FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CYT LAFAYETTE'S "INTO THE WOODS": 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, University of Louisiana Lafayette Angelle Hall, 601 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. cytlafayette.org.
SATURDAY
BLACK HERITAGE MONTH — PAINT THE Y LAFAYETTE SIGN: 9 a.m., Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion St., Lafayette.
LES MAINS GUIDÉES — GINNING, CARDING & SPINNING: 10 a.m., Vermilionville, 300 Fisher Road, Lafayette. Learn how to properly gin cotton (including which seeds to keep and which to dispose of), how to use the carders to orient the staples and the process of spinning that roving into threads.
2019 LUNAR NEW YEAR FESTIVAL: 10:30 a.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Enjoy a number of food and drink vendors, arts/craft booths, games and, of course, entertainment throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night . Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "ArtSpark 2018," through Jan. 31; "Fresh Pickin’s 6" and "John Blouin: LUX," through Feb. 9; and "Heather Ryan Kelley: Quiddity," through March 9. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Past the Frame: Abstraction and its Environs in the Work of Allan Jones, 1968-2018," through March 2; "Shadows-on-the-Teche: Plein Air," through March 15; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through May 4. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones