FRIDAY
BACH LUNCH: 11:15 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Featuring music by the Babineaux Sisters. Food for sale by the French Press, Jefferson Street Pub and Poupart's Bakery.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
32ND ANNUAL ACADIANA RV & BOAT SHOW: Noon Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Cajun Field, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
LAFAYETTE HOLI FESTIVAL: 10:30 a.m., Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette.
DIE WALKÜRE: Noon, Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
SPRINGTIME MURDER MYSTERY: 6:30 p.m., Esprit de Coeur, 402 Garfield St., Lafayette. Patrons will be participating in solving a murder over the course of a spring-themed dinner.
'90S REMIX TOUR: 7 p.m., Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring Vanilla Ice, Dru Hill, Montell Jordan, Kid N Play, Avant and Silk. Tickets starting at $65.
TUESDAY
POETRY AND MUSIC — THE CAJUN & CREOLE CONNECTION: 11:30 a.m., Dupré Library, 400 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Bring your lunch and join Louisiana poet laureate Dr. Jack Bedell for a free hands-on poetry workshop featuring material from Dupré Library's Cajun and Creole Music Collection (CCMC). Light refreshments will be served.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headliner TBA. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
WEDNESDAY-APRIL 4
SHAKESPEARE'S "HAMLET": 7 p.m., Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. citedesarts.org.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through Friday; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
