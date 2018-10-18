FRIDAY-SATURDAY
OKTOBERFEST: 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St., New Orleans. The annual celebration of German culture includes a schnauzer costume contest and parade, dachshund races, a stein-holding contest and children's activities. Visit oktoberfestnola.com for details. Tickets $8.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK: 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. The haunted attraction includes three fright zones, carnival rides and a scare-free zone for kids. Tickets $15-$79. scoutislandscreampark.com.
VIOLET OYSTER FESTIVAL: 6 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Drive, Violet. Grilled oysters and other dishes are the highlights at the annual festival, which also offers live music, carnival rides and games. Free admission.
SATURDAY
ZOMBIE RUN: 9 a.m., Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant, 701 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans. Krewe of Boo stages a pre-Halloween run, with costumes encouraged, through the Warehouse District. www.neworleanszombierun.com. Registration $20-$75.
BOO CARRE HALLOWEEN HAUNT: 10 a.m., French Market, French Market Place, between Decatur and North Peters Streets. Children are encouraged to wear a costume for the event, which includes live music, a craft-making booth and trick-or-treating throughout the French Market area. Free. www.frenchmarket.org.
CRESCENT CITY CREATIVE CARNIVAL: 10 a.m., Frenchmen St., New Orleans. Creative professionals from various industries gather for a one-day event to share skills and information and network. www.crescentcitycreative.com. Admission $12.50-$50.
FALL GARDEN SHOW: 10 a.m., LaSalle Park, 6600 Airline Drive, Metairie. Jefferson Beautification Inc. hosts a show with master gardeners' talks, experts on several varieties, a plant sale and more. www.jeffersonbeautification.org.
MAC N' CHEESE FEST: 11 a.m., Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. There is macaroni and cheese, a cooking contest and music in the benefit for the Tres Doux Foundation. www.nolamacncheesefest.com.
BARKTOBERFEST: Noon, Dat Dog, 3336 Magazine St., New Orleans. A dog costume contest, stein-holding, a raffle and hot dogs are part of this benefit for Zeus' Rescues nonprofit no-kill shelter. www.datdog.com.
KREWE OF BOO PARADE: 6 p.m., The annual Halloween parade rolls from Washington Park in Faubourg Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. www.kreweofboo.com.
MOTOWN ON THE BOULEVARD: 7 p.m., Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The fundraiser for the Ashe Cultural Arts Center includes music by Michael Baptiste and the Real Sound, Motown sounds, and food and Motown attire is encouraged. (504) 569-9070. www.ashecac.org. $50.
MONSTER MASH: 8 p.m., Generations Hall, 310 Andrew Higgins Drive, New Orleans. Krewe of Boo after-parade party includes food and drink, costume contests and more. Tickets $20-$1,200.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
COUNTRY SMOOTH FESTIVAL: 11:30 a.m., NOLA Motorsports Park, 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale. This two-day country music festival features Justin Moore, Hunter Hayes and other national and regional acts, plus go-karts and more. www.countrysmoothfest.com. Tickets $60-$110.
GHOSTLY GALLIVANT TOURS: Noon, 1850 House, 523 St., Ann St., New Orleans. The fundraiser for Friends of the Cabildo features self-guided tours through French Quarter courtyards and encounters with historical characters. (504) 523-3939. www.friendsofthecalibdo.org. Tickets $15-$25.
SUNDAY
HALLOWEEN COSTUME BOO-TIQUE: 11 a.m., New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans. The Threadhead Cultural Foundation presents the annual costume market with designers, milliners, costumers, mask-makers and other vendors.
ONGOING
FRIENDS OF CITY PARK'S HISTORICAL MUSICAL TRAIN TOUR: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. A historical tour of New Orleans City Park featuring a trio of singing tour guides, a bite-size version of the park’s early history and a catchy New Orleans rhythm-and-blues score. $20 for general ticket, $16 for member ticket and free for children 3 and younger. Tours will run three times daily Friday through Sunday until November. friendsofcitypark.com.
KID ZONE HALLOWEEN FUN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, New Orleans. Bring your kids out and celebrate Halloween with face painting, a hay bale maze, bounce house, pumpkin patch and more. Tickets can be purchased on ScoutIslandScreamPark.com. Runs through Oct. 31.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his impact on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
