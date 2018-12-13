FRIDAY
HOLIDAY MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. The film "Elf" is screened as part of the Home for the Holidays series of events. downtownnola.com/holidays.
MOVIE NIGHT AT THE TRAILHEAD: 7 p.m., Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. The series screens "The Polar Express." cityofmandeville.com. Free.
HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA — A CELEBRATION OF EAST NEW ORLEANS NEIGHBORHOODS AND BUSINESSES: 8 p.m., Crystal Palace, 10020 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans. The seasonal celebration includes live music, Christmas buffet, door prizes, raffles and more sponsored by the East New Orleans Neighborhood Advisory Commission. (504) 650-4683. enonac.org. Tickets $75.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
HOLIDAY OF LIGHTS: 6 p.m., Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavilion, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. There are festive illuminations, entertainment, live reindeer, Santa and children's rides.
FULLDOME NUTCRACKER SUITE: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Maumus Center, 721 Friscoville Ave., Arabi. The stereo soundtrack of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and animated by Ken Scott in this visual adventure in the planetarium. $5-$10.
SATURDAY
SANTA'S NORTH POLE STEAM TRAIN: 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., The Riverview at Audubon Park, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Louisiana Steam Train Association operates a Southern Pacific locomotive for one day with two trips including refreshments, a holiday party and showing of Polar Express at Mardi Gras World and a meeting with Santa at the moonwalk. lasta.org/santa. Tickets $125–$1,000.
PAPA NOEL PARTY: 11 a.m., Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St., New Orleans. Kids build a small wooden bonfire structure similar to the tradition in communities along River Road to light the way for Papa Noel. The traveling exhibit Riverworks Discovery closes. Guests can take a holiday photo with Papa Noel, and there is Creole and Zydeco music. lmc.org.
JINGLE ON THE BOULEVARD PARADE: Noon, New Orleans East. This holiday parade lines up on Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road at St. Maria Gorretti Church, proceeds to Hayne Boulevard, Read Boulevard and Lake Forest Boulevard and ends at Lake Forest Plaza.
"NUTCRACKER" TEA PARTY: 12:30 p.m., Chateau Golf & Country Club, 3600 Chateau Blvd., Kenner. This benefit for the Studio School of Dance includes tea, dance, cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, excerpts from the ballet, a chance to have photos taken with cast members and more. Advance tickets only. thestudionola.com. Tickets $45-$55.
LIGHTS ON THE LAKE: 2 p.m., New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The holiday celebration at the lighthouse features tours, music, food, kids' crafts, pictures with Santa and a shopping village. There also is a boat parade on the lake. saveourlake.org/lights $5.
WEST END BOAT PARADE: 5:30 p.m., New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. The maritime holiday celebration features more than three dozen lighted and decorated craft in a procession along the lakefront.
CRITTER CINEMA: 6 p.m., Louisiana SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd., New Orleans. Pizza, pajamas, puppies, pillows and a G-rated movie (with popcorn) evening for kids ages 5-10. Registration required. (504) 368-5191, ext. 207. la-spca.org/crittercinema. Tickets $35.
SNOW BALL: 6 p.m., Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. The holiday event features Queen Kold Madina, the Music Box Village Orchestra, Tif Lamson, Sabine McCalla, Tasche De La Rocha, Bride, Benni, Alli Logout, Britt Martin and Bryan Cooper from Black Magic Drumline plus a dance and movement performance by Triple Threat NOLA. Festive attire encouraged. Tickets $15.
SUNDAY
HOLIDAY HOME TOUR: 1 p.m., Creole Delicacies, 533 St. Ann St., New Orleans. Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre host a self-guided walking tour of French Quarter homes decorated for the season. patioplanters.net. Tickets $20-$25.
CAROLING IN JACKSON SQUARE: 7 p.m., Jackson Square, 700 Decatur St., New Orleans. Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre hosts the annual French Quarter singalong and provides candles and song sheets. patioplanters.net. Free.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays dot 25 acres of New Orleans City Park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than a half-million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays around the park or take photos with Santa. $10-$28. Through Jan. 1. neworleanscitypark.com.
CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK: 5 p.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Light displays of favorite characters and more abound in this Metairie park, plus there are carousel rides for kids, activities and concessions for sale. $5 per vehicle. 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 1.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
MIRACLE ON FULTON: 10 a.m., Fulton Street, New Orleans. The pedestrian corridor is turned into a winter wonderland with snow on the hour, lights and live entertainment on select nights. Free. Through Dec. 27. miracleonfulton.com.
