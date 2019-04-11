FRIDAY
WYES PASSPORT TO THE WORLD: 6 p.m., Merrick residence, 1530 Calhoun St., New Orleans. Guests at the fundraiser experience travel across the globe from the English countryside to the Egyptian pyramids. Guests can dress in attire that reflects their favorite travel destination. Live music. wyes.org. $100.
DAVID SEDARIS: 8 p.m., Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. The author appears for a reading of new works, including "Calypso," and will sign books following. Books for sale by Octavia Books. $35-$60.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
GRAND ISLE BLESSING OF THE FLEET FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, 158 Sandollar Court, Grand Isle. The three-day festival of rides, carnival games, music, food and arts and crafts surrounds the blessing of the fishing fleet.
SATURDAY
CRAFT FAIR AND FAMILY DAY: 9 a.m., St. Charles United Methodist Church, 1905 Ormond Blvd., Destrehan. The spring craft fair benefits Need to Feed with concessions, children's activities, a family run and food donations requested. facebook.com/Matthew2535FoodPantry.
EASTER EGG HUNT AND FAMILY FESTIVAL: 10 a.m., Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, New Orleans. Egg hunts, a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, crafts and other activities. Children 2 and under free. noma.org. $10-$18.
EASTER EGG HUNT: 10 a.m., The Riverview at Audubon Park (The Fly), 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The day includes Easter egg hunts, sack races, face painting and arts and crafts. Attendees can register for free admission to the zoo the day of the event. Free.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
EGG SCRAMBLE: 9 a.m., City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Children can search for more than candy-filled Easter eggs in Storyland and the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. There's also a DJ, face painting, balloon artists and pictures with a bunny. $10.
SUNDAY
EARTH DAY: 11 a.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. The family-friendly festival has music, food, crafts and interactive displays, plus a blood drive for injured firefighter Dan Ziegler and a food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank. Those who bring an old T-shirt can learn to make it into a shopping bag.
MASTER OF THE CRAFT — FROMAGE DE COCHON (HOG HEAD CHEESE): 1 p.m., Southern Food & Beverage Foundation, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Taught by Daniel Robert, curator of Meat Science Programs at the museum, the class shows the steps involved in producing New Orleans- and Creole/Cajun-style hog head cheeses. natfab.org. $50-$55.
Monday-Tuesday
BRYAN BATT: 7:30 p.m., Le Petit Theatre, 616 St. Peter St., New Orleans. Featuring local luminary and Broadway veteran Bryan Batt with his show about the tumultuous and treacherous journey from adolescence to adulthood, with New Orleans literary fixture Tennessee Williams as a guide. Tickets are free. Reserve seats at boxoff@lepetittheatre.com.
ONGOING
"PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE — PHOTOGRAPHY AND THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART": New Orleans Museum of Art, City Park, 1 Collins Diboll Circle. "Bondye: Between and Beyond" exhibit of sequined prayer flags by Tina Dirouard with Haitian artists, through June 16.
"WASHED ASHORE — ART TO SAVE THE SEA": Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St. Features works by Angela Pozzi crafted from plastic trash collected from Pacific Coast beaches, through April. Visit auduboninstitute.org for details.
