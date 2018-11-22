FRIDAY
BAYOU CLASSIC GREEK SHOW AND BATTLE OF THE BANDS: 6 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans. The bands of Grambling State University and Southern University square off and fraternities and sororities also perform. www.mybayouclassic.com. Tickets $20-$40.
"THE LAST WALTZ": 8 p.m. Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., New Orleans. An all-star cast pays tribute to The Band's last show in this benefit for the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. Tickets $20-$65. thejoytheater.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: 6 p.m., City Park, 5 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Holiday light displays fill 25 acres of the park, including Storyland, the Botanical Garden and Carousel Gardens, with more than half a million LED bulbs and 32,800 feet of rope lighting. Visitors can ride a train to view displays and take photos with Santa Claus. www.neworleanscitypark.com. Tickets $10-$28.
SATURDAY
BAYOU CLASSIC PARADE: 9:30 a.m., from the French Market to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Join a pregame celebration New Orleans style.
DINE & DANCE: 6 p.m., National WWII Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. The Victory Swing Orchestra performs at the dinner series. Tickets $29.68-$64.99.
SUNDAY
PET FEST: 10 a.m., Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Jefferson SPCA sponsors the party where pets bring their people. There's a pet adopt-a-thon, health watch area, costume contests, a marketplace and food with live music. www.jeffersonspca.org/pet-fest. Free.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 1 p.m., Roosevelt Hotel, 123 Baronne St., New Orleans. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome guests for holiday food, specialty teas, pastries, sparkling wine and mimosas. Seats are available for prepaid, nonrefundable purchase. (504) 335-3129. www.therooseveltneworleans.com. Tickets $52-$99.
TUESDAY
LOBBY LIGHTING CEREMONY: 5 p.m., The Roosevelt Hotel, 130 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Join locals and international guests to celebrate The Roosevelt’s 125th anniversary and continue the tradition at the annual lighting ceremony.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
"ON YOUR FEET!": Saenger Theater, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. The story and the music of the Cuban entertainment duo comes alive in "On Your Feet! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical" that offers a behind-the-music story and some of their iconic songs. $30-$114. (504) 525-1052. saengernola.com.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 5:30 p.m., Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans. Audubon Zoo Lights presented by Children's Hospital New Orleans will bring the holiday spirit to the community by creating an enchanting nighttime winter dreamland in the heart of Uptown New Orleans. $10 for Audubon members, $15 general admission and children under 2 receive complimentary admission. Through Dec. 30. audubonnatureinstitute.org.
"ME GOT FIYO: THE PROFESSOR LONGHAIR CENTENNIAL EXHIBIT": New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, 401 Barracks St., New Orleans. Curated by David Kunian, the collection celebrates the musician and his influence on New Orleans music. nolajazzmuseum.org.
