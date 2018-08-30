FRIDAY
COOK, EAT & RUN: Noon to 1 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Chef Anne Milneck will give a lunch hour lesson that will have you in and out in an hour. Take it to-go or stay and have lunch with Milneck at the end of class. $40 at redstickspice.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 3 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
FAMILIES IN THE KITCHEN-TOUR OF ITALY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Young Chefs Academy, 7970 Jefferson Highway, Suite E. Family cooking that explores the Old Country and Italian delicacies. $60 for family of 3, $10 for each additional person. Registration is required. batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/specialevents.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
PROFESSIONAL TEAM ROPERS OF AMERICA: 9 a.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A weekend of roping events and contests, including a dance Friday night and a 4D barrel race Saturday and ticketed concert featuring Kevin Fowler and the Chase Tyler Band. Tickets for concert are $25 in advance at stubwire.com, $30 day of show. lamardixonexpocenter.com.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE ARTS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets downtown. Open air market in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market. Variety of handmade arts, jewelry, sculpture, hand-bound books, handmade soaps, mixed media, handmade garments, furniture and photography.
BIG RIVER PADDLE CHAMPIONSHIP 2018: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge at the riverfront. A point to point paddle championship race on the Mississippi River from downtown Baton Rouge to L'Auberge Casino Resort. $119 registration fee. Registration closes at midnight Friday. ultrasignup.com.
CARS & COFFEE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, 10949 Airline Highway. Monthly car show with refreshments from Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts. Meet is across from dealership.
GUS YOUNG FARMERS & MAKERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave. Free.
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SCIENCE ACADEMY SATURDAYS: 10 a.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Kids ages 8-12 can take part in hands-on demonstrations, crafts and experiments. $5 in-parish kids, $6 out-of-parish kids. hrpo.lsu.edu.
BRUSCHETTA TASTING EVENT: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
SOUTHERN MUSCLE MONTHLY CRUISE-IN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Twin Peaks Restaurant, 6990 Siegen Lane. Monthly show for muscle car lovers.
GYMFIT FEST — CIRQUE AND MOVEMENT FESTIVAL: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Galvez Plaza/Repentance Park downtown Baton Rouge. A movement festival featuring everything from fire spinners, to high flying aerial performances and Ninja Warrior Competitions. Featuring free friendly beginner workshops and classes for everyone to enjoy plus food and adult beverages. Free. gymfitfest.com.
HARRY POTTER EXTRAVAGANZA: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. Featuring Quidditch, crafts, trivia and prizes. There will also be a performance by the Wizard rock band Tonks and the Aurors. Free and open to all ages.
OFF THE RAILS, COMEDY WITHOUT DIRECTION: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Featuring Lane Lonion, O'mar Finley, Geoffrey Gauchet, Josh Provo and Greg Hamilton. $5 cover.
LATIN NIGHT: 9 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. Enjoy the sounds of salsa, bachata, merengue and reggaeton. $10 at varsitytheatre.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
13TH GATE HAUNTED HOUSE CAST AUDITIONS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The 13th Gate, 832 St. Phillip St. Actors, models, special effects makeup artists and hairstylists wanted. Bring ID. Must be 18 and have transportation.
"HERBLOCK: THE BLACK AND THE WHITE": 10 a.m., Louisiana Old State Capitol, 100 North Boulevard. A free screening of the Emmy Award-winning documentary film will be aired in the historic House of Representatives. The film covers the life's work of artist Herblock, with editorial drawings covering World War II to Watergate to Monica Lewinski and everything in between. Recommended for teens through adults. Free.
LIVING HISTORY WEEKEND: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road. Naval interpreters will be stationed throughout the ship. Regular admission applies. usskidd.com.
"A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD": 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, this whimsical show follows two great friends everyone remembers. $15.75 children, $21 adults at playmakersbr.org.
SUNDAY
FIRST SUNDAY: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum, and a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
"ART IN LOUISIANA" CURATOR TOUR: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St. LSU Museum of Art curator Courtney Taylor gives a tour of the permanent collection exhibition, "Art in Louisiana," with a special focus on the inclusion of Carrie Mae Weems' work. Free.
MONDAY
SIDE QUEST OPEN MIC COMEDY SHOW: 8:30 p.m., Barcadia Bar, 3347 Highland Road. An open mic comedy show hosted by Joshua Provo. Sign up is at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
ECLECTIC TRUTH POETRY SLAM & WRITING WORKSHOP: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. Monthly writing workshop, followed by poetry slam and open mic. $5 donation. artsbr.org.
CAJUN BEGINNER DANCE SERIES: 8 p.m., Mid City Ballroom, 136 Acadian Thruway. A 4-week series that will focus on the basics of Cajun dance, including waltz, two-step and jitterbug. Open to all levels. $60 per person for the series. Register by emailing cajunzydecobr@gmail.com. Space is limited.
WEDNESDAY
WINE WALK WEDNESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. A wine walk with two wine tastings at each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10. Venues TBA on the Facebook page, facebook.com/winewalkwednesday. Register at eventbrite.com.
FIRST WEDNESDAY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. An opening reception featuring the latest works from artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry. batonrougegallery.org.
DELETE COMEDY OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Dan LaMorte with special guests Adam Gabel and Michael Terry.
THURSDAY
ARTIST RECEPTION: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Backwoods Gallery, 11931 Ferdinand St., St. Francisville. A reception featuring the latest works from artist Carol Ridenour.
LOUISIANA SINFONIETTA CONCERT: 5:30 p.m., LSU School of Music recital hall. Featuring the pianist Nathan Carterette. The concert will present all numbers of the Goldberg variations by J.S. Bach and music of LSU composers Austin Franklin, Liz Knox, Niloufar Iravani and Dinos Constantinides. Free.
"CONFLUENCE BY JERRY UELSMANN" RECEPTION: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., LSU Museum of Art, 100 Lafayette St., Fifth floor. Photographer Jerry Uelsmann will give a lecture starting at 6 p.m. in the Bert & Sue Turner Gallery on the third floor. Reception begins on the fifth floor at the museum at 7 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar will be available. $10 for general public, $5 for students/faculty, free for members. lsumoa.org.
MOVIE IN THE PARK "COCO": 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Free.
ONGOING
BREC'S BATON ROUGE ZOO: 3601 Thomas Road. Featuring $1.50 admission every Wednesday starting at 2 p.m. brzoo.org.
ARTS COUNCIL'S FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Fleur Essence," a showcase by Nicole Cella and Adrienne Clement," on display through Friday. artsbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The latest works from artists Mary Ann Caffery, Rosemary Goodell and Alex Podesta on display through Friday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Golden Anniversary: Treasures from the Collection" on display through Oct. 28. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
