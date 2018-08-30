Saturday-Sunday
CAPITAL CITY SEAFOOD FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, State Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge. The inaugural festival will offer live music focusing on local acts, rides, food vendors, arts and crafts. $20, early bird tickets; $25, at the gate; kids under 12 enter free. ccseafoodfest.com.
LABOR DAY FESTIVAL: Noon to 5 p.m. both days, Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. An outdoor festival featuring carnival foods, inflatable archery range, face painting, crafts, photos, duck pond and a bait toss challenge. Giveaways and prizes by participating in the activities. Free. cabelas.com.
Now-Monday
LOUISIANA SHRIMP & PETROLEUM FESTIVAL: Downtown Morgan City. New events include the Royal Shrimp Rumble (wrestling) and Pancakes in the Park. Also, Artist Guild show and sale, arts and crafts sale, Cajun Culinary Classic, live music, food and kids' activities. (985) 385-0703 or shrimpandpetroleum.org.
Compiled by Advocate staff