, Repeat! will be here with pets up for adoption.
ARIANNA STRING QUARTET CONCERT: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. $8-$15 at lsu.edu/cmda/events.
AFRICAN MARKET DAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Harambee Kulcha Shop, 8484 Airline Highway. Featuring jewelry, African artwork, oils and African fashion.
INTERNATIONAL FUSION 2019: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Union Theatre. A fusion of local and international cultures at LSU. Showcasing heritage through art, craft, dance and music.
MONDAY
BIKE THE LAKES: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., LSU University Recreation, 100 S. Campus Drive. A monthly community ride around the LSU lakes. Helmets are required and personal bikes must be approved by UREC Adventure Staff. Free.
AUDITIONS "13 THE MUSICAL": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU's Music and Arts Building, Room 135. Auditions are for actors ages 12-17. Prepare no longer than 32 bars of a Broadway-style song. Bring sheet music with you, as an accompanist will be provided. Prepare no longer than 1 minute, contemporary monologue, preferably comedic. Callbacks will be held the following day, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. And will consist of cold reading and singing from the script. To secure an audition time, email michael@playmakersbr.org with your (or your actor's) name and age.
OLLI: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 645 N. Jeffersons Ave., Port Allen. A series of classes where participants will get tours, performances by dancers and musicians, artists demonstrations and lectures by art collectors and historians. Space is limited, and tuition is charged. Become a member of OLLI and register at outreach.lsu.edu/Enrichment/OLLI-at-LSU or call (225) 578-2500.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
WINDSYNC GUEST ARTIST CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU School of Music Recital Hall. Free. lsu.edu/cmda/events.
TUESDAY
LONGEVITY FOODS — POWERFUL FOODS & HABITS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Nutrition Coach Kirk Vidrine discusses the power behind longevity foods and the habits that lead to better health and longer living. $65 at redstickspice.com.
WEDNESDAY
CREATE U WEBINAR SERIES: Noon to 1 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Visual or performing artists alike seeking a way to turn their love of art into a business will learn how in this workshop. RSVP at afabre@artsbr.org. artsbr.org.
LITTLE PICASSOS: 6 p.m., BREC's Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road. An introduction class for young artists with their first art encounters. All materials included in price. Drop-offs allowed. Ages 5-7. $30 per month. Info: Jennifer Poulter at jpoulter@brec.org.
"MADELINE & THE BAD HAT": 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Based on Ludwig Bemelmans’ much loved series of adventures of a young Parisian girl. Recommended for ages 8-12. $15 for adults, $10 kids 12 and under.
THURSDAY
LIVE AFTER FIVE LINEUP REVEAL AND MOVIENIGHTBR: 5 p.m., Crest Stage, 222 North Blvd. Be the first to find out the Live After Five Spring 2019 lineup. Then catch a free screening of "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs." Bring blankets or chairs. Free.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Come out and listen to some of Baton Rouge's undiscovered artists. Sign up at joel@tinroofbeer.com.
LET'S GET SAUCED: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Learn the basics of the iconic mother sauces along with modern tweaks and hacks. $55 at redstickspice.com.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
AN EVENING WITH THE BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY STRING QUARTET: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. This year's string quartet spotlights masterpieces of the classical era. $30 at brso.org.
LSU SYMPHONIC WINDS: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU's Union Theater. The LSU Symphonic Winds, under the direction of Dr. Dennis Llinás. $11 students, $18 public.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Thursday in the lobby area.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: LSU campus. "We Built This City: Baton Rouge as a System of Systems," through March 1. lib.lsu.edu/special.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring works from Rob Carpenter, Eleanor Owen Kerr and Matt Morris, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm