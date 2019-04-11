FRIDAY
NEW BOOKS IN HISTORY: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Barnes & Noble. A book signing and presentation highlighting research from the Department of History at LSU. Books available for purchase.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
"LES MAMELLES DE TIRÉSIAS": 7:30 p.m., LSU School of Music. A farcical opera featuring over-the-top characters about Thérèse, a woman who changes their sex to obtain power among men, subverting the past and establishing equality between the sexes. $17-$32 at lsu.edu/cmda/events.
MUTZIE: 9 p.m., Texas Club, 456 Donmoor Ave. Stand-up comedy. $10-$15 at ticketweb.com.
FRIDAY-THURSDAY
11TH ANNUAL ARTS FEST: Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive with some events at the Frazier site at 555 Julia St. A total of 34 events featuring crafts, visual and performing arts, and creative workshops over the festival's eight days. A full schedule can be found at mybrcc.edu/news/artfest419.php.
SATURDAY
2019 ENVIROTHON COMPETITION: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, 4560 Essen Lane. An environmental problem-solving competition for students in grades 6-12.
BOTANIC GARDENS ANNUAL PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. The 25th annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Plant Sale. The sale will feature a wide variety of affordable plants, including culinary herbs, roses, Louisiana Irises and more. Members of participating plant societies will be available in the sale areas to discuss questions. Free.
ST. JUDE LABOR OF LOVE OPEN CAR SHOW: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. Featuring live music, food, raffles, vendors, 50/50, valve cover racing, silent and live auctions. Car show awards to begin at 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged, but on-site registration will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the day of the event with a fee of $40. brcc.clubexpress.com.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air arts market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org. Market has been rescheduled due to last week's Spanish Town Parade.
3RD ANNUAL HEART HERO HUSTLE: 9 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. A 5K, 1-mile fun run, and Awareness Walk benefiting the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation. Food and drinks available as well as post-race activities and entertainment for children. Register for $25 at runsignup.com/race/la/batonrouge/heartherohustle or on-site beginning at 8:15 a.m.
STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 9 a.m., Botanic Gardens & Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. A creative way of mixing storytelling and imagination with hands-on craft activities for children ages 3-8. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Last reading begins at 11:30 a.m. Free. lsu.edu/botanic-gardens/events.
GEAUX TEAL OVARIAN CANCER AWARENESS WALK: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., LSU Tiger Park, 2356 Skip Bertman Drive. Register for $30-$35 at active.com/baton-rouge-la/walking/race.
CAAWS DOGGY EASTER PHOTOS: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, 6357 Quinn Drive. CAAWS will host its fifth annual Easter Eggstravaganza, and dogs can have their photos taken with the Easter Bunny at BREC's Burbank Dog Park. For $10, you will receive a digital photo with the option to purchase prints. All proceeds will go directly to CAAWS.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
MAMMY AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: 10:30 a.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. A family-friendly program about the conductors and freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad. Featuring storytelling, a scavenger hunt and crafts. For ages 6 and up. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
EMPTY BOWLS 2019: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. A soup fundraiser and silent auction for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. $20 includes a ceramic, handmade bowl to keep. classy.org/event/empty-bowls-2019.
SOCIAL BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Atlas Foundation, 5664 Stumberg Lane. Featuring Turkish baked goods and Turkish tea. $5-$15 at eventbrite.com.
TEAM BETTY NOLA FUNDRAISER: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Tickets are $20 ($15 goes to Remember Betty) at eventbrite.com. rememberbetty.com.
"FINDING VIVIAN MAIER" SCREENING: 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Screening the Academy Award-nominated documentary which helped launch photographer Vivian Maier into posthumous stardom. lasm.org.
BMX DIRT BEST TRICK COMPETITION: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., BREC's Extreme Sports, 7122 Perkins Road. Featuring prizes from sponsor Capitol Cyclery for best line and for best individual trick. Warm-ups begin at 4 p.m. and the competition starts at 4:30 p.m. Free to enter.
RED STICK ROLLER DERBY SEASON 11, BOUT 1: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Red Stick Roller Derby starts its season with a doubleheader. Red Stick Rascals plays the North Texas Fallout and the Mid City Mafia faces the Southdowns Squad. $15 general; $12 student, military, or first responder with ID; $8 for ages 5-12; free for ages 4 and under. Cash or card accepted. brownpapertickets.com.
ROSÉ SOIRÉE: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. Sampling an array of roses paired with cheese and light bites. Pink attire is encouraged. $20 at eventbrite.com.
AUTHOR AFTER HOURS: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Lisa Wingate, author of "Before We Were Yours," will speak at the library with a Q&A and book signing.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: THE RAINBOW CONNECTION: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Grab some markers and filter paper to explore the magic behind a colorful chemical process. For kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
46TH ANNUAL JAGUAR TRAIL RIDE: Noon Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, M.A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 1400 Scenic Highway. Saturday features roping, breakaway and tie-down competitions; Sunday features barrel racing, trail rides and a concert by Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers. Admission to ride the trail is $15 a day or $20 for the weekend. Tickets will only be available at the gate on the days of the events. Horse stall rentals are $10 a day. Info. (225) 771-3510; (225) 229-5797; suagcenter.com.
