FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CYT LAFAYETTE'S "CINDERELLA": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, University of Louisiana Lafayette Angelle Hall, 601 E St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. A Christian Youth Theater production. The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance.
"QUE SARA, GIANT MONSTER" BY BRAD MCENTIRE: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette.
SATURDAY
KIDS CAKE DECORATION COMPETITION — BATTLE OF THE SPATULAS: 10:30 a.m., The Frosted Apron, 1807 E. St. Peter St., New Iberia. Participants will be shown step-by-step how to decorate their themed cakes.
LMGF ANNUAL PAGEANT AND BALL: 8 p.m., Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Hosted by Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival, Inc.
SUNDAY
LOVE ACTUALLY: 7 p.m., Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Orchestra in romantic repertoire to warm everyone's heart. Selections including "Four Seasons" by Vivaldi and "Four Seasons in Buenos Aires" by Piazzolla, plus special arrangements of music by U2, Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen. Ireland native Gregory Harrington is violin soloist.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Patrick Devine. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9; "In the Company of San Malo," through April 13; exhibit by St. Thomas More Catholic High School's Advanced Placement Studio Arts class, through Saturday. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Daniel Canogar: Echo," through April 27; "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," through March 2; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Special exhibit and program honoring African-Americans on display through Feb. 28. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones