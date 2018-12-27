FRIDAY
HOLIDAY WORKSHOP: 9:30 a.m., New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Explore the "Ear to the Ground: Earth and Element in Contemporary Art" exhibition and create artworks from natural elements. noma.org. Admission $25-$30.
SUNDAY
FAN FEST: Noon, Jax Brewery parking lot, 418 Decatur St., New Orleans. Featuring games, entertainment and more prior to the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. There also are pep rallies and New Year's Eve festivities. Continues Monday. allstatesugarbowl.org.
MONDAY
NEW YEAR'S EVE KIDS' COUNTDOWN TO NOON: 9:30 a.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St., New Orleans. Kids can ring in the New Year at noon at the final such celebration on Julia Street with a confetti toss and a balloon release. Kids can make a noisemaker and a paper bag party hat and there is live music. Pre-registration recommended. lcm.org. Tickets $8-$12.
ZOO YEAR'S EVE: 10:30 a.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The family-friendly New Year’s celebration takes place at midday and there are games, prizes, noisemakers, music and appearances by the Pop Princesses. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
NEW YEAR'S EVE: 11:30 a.m., Bayou Metairie Park, 2713 Metairie Road, New Orleans. Greet the new year 12 hours early with a giant bubble release for children, sponsored by Old Metairie Garden Club and Jefferson Parish. oldmetairiegardenclub.com.
SUGAR BOWL NEW YEAR'S EVE PARADE: 2 p.m., French Quarter. The Carnival-style parade includes floats, bands and participants from the universities of Texas and Georgia. The parade begins at Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, proceeds through the French Quarter to North Peters Street and then to Canal Street. allstatesugarbowl.org.
BIG NIGHT NEW ORLEANS: 9 p.m., Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., New Orleans. The New Year’s Eve party includes food, drinks, music, burlesque performances, a mock casino and more. A portion of proceeds benefits Son of a Saint.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than a half-million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. $10-$28. Through Jan. 1. neworleanscitypark.com.
CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Light displays of favorite characters and more abound in this Metairie park, plus there are carousel rides for kids, activities and concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
NOLA CHRISTMASFEST 2018: 11 a.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Ice skating and slides on real ice, holiday characters, amusement rides, inflatables and more Christmas-themed family fun. Through Dec. 31. nolachristmasfest.com.
Complied by Marchaund Jones