SUNDAY
MAKER'S MARKET AT THE OASIS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Harb's Oasis, 13827 Coursey Blvd. Featuring various vendors, makers and artisans.
NEW VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION: 11 a.m. to noon, Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave. Space is limited so register early at caabr.org.
AN OLD-FASHIONED EASTER CELEBRATION: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Featuring egg dyeing, egg "paquing," egg races and hunting for Easter eggs. Egg Hunt times are: 2 p.m. for ages 3 years and younger; 2:30 p.m. for 4 to 6; and 3 p.m. for ages 7 to 9. $5 per person. lsu.edu/rurallife/events.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Springtime games, crafts, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Free. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
"THINGS THAT GO BUMP IN THE NIGHT" AUTHOR EVENT: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Louisiana authors Diana Rowland, Em Shotwell, Eden Butler and Cherie Claire, will discuss how magic, monsters and myths inspire their storytelling with "Things That Go Bump in the Night: Magic and Monsters in the Deep South."
LOUISIANA YOUTH ORCHESTRA III: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. $10 at brso.org/tickets.
"GOT" SUNDAY FUNDAY: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Last episode review at 6:45 p.m. Enter to win show-themed prizes. No cover.
"MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD": 6 p.m., Mestizo Restaurant, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. A one-night-only production and dinner theater experience in celebration of Mother's Day. This show contains adult language and themes and is intended for mature audiences. $20 per person at redmagnoliatheatrecompany.ticketspice.com.
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring a 30-minute concert by bass-baritone André Courville followed by a three-course meal. $67 at operalouisiane.com.
AUDITIONS FOR "SLEEPING BEAUTY": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Reilly Theatre, LSU. Auditions for youth actors ages 8-17, as well as adult actors ages 18 and up. Callbacks will be held Thursday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will consist of a cold reading and singing from the script. For auditions, email michael@playmakersbr.org with your (or your actor's) name and age.
KIDS' CHOIR SPRING NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERT: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge, 930 North Blvd. An evening of music performed by kindergarten through fifth grade instrument ensembles. Free.
"WHAT'S LEFT OF US: TAYLOR GONSOULIN": 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. A reception featuring the latest works from artist Taylor Gonsoulin. On display through April 19. Free.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding and care. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
TUESDAY
NAP AT BREC MILLS PARK AVENUE: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., BREC Mills Avenue Park, 424 Woodpecker St. The Neighborhood Arts Project brings art and fun to you with free art-making activities for all ages. lsumoa.org.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 7 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Baton Rouge Astronomical Society returns to the Rowe for their Sidewalk Astronomy series. Events may be canceled or rescheduled on short notice due to weather.
WEDNESDAY
"JUST LISTEN TO YOURSELF": Noon to 1:30, p.m., State Library of Louisiana, 701 N. Fourth St. The ninth annual "Just Listen to Yourself: The Louisiana Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets" program will feature state poet laureate Jack Bedell and six poets from across the state reading their works. Participating poets include Mona Lisa Saloy, Genaro Ky Ly Smith and John Warner Smith as well as previous Louisiana poet laureates Darrell Bourque, Ava Leavell Haymon and Julie Kane. Free.
PLANT-BASED CAJUN CREOLE: Noon, Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Explore Louisiana's Cajun Creole food history and the plant-based dishes that have been part of this diverse cuisine. $75 at redstickspice.com.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farmers Market with meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles. Open for winter
PINTS FOR PUPS AT THE BULLDOG: 5 p.m., The Bulldog, 4385 Perkins Road, #15. 20 percent of proceeds go to support the dogs.
NAP AT BREC GUS YOUNG PARK: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., BREC Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. Free art-making activities for all ages. lsumoa.org.
BINGE WATCHING MENU: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Cooking instructor Lili Courtney will lead a hands-on cooking class. $75 at redstickspice.com.
THIRD THURSDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. View the exhibition "Matt Wedel: On the Verge" with an accompanying gallery talk. Attendees will also have the opportunity to collaborate on a clay project, facilitated by an LSU ceramic student. $10 for general public, $5 for members, free for Contemporaries. lsumoa.org.
RIVER WRITERS FAREWELL READING: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Southside Arts Center, 524 N. Foster Drive. Celebration starts at 7 p.m. and the reading will start promptly at 8 p.m. $5.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Featuring Mike Honore, JD Ealey, Bruno Millalaf, Keegan Connell and Yourgo Artsitas.
STARTING THURSDAY
CROP 2019: 8 a.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. A 2-day celebration of creativity, community, inspiration, and learning. Featuring keynote speakers, workshop leaders from across the world, vendors, live events, and live music. This event is sold out. eventbrite.com.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31; "Louisiana, … You Inspire Me," through April 26. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "What's Left of Us: Taylor Gonsoulin" on display April 15-19. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring "The Real-Life Experience," through April 25. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism through the French Lens," through June 9; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," through May 22. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad," through May 25. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
