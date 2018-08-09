FRIDAY
A TRICENTENNIAL MOMENT: 6:30 p.m. New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. The party and performance is an "Afro-Creole military and musical celebration" toasting the music of Edmond Dede, Lucien Lambert, Basile Jean Bares, Victor Eugene McCarthy, Thomas J. Martin, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Sister Marie Seraphine, Samuel Snaer, Camille Nickerson, Prof. W.J. Nickerson, Antoine “Fats” Domino and Professor Longhair. Tickets $25-$50.
SPLASH BASH: 7 p.m., Oschner Fitness Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The family-friendly pool party has inflatables, floats, squirt guns, food and a full bar. DJs and bands will perform. Tickets $10, kids $5.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"VIEUX CARRE": 7 p.m., Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., New Orleans. The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the playwright’s drama about a young writer who moves into a French Quarter flophouse run by a domineering landlady and meets fellow boarders including a Bourbon Street barker, a bohemian socialite, a jaded older artist and an eccentric couple of foragers. Tickets start at $28. twtheatrenola.com.
SATURDAY
RED DRESS RUN: 9:30 a.m., Crescent Park, 1008 N. Peters St., New Orleans. Runners of all genders put on red dresses to jog around the French Quarter. There's food before the race and an after-race party featuring live music by Remedy and Dash Rip Rock. Registration $45 and up. noh3.com.
LIFE ON THE BAYOU HERITAGE FAIR: 10 a.m., Pitot House, 1440 Moss St., New Orleans. The fair shows life on Bayou St. John 300 years ago, with an emphasis on connections to indigenous people. There are demonstrations, storytelling, re-enactment, kids' activities and more. Tickets $7.50, kids under age 3 free.
WEDNESDAY
GOLD MEDAL CHEFS GALA: 6 p.m., Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. The five-course dinner and awards ceremony celebrates people who have made a positive impact on the Louisiana hospitality industry. Jana Billiot, Scot Craig, Michael Gulotta and Amy Sins are the honorees. Visit www.goldmedalchefs.com for details. Tickets $200.
"WATERWORLD" THE MUSICAL: 8 p.m., Maison de Macarty Bed & Breakfast, 3820 Burgundy St., New Orleans. There are DJ performances and a pool party at 6 p.m. before a pool-based adaptation of the movie "Waterworld." Tickets $15-$20.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Enjoy a historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm and blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL" EXHIBIT: New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones