FRIDAY
STARLIGHT RACING: 5 p.m., Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, 1751 Gentilly Blvd., New Orleans. The evening of racing includes music and dancing to The Mixed Nuts in the clubhouse and John Guidroz in the beer garden. fgno.com/tickets. Tickets $5-$10.
STARRY NIGHT: 7 p.m., New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The benefit for the Waldorf School features a performance by Nicholas Payton, food, and live and silent auctions. waldorfnola.org. Tickets $25-$350.
VINCE VANCE & THE VALIANTS — NEW ORLEANS MARDI GRAS LEGENDS: 8 p.m., Harrah's New Orleans, The Theatre, 8 Canal St., New Orleans. Harrah's presents the entertainer's 39th birthday party with Rockin' Dopsie, Al "Carnival Time" Johnson, Lisa Layne and The Topcats. ticketmaster.com. Tickets $28-$63.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
"SINGLE BLACK FEMALE": 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans Ave., New Orleans. Soulful Productions presents a two-woman show of comic vignettes that explore the lives of an English literature professor and an attorney as they search for love, clothes and dignity. carvertheater.com. Tickets $20-$30.
SATURDAY
VERY LOCAL & KING CAKE HUB — KING CAKE TASTING: 2 p.m., The Shop at the Contemporary Art Center, 900 Camp St., New Orleans.
FESTIVAL DEL VINO — NEW ORLEANS: 6 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar New Orleans, 3827 Baronne St., New Orleans. Celebrating the wines of Spain with samples of more than 20 wines for only $20. eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN EXPO: 10 a.m., Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. The LEGO fan experience includes hands-on attractions and activities to educate and entertain. brickuniverse.com/neworleans. Admission $15-$18.
SUNDAY
BLACKOUT & GOLD SECOND LINE PARADE: 2 p.m. Parade route starts at Jackson Square to Decatur, Decatur St. to S. Peters St. S. Peters St. To Canal St. Canal St. to Bourbon St. The event will disband at Bourbon St. and Iberville St.
FEB. 7
VERY LOCAL — SPEED DATING: 6 p.m., Aprés Lounge, 608 Fulton St., New Orleans. Find that special connection with that secret someone ahead of Valentine’s day. Free drinks and food provided with a $10 ticket. eventbrite.com.
KING CAKE WALK: 6 p.m., Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., New Orleans. Ogden Museum of Southern Art will host its annual King Cake Walk during Ogden After Hours, the Museum’s weekly concert series. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste and judge the local King Cakes, while listening to live music by the Christian Winther Quartet. This event will be free for members and $13.50 for general admission. ogdenmuseum.org.
ONGOING
"STOCKHOLM SYNDROME": 8 p.m., Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St., New Orleans. The NOLA Project stages a new, immersive musical comedy in which the employees and patrons of "Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place" suddenly find themselves in the midst of a hostage crisis and a love story. nolaproject.com. Tickets $35. Through Feb. 2.
