FRIDAY
GREASING OF THE POLES: 10 a.m., Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., New Orleans. Bryan Batt serves as master of ceremonies for the the 50th edition of this Carnival tradition, which also includes royalty from Zulu, NOMTOC and Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale.
EIFFEL GRAS 2019: 4:30 p.m., Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Ave., New Orleans. The Brain Injury Association and United Spinal Association of Louisiana benefit features indoor and outdoor viewing of parades, food and drinks. Parking is available for purchase. eiffelgraslounge.eventbrite.com. Tickets $10.
KREWE OF OAK PARADE: 8 p.m., Maple Leaf Bar, 8316 Oak St., New Orleans. "Under Cover for the Big Bust" is the theme for the parade and pub crawl, which includes Tap Dat and a brass band.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
MARDI GRAS MASK MARKET: 10 a.m., Dutch Alley Performance Pavilion, 900 N. Peters St., New Orleans. This annual market features live music, food and mask vendors from around the country selling artisan creations. frenchmarket.org. Free admission.
SATURDAY
ENDYMION VIEWING PARTY: 2:30 p.m., Felipe's Taqueria, 411-1 N. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans. The adult ticket entitles you to a wristband providing you with a private viewing area for the parade, two drink tickets, unlimited beer and free tacos from the cart. The children's ticket will include all of the above excluding alcohol.
ZULU CORONATION BALL 2019: 6 p.m., New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. Featured entertainment includes Monica, Jeffrey Osborne, D-Nice & Friends and more.
FREEDIA GRAS: 10 p.m., One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., New Orleans. Join Big Freedia with some special guests at One Eyed Jacks.
MARDI GLOW PAINT PARTY WITH WAGS AND BOYER: 10 p.m., The Willow, 8200 Willow St., New Orleans. Feel the energy when the paint starts flying, lose yourself in the music at the messiest and rowdiest Mardi Gras party in the city.
SATURDAY-MONDAY
INDIE GRAS MUSIC FESTIVAL: 9 p.m., Fontaine Palace Nola, 218 S. Robertson, New Orleans. This years event features two nights in New Orleans March 1 and 3 at the Fontaine Palace. With a bonus date in Lafayette at the Platform.
MONDAY
LUNDI GRAS: Noon, Spanish Plaza, 2 Canal St., New Orleans. On the eve of Fat Tuesday, Riverwalk’s Spanish Plaza officially reopens in time for the arrival of Rex and Zulu royalty. There is music, food and drink vendors and fireworks and Mayor LaToya Cantrell hands the keys to city to Rex, who declares Mardi Gras a day of revelry. riverwalkneworleans.com. Free admission.
