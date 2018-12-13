FRIDAY
C.C. LOCKWOOD BOOK SIGNING: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Backpacker, 7656 Jefferson Highway. Louisiana wildlife photographer and author C.C. Lockwood will sign copies of his latest book.
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET 20TH ANNIVERSARY EXHIBITION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Firehouse Gallery, 427 Laurel St. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Baton Rouge Arts Market, the Firehouse Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the vendor artists from Dec. 11 through Jan 2. artsbr.org.
BEER MAKING 101: 6 p.m., LA Homebrew, 7987 Pecue Lane, Suite 7G. Learn about the ingredients in beer plus the list of homebrewing best practices. This is a two-part class with this being the second class. This class is taught in conjunction with the LSU Leisure Course program. For ages 21 and up. $55 at reg.outreach.lsu.edu.
PLAYMAKERS' STUDENT ADVISORY BOARD PRESENTS "LOCKDOWN": 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Reilly Theater, Tower Drive. A Playmakers' Student Advisory Board staged reading chosen for "its immediacy." Donations accepted at the door.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
PISSY SAD SAD NITE: 8 p.m. to midnight, 524 Studios, 524 N. Foster Drive. The saddest open mic around is back for December. $5 to get in. Anyone can sign up. Featuring poetry, comedy, music and free wine.
LATIN NIGHT: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. Featuring VDJ Jorge. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Corner of Fifth and Main streets. An open-air market featuring a wide variety of handmade arts.
THE CAJUN BATTLE: 8 a.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Coastal Cheer & Dance will be presenting The Cajun Battle. $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, ages 4 and under get in free. Tickets for purchase at the door upon entry. Doors open at 7 a.m.
RACE FOR THE CURE KICKOFF: 9 a.m., Susan G. Komen, 6120 Perkins Road, Suite 300. Meet other participants and learn where to go, what to do and where to walk on race day.
METHOD TO OUR MADNESS: HOW TWO AUTHORS WORK: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., East Baton Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Meet published fiction writers Emily Beck Cogburn and Ashley Michel and find out how they turn their ideas into finished novels. This event is free and open to the public. ebrpl.com.
CHAMPAGNE SATURDAY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., FW Gallery, 8501 Highland Road. Featuring Champagne, handmade ornaments and art from local artists.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
SANTA ROAD SHOW: 10 a.m. to noon, BREC Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young Ave. Featuring pictures with Santa and holiday-themed games and activities. brec.org.
MARY MANHEIN BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2590 Citiplace Court. Author Mary Manhein will sign copies of her latest book "Claire Carter, Bone Detective: The Mystery of the Bones in the Drainpipe."
MID CITY MAKERS MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 541 S. Eugene St. Over 60 vendors, food, live music and a bar at the last go of 2018 that also marks the market's two-year anniversary.
STABBED IN THE ART BLOCKPARTY: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., 2648 Government St. A pop-up art exhibition open to any and all artists who would like to sell their work. culturecandy.org/stabbedintheart.
SANTA ROCKS THE ROWE: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Featuring carriage rides, selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, games and activities, caroling and face painting. Plus live music from the Baton Rouge Concert Band and the Kids' Orchestra. Free.
CONTRA DANCE: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Alban's Chapel (corner of Dalrymple and Highland Road). Featuring live music from the Magnolia Hillbillies with Caller Steve Bing from Houston. Beginners welcome. Short lesson 4:45 p.m. No partner required. Adults $6, under 18 free. (225) 803-9194.
PUBLIC STAR PARTY: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Landolt Astronomical Observatory, roof of Nicholson Hall, LSU. Views of the moon, Mars and other astronomical objects. Free. (225) 578-2261; phys.lsu.edu/newwebsite/news/observatory.html.
F.E.A.S.T. — FEEDING YOU CULTURE: 8 p.m., TOPs Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. Hosted by Bring Justice to My Rhyme. Music, comedy, poetry and art with food by Phil Good Food. $5 advance; $10 door. facebook.com/bringjusticetomyrhyme.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: HAPPY HANDS: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Oil and water do mix in this experiment. Understand the key role emulsifiers play in a popular body product. For ages 6-12 with accompanying adults. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
ADVENT ADVENTURE: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Town Square, 200 North Blvd. Featuring crafts, games, scavenger hunts, snow and food, followed by a Christmas concert featuring the America Street Worship Band. Concert at 5 p.m.
"THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS": 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. The UpStage Youth Theatre presents an adaption of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." Written by Baton Rouge stand-up comedian, Carissa Cropper. The story follows Jeffrey Scrooge and his hate for Christmas that is revealed through his dreams. $23 at upstagetheatre.biz/tickets.
MONDAY
LUNCH WITH LEANNE: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crown Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Featuring a 30-minute concert from Ashley Dixon followed by lunch and an opportunity to visit with the performer. $67 at operalouisiane.com.
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo and River Smith. Signup is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
SIDEWALK ASTRONOMY: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. Come get a glimpse of the night sky with Baton Rouge Astronomical Society. Free.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Six poets compete in a slam with an open mic. $5 or pay what you can.
WEDNESDAY
HOLIDAY GIFT MAKING CAMP: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. A 3-hour camp to make special gifts for everyone on your list using anything from painting and printmaking to natural dyes. For children ages 5 and up. Registration is required. $50 for members, $55 for future members at knockknockmuseum.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
SCENE STUDY FOR KIDS HOLIDAY CAMP: 8 a.m. each day, BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. A Scene Study Workshop for young actors ages 8-12. $120 East Baton Rouge Parish resident, $144 non-Parish resident at webtrac.brec.org.
THURSDAY
THROWBACK THURSDAY RELEASE: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. A small batch release of Parade Ground Coffee Porter with Rock Paper Taco out to satisfy your food needs.
"REMAINDER/REMINDER" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Reception for new photography exhibition, "Remainder/Reminder," by Jordan Hefler. Exhibit on display through March 31. facebook.com/jordanheflerphotography.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY
WINTER SPACE EXPLORATION CAMP: 8 a.m. both days, 13800 Highland Road. Campers review highlights of the American space program and launch rockets. For ages 9-13. $55 for East Baton Rouge Parish resident, $66 for nonparish resident at observatory@brec.org.
ONGOING
PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 17, Mall of Louisiana, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Reservations at celebrateyourholiday.com.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 17; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Lin Emery: A Force of Nature," through Jan. 13; "Selections from the Museum Collection Honoring Carol S. Gikas," through Jan. 20. lasm.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "Malaika Favorite: Washboard City," through Jan. 12; "Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War," through Jan. 6. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm