FRIDAY
STORIES IN ART – "BEAUTIFUL OOPS": 10:30 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. A reading of Barney Saltzberg's "Beautiful Oops!" along with activities. For ages 0-6. lsumoa.org.
"ICE AGE" SCREENING: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road. Free. ebrpl.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Open air arts market held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmer's Market. Free. artsbr.org.
RECORD A SONG: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Opportunities to record a song you've been working on in the library's Innovation Space using microphones, an audio mixer and a staff to help with GarageBand. Free, but registration is required. (225) 763-2250; ebrpl.com.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Museum admissions: $9 adults; $7.50 ages 3-12 and over 65; free for members. lasm.org.
FLOATING MARSHES PRESENTATION: 10 a.m. to noon, LSU's Museum of Natural Science, Foster Hall. Special Saturday presentation for ages 5-12 on how floating marshes are created and what makes them special. Free. lsu.edu/mns
AUDITIONS FOR "NEWSIES": 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's upcoming performance of "Newsies." By appointment only; to sign up call (225) 924-6496. facebook.com/theatrebatonrouge.
THE COLOR OF CURRENCY: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Louisiana Leadership Institute. One-day symposium focusing on black entrepreneurship and business ownership with panel discussions, breakout sessions and keynote address by ExemptMeNow CEO Sevetri Wilson. Presented by Black Out Loud Conference, LLC, 100 Black Women of Baton Rouge and MetroMorphosis. $20. facebook.com/blackoutloud.
CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATION: Noon, Hunan Chinese Restaurant, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Celebrating the Year of the Pig with a traditional Lion Dance, drum performance and martial arts exhibition. facebook.com/hunans.
"CRAZY HORSE" BOOK SIGNING: 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Crazy Horse family elder Floyd Clown Sr. and author William Matson will discuss and sign their book "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy." Free. ebrpl.com.
BIG D AND BUBBA'S GAME NIGHT: 7 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Radio personalities Big D and Bubba will host their own game night, a mix of game show, live talk show and improv comedy. $15-$43. manshiptheatre.org.
MID CITY GRAS BALL: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 6955 Florida Blvd. The first Mid City Gras Ball. Wear your Thursday best or whatever party duds work for you. No tuxedo, no tails. $33. midcitygras.org.
MIKE EPPS, SOMMORE AND GEORGE WALLACE: 8 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Also featuring comedians Earthquake and Rickey Smiley. $55-$103. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
FEAST – FEEDING YOU CULTURE: 8 p.m., TOPs Ultra Lounge, 6120 Airline Highway. Closed mic showcase hosted by Toi the Poetic Beauty, featuring Fier Rabbit Earthchilde, Rayne Myers, GoodSoul Poetry, Kristen KAWD Downing, Gloria Dixon and more. $5 advance; $10 door. feastfebruary.eventbrite.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
"SILENT SKY": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt. $19-$25 at theatrebr.org.
SUNDAY
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Free admission during museum hours. louisianastatemuseum.org.
LASM FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Free admission to the galleries; $6 admission to planetarium shows. lasm.org.
LSU MOA FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Free admission during museum hours. Educator Grant Benoit also will host hands-on activities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Constantinides New Music Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. lsumoa.org.
MONDAY
"42" SCREENING: 3 p.m., Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. Screening the film "42" about Jackie Robinson, the first black man to play in Major League Baseball. Free. ebrpl.com.
TROT AND BREW ADULT HORSEMANSHIP: 7 p.m., BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center, 6402 River Road. Coffee talk and horse riding, with lessons about horses, riding, care and more. Coffee and snacks provided. Ages 25 and up. $35. facebook.com/brecfarrpark.
TUESDAY
"GLORY" SCREENING: 5 p.m., Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road. Screening the film "Glory" about the 54th Massachusetts Regiment, the first all-black volunteer company to fight in the Civil War. Free. ebrpl.com.
"RUSSIA AND FAKE NEWS – FROM LOUISIANA TO THE WORLD": 5:30 p.m., Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane. Lecture by Len Apcar, former New York Times editor and LSU Manship School chair in media literacy, about fake news reports and how they go viral. Presented by LSU's Manship school of Mass Communication and the Louisiana Old State Capitol. Free. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM AND OPEN MIC: 7 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St.. $5 at the door or pay what you can. artsbr.org.
"JERSEY BOYS:" 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. $28-$88. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
"SIDE MAN": 7:30 p.m. each day with additional 2 p.m. Feb. 10, Studio Theatre, LSU's Music and Dramatic Arts Building. Warren Leight's comedic play about Clifford Glimmer and his jazz trumpeter father and alcoholic mother. $9. lsu.edu/cmda/theatre.
WEDNESDAY
ART & ALZHEIMER'S TOUR: 11 a.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Laura Larsen will lead an art tour designed for people with memory impairment and their caregivers. Free; registration required by calling (225) 334-7494. lsumoa.org.
ARTS BROWN BAG LUNCH: 12 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. Lunchtime arts discussion with Malcolm McClay in conjunction with the exhibit "Swimming to Inishkeel." lsumoa.org.
CLOTHESPIN AIRPLANE STORYCRAFT: 4 p.m., Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St. Celebrating Black History Month with the storybook "Nobody Owns the Sky" by Revee Lindbergh and by making clothespin aircraft modeled after the ones flown by Bessie Colemen. Preregistration required. For ages 8-11. (225) 354-7060; ebrpl.com.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OPENING: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Opening reception for new exhibit of works by Rob Carpenter, Eleanor Owen Kerr and Matt Morris. Free. batonrougegallery.org.
DIALOGUE ON RACE: 6 p.m., Antioch Community Church Administration Office, 3623 Perkins Road. A six-week dialogue on the history of institutional racism and how it functions in society. $30 per adult or $20 for students. For info or to register: bmayo@dialogueonracelouisiana.org.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET — THURSDAYS AT PENNINGTON: 8 a.m., Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Now open for the winter season, find seasonal produce from local farmers as well as a variety of meat, sweet treats, prepared meals, seafood, jellies and pickles.
AARP DRIVER SAFETY CLASS: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., St. Lutheran Church, 1415 E. La. 30, Gonzales. The church will host an AARP Driver Safety Class for anyone holding a valid Louisiana drivers license. The class is geared to seniors, and drivers 55 and older may qualify for a three-year auto liability discount upon completion. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers which must be paid by check or money order upon arrival; no cash. To register, call John Carver at (985) 373-7314. Seating is limited. No walk-ins will be accepted.
MESTIZO POP UP VALENTINE'S EDITION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mestizo, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway. Local artist and business pop-up, including Bumble Lane and artists Monica Wood, Emily Godfrey, Emily Williams and Betsy Williamson. Ten percent of food sales will be donated to Bella Bowman Foundation.
ANGELA GREGORY BOOK EVENT: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Watermark Hotel, 150 Third St. Author Nancy Penrose will read from and present about the new Angela Gregory memoir, "A Dream and a Chisel." Free. angelagregoryart.com.
KNOCKTURNAL NIGHTS — GROWN-UPS AT PLAY: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Knock Knock Children's Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive. A night at the Knock Knock Children's Museum just for adults ages 21 and up. With music by DJ JORD4N, spiked gelato by City Gelato, photo booth, cash bar, food for purchase and more. Each ticket includes on free drink. $25 single tickets; $35 for two. knockknockmuseum.org.
ONGOING
VIRTUAL REALITY DEMONSTRATION SESSIONS: 3 p.m. Thursdays, East Baton Rouge Parish Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The library will host free virtual reality demonstration sessions for patrons ages 8 and up every Thursday starting at 3 p.m. through Feb. 28 in the lobby area.
BREC'S BLUEBONNET SWAMP NATURE CENTER: 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Featuring "Swamp Art Show Series — Fiber Art." Artists reception is Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On display through Feb. 10.
LOUISIANA OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Trio of Trespassers" on display through Jan. 30. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam every Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
LSU HILL MEMORIAL LIBRARY: LSU campus. "We Built This City: Baton Rouge as a System of Systems," through March 1. lib.lsu.edu/special.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Katrina Andry: The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came," through March 25; "Malcolm McClay: Swimming to Inishkeel," through Feb. 10; "George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape," through Feb. 10; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. "The Square Collection," through March 24. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
Get listed! Email information about your event to red@theadvocate.com.
Compiled by Jake Clapp