GEM, ROCK & FOSSIL SALE: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave. Featuring all types of rocks, fossil, amethyst cathedrals, meteorites, gems and lapidary rough. Free.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. Featuring an egg hunt, face painting and prizes.
"WHAT'S LEFT OF US: TAYLOR GONSOULIN": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. Artist Taylor Gonsoulin will host her BFA exhibition and reception. Free. artsbr.org.
"WHAT DENIAL OF CLIMATE CHANGE AND OF RACISM HAVE IN COMMON": 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2-A. Race in Conversation will have an open discussion about what denial of climate change and of racism have in common. RSVP at dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
"OUT THERE" BY PRINCESS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Princess is a performance art duo, a collaboration between Alexis Gideon and Michael O'Neill, that uses music as the backbone of a multi-disciplinary practice exploring queerness and the concept of masculinity. $10 plus fees at batonrougegallery.org.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A locally made, monthly Improv Comedy Show with live, interactive improv games from the folks who brought you Spoof Night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
PISSY SAD SAD NITE SEASON FINALE: 8 p.m. to 1 p.m., Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. The last Pissy Sad Sad Nite open mic until September. Featuring music, comedy, poetry, performance art and an open mic that anyone can sign up for. Free wine and BYOB. $5 cover.
LOUISANIME 2019: Baton Rouge Marriott, 500 Hilton Ave. Celebrating anime, cosplay and Japanese pop culture. Featuring panels, workshops, featured guests and vendors. $15-$85 at eventbrite.com.
PARTY FOR THE PLANET: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. Conservation education, special zoo keeper chats, animal enrichments, entertainment and family-friendly fun in honor of Earth Day weekend. Regular zoo admission applies. brzoo.org.
GARY L. STEWART EVENT: 10 a.m., Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Author Gary L. Stewart will speak on his book, "The Most Dangerous Animal of All." Free and open to the public.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
MILLERVILLE ADOPTION EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, PetSmart, 1653 Millerville Road. The Companion Animal Alliance will have animals for adoption.
STUDIO SATURDAY: 1 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. A new series of interactive workshops for young creators (ages 8-14) and their accompanying adults. $5 fee plus cost of admission for nonmembers. Members are free. Register at lasm.org, or ewalker@lasm.org.
THE DINING DRAGON: THE CRAWFISHENING: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Southern Craft Brewing Co., 14141 Airline Highway. Dungeons & Dragons session with crawfish-focused menu created by geek chef Richard Markert. Both new and experienced players welcome. facebook.com/thediningdragon.
"OLIVIA'S JOURNEY" BOOK SIGNING: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Barnes & Nobles Perkins Rowe. Latrina R. Graves McCarty will be signing copies of her book, "Olivia's Journey."
CHEZ FAB SNACK AND CHAT: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chez Fab, 800 N. 19th St. Food and conversation session, with performances by Cee Will and GBA Young Lavage. Free.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 4:30 p.m., Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Butch Ross, multi-instrumental musician from Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be giving two master classes and a concert. Ukulele Master Class at 4:30 p.m. and Mountain Dulcimer Class at 5:30 p.m. Ross will give a concert at 7 p.m. Public is welcome, fee for master classes. (225) 953-7917.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
NO SHOW COMEDY: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., NO SHOW Comedy at The Guru, 1857 Government St. Featuring Marcus Bond, Greg Hamilton, Marguerite C. Shipley, and Bruno Octavio performing. Hosted by O'mar Finley. $8 at eventbrite.com. BYOB. facebook.com/thenoshowcomedy.
ARTSPLOSION! SPRING BREAK CAMP: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Arts Council of Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Campers will explore Spanish culture through music, dances, art and language studies. For children ages 5-10 or enrolled in grades kindergarten to fifth grade during the 2018-2019 school year. $250 registration fee. Register at artsbr.org.
NAP AT BREC HARTLEY/VEY PARK: 8 a.m. to noon, BREC, Hartley/Vey Park, 1702 Gardere Lane. The Neighborhood Arts Project brings art and fun to you with free art-making activities for all ages. lsumoa.org.
BOOKS & BITES: 6 p.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. White Star Market teams up with the East Baton Rouge Public Library to host a night of story time, crafts and dinner specials for kids.
CAJUN DANCE LESSONS: 6 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 S. Acadian Thruway. This four-week series will focus on the basics of Cajun Dance, including waltz, two-step and jitterbug. Open to all levels. $60 per person for the series. Register by emailing cajunzydecobr@gmail.com.
TAKE A WALK ON THE WILD SIDE: DELECTABLE EDIBLES: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Katherine Gividen guides attendees through an interactive presentation on how to make appetizing tonics, teas and recipes using ingredients you can find by taking a walk in the woods. Registration is limited to 25 at $20 per person. (225) 767-6916.
ROSÉ TASTING: 6:30 p.m., Bin 77 Bistro & SideBar, 10111 Perkins Rowe, Suite 160. Enjoy the outdoor courtyard and sample more than 60 rosé wines and small bites for only $15 at eventbrite.com.
LSU SYMPHONIC BAND: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., LSU Student Union. The LSU Symphonic Band, under the direction of Dr. Kelvin Jones, presents its final concert of the academic year, featuring a variety of works including Ryan George's Cafe 512m Percy Grainger's Country Gardens, and others. $11-$18 at tickets.vendini.com.
SPRING SPACE EXPLORATION CAMP: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Campers review highlights of American space program via interactive demos and games. Plus construct and launch two model rockets. For children ages 9-13. $55 for EBR Parish residents, $66 out-of-parish residents. Info. observatory@brec.org, (225) 768-9948.
DIALOGUE ON RACE SERIES: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Broadmoor Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Participants are required to attend the first session which includes an orientation. The series is held weekly through May 29. Cost $30. Register at info@dialogueonracelouisiana.org; (225) 274-6902.
SWEET BATON ROUGE GIRLS NIGHT OUT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Succulents Co., 7276 Highland Road. A Girl's Night Out for a succulent bar and launch party with Mimosa Handcrafted. Featuring snacks and sangria.
WINE WALK SPRING FLING: PART DEAUX: 5:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. The wine walk includes two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each place. Cost $10. 21 and up. See lineup at event page, Facebook.com/winewalkwednesdays.
WALLS PROJECT REACTIVATE CLEAN UP DAY: 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday through Saturday, April 27. Continuing clean up work along Winbourne Avenue and Plank Road that was started during the recent MLK Fest. facebook.com/wallsproject.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
ANNUAL SPRING GARDEN WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Old Scenic Highway. Featuring cut flower production, edible landscape, house plant health, raised bed building, rain barrel construction and urban chicken breeds. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. suagcenter.com.
SEASONAL ART WITH OLDER ADULTS: Noon to 2 p.m., 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Enjoy some seasonal arts and crafts with older adults (50 and up). This is a Deaf event and they ask that sign language be used during the event. No children.
ART AFTER HOURS: PICTURING VIVIAN MAIER: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Tony Casadonte, Gallery Director of the Lumiere Gallery in Atlanta, presents the true story of Maier's personal history, the discovery of her photographs, and her rise to fame. Admission includes wine and hors d'oeuvres. Members free, nonmembers $10. lasm.org.
DATE NIGHT COOKING CLASS: 6 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. $75 at redstickspice.com.
LEMONADE DAY TASTING CONTEST: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. If you think your recipe can stand up to the test, join Knock Knock Museum for a Lemonade Day Louisiana tasting contest. Register at http://bit.ly/2lpsBNU.
CULINARY ARTS FOR HEALING HEARTS: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live Oak at Cedar Lodge Event Center, 6300 Jefferson Highway. Featuring live music by Chris LeBlanc, food from local area restaurants, caterers and chefs, door prizes, silent auction and wine pull. Plus, horseshoe and whiskey toss. Proceeds from this event subsidize the cost of providing counseling services to individuals without insurance, group sessions for children dealing with loss, support groups for grieving adults and community-based programs on grief and loss in the Greater Baton Rouge area. $20-$100 at bigtickets.com.
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30 p.m., BREC's Milford Wampold Memorial Park, 901 Stanford Ave. Kayaks and paddle boards available to rent. Register in advance; space is limited. Registration deadline is two days before event. Must be 12 and up to paddle alone. $10 per boat, $15 per tandem kayak. register.brec.org.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Sam Williams, River Smith, O'Mar Finley and Vincent Zambon. Hosted by Reese Dantin.
CROP 2019: 8 a.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. A two-day celebration of creativity, community, inspiration and learning. Featuring keynote speakers, workshop leaders from around the world, vendors and live music. This event is sold out.
"13": 7 p.m., LSU's Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. A hilarious, coming-of-age musical about discovering that "cool" is sometimes what we least expect it. Appropriate for middle school audiences and older. $15.75-$21 at playmakersbr.org.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series - Photography" exhibit, on display through May 12. brec.org.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, … You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "The Real-Life Experience," through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